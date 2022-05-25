My Best Dividend Aristocrats For June 2022

2022 Review

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) lost 3.42% in April and is down 6.28% on the year. Thus far in May, the ETF is down about 2% and will likely finish the month in the red. NOBL is off to its second-worst start to the year, in 2020 the ETF had a loss of 15.36% after April but as we all remember the market turned around during the second half of that year. Since inception the ETF continues to enjoy a strong 11.53% annualized rate of return.

Not all of the dividend aristocrats are off to a poor start this year; 33 dividend aristocrats are beating NOBL through April and 21 have positive returns on the year. Here are the best-performing aristocrats in 2022 (through April).

Exxon (XOM) +40.88%

Nucor (NUE) +36.04%

Chevron (CVX) +34.93%

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) +33.19%

General Dynamics (GD) +14.69%

Cardinal Health (CAH) +13.72%

AbbVie (ABBV) +10.60%

Sysco (SYY) +10.09%

Coca-Cola (KO) +9.94%

Consolidated Edison (ED) +9.75%

Atmos Energy (ATO) +8.93%

Hormel (HRL) +8.44%

Cincinnati Financial (CINF) +8.22%

Chubb (CB) +7.20%

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) +6.17%

Walmart (WMT) +6.14%

McCormick & Co. (MKC) +4.48%

Caterpillar (CAT) +2.35%

Medtronic (MDT) +1.48%

Becton, Dickinson (BDX) +1.08%

International Business Machines (IBM) +0.13%

The S&P 500 lost 8.78% in April and is down 12.98% on the year, NOBL is proving to be a somewhat safe haven this year compared to the popular index. The dividend aristocrats are not known to consistently beat the S&P 500 index, in fact, the dividend aristocrat index underperformed the S&P 500 index for 6 out of the last 7 full calendar years.

However, if you look further back in history, the dividend aristocrat index is outperforming the S&P 500 index by about 1.62% per year between 1990 and 2021. A significant portion of this long-term outperformance is attributable to the dot com bubble and the financial crisis as well as the immediate years following each market crash. This pattern was broken with the 2020 market crash, perhaps the much shorter duration of the crash and recovery are the reason. The dot com bubble and the financial crisis both extended for multiple years while the 2020 market crash was fully recovered in a matter of months.

Even though the dividend aristocrats have trailed the S&P for the better part of the last 7 years, long-term investors can rest assured that based on history, over a much longer time period, the dividend aristocrats can hold their own. There are currently 64 companies in the dividend aristocrat index but strong historical returns for the index can be attributed to only a handful of them. As an investor, I am always curious how to identify these drivers of outperformance.

I want to present 3 strategies that theoretically could identify winning aristocrats and lead to better performance than the dividend aristocrat index. These strategies work best with a buy and hold long term investing approach as will be evidenced by the results. They are based on quantitative models that do not consider qualitative data, therefore it is prudent that further due diligence is performed on all chosen stocks.

The Most Undervalued Strategy

Strategy number 1 is a focus on valuation and more specifically it targets the potentially most undervalued dividend aristocrats. In theory, this is a long-term strategy since it may take some time to fully see the reward of leveraging a valuation approach. My preferred method for valuation is dividend yield theory, mainly for its simplicity. Unlike other valuation methods, dividend yield theory does not require making assumptions aside from assuming that a given stock will revert back to its long-term trailing dividend yield.

This valuation technique works best for mature businesses with long histories of dividend growth, making the dividend aristocrats an ideal pool of companies to value using this technique.

Selecting the 10 most undervalued dividend aristocrats each month and adopting a buy and hold investing approach can lead to long-term outperformance when/if the targeted stocks return to fair valuation. It may take a few months or even years to see if this strategy actually pays off. I predict that it will underperform NOBL for the first few months while we wait for bargain stocks to return to fair value.

Month Most Undervalued NOBL SPY Aug 21 0.49% 1.87% 2.98% Sep 21 -2.99% -5.69% -4.66% Oct 21 3.63% 5.95% 7.02% Nov 21 -2.19% -1.76% -0.80% Dec 21 10.37% 6.54% 4.63% Jan 22 1.04% -4.08% -5.27% Feb 22 -1.94% -2.59% -2.95% Mar 22 3.40% 3.86% 3.76% Apr 22 -2.14% -3.42% -8.78% May 22 Partial 0.96% -2.17% -4.40% 2021 Partial 9.05% 6.54% 9.06% 2022 YTD 1.21% -8.31% -16.81% TOTAL 10.37% -2.32% -9.28% Alpha over NOBL 12.69% Alpha over SPY 19.65%

The table above shows the monthly and annual returns for the buy-and-hold portfolio of the most undervalued strategy.

The portfolio fell 2.14% in April, beating NOBL by 1.28% and SPY by 6.64%. Through May 24th the portfolio has a return of 0.96% and is beating NOBL by 3.13% and SPY by 5.36%. As you can see the portfolio is performing very well given all of the volatility this year. The year-to-date return is 1.21% compared to a loss of 8.31% for NOBL and 16.81% for SPY. Since inception this portfolio has generated 12.69% of alpha over NOBL and 19.65% of alpha over SPY.

The portfolio consists of 27 unique present and former dividend aristocrats. I track this portfolio by investing $1,000 each month equally split among the 10 chosen aristocrats for that month. The positions are never trimmed or sold and all dividends are reinvested back into the issuing stock. Here are all of the positions, the current market value, capital invested, total return and allocation as of May 24th.

TICKER MARKET VALUE CAPITAL INVESTED TOTAL RETURN CURRENT ALLOCATION ABBV 143.95 100 43.95% 1.36% AFL 295.88 300 -1.37% 2.80% AMCR 334.02 300 11.34% 3.16% AOS 100.34 100 0.34% 0.95% ATO 953.44 800 19.18% 9.01% BDX 112.04 100 12.04% 1.06% BEN 377.09 400 -5.73% 3.57% CAH 471.03 400 17.76% 4.45% CLX 903.80 1000 -9.62% 8.55% CVX 532.15 300 77.38% 5.03% ECL 273.40 300 -8.87% 2.58% ED 552.66 400 38.16% 5.23% GD 226.88 200 13.44% 2.15% HRL 786.06 700 12.29% 7.43% IBM 224.87 200 12.44% 2.13% KMB 107.30 100 7.30% 1.01% LEG 89.65 100 -10.35% 0.85% MDT 306.47 300 2.16% 2.90% MKC 117.69 100 17.69% 1.11% MMM 470.26 500 -5.95% 4.45% PPG 187.57 200 -6.22% 1.77% SWK 179.59 200 -10.21% 1.70% T 803.69 700 14.81% 7.60% TROW 261.37 300 -12.88% 2.47% VFC 512.13 700 -26.84% 4.84% WBA 905.46 1000 -9.45% 8.56% XOM 348.15 200 74.08% 3.29% TOTAL 10,576.93

Here are the 10 most undervalued dividend aristocrats chosen for the month of June. The table below shows potential undervaluation (column Valuation) for each of the 10 chosen aristocrats. The data is from May 24th so the current dividend yield may differ slightly from the stated yield.

The Fastest Expected Growth Strategy

Strategy number 2 is a focus on dividend aristocrats that are expected to grow the fastest in the near future. Historically, there has been a correlation between earnings per share growth and share price appreciation. Companies that have grown their earnings faster have also seen higher total returns. One way to gauge how fast earnings for a company will grow is to leverage analyst forecasts. For this strategy, I decided to use a discounted five-year EPS growth forecast combined with a return to fair valuation and the dividend yield to identify the 10 best aristocrats poised for the best total return in the future.

Month Fastest Growth NOBL SPY Aug 21 5.12% 1.87% 2.98% Sep 21 -4.42% -5.69% -4.66% Oct 21 5.92% 5.95% 7.02% Nov 21 -2.06% -1.76% -0.80% Dec 21 7.09% 6.54% 4.63% Jan 22 -4.42% -4.08% -5.27% Feb 22 -0.10% -2.59% -2.95% Mar 22 3.71% 3.86% 3.76% Apr 22 -2.19% -3.42% -8.78% May 22 Partial -4.61% -2.17% -4.40% 2021 Partial 11.62% 6.54% 9.06% 2022 YTD -7.61% -8.31% -16.81% TOTAL 3.13% -2.32% -9.28% Alpha over NOBL 5.44% Alpha over SPY 12.40%

The table above shows the monthly and annual returns for the buy-and-hold portfolio of the fastest expected growth strategy.

The portfolio fell 2.19% in April, beating NOBL by 1.23% and SPY by 6.59%. Through May 24th the portfolio has a return of minus 4.61% and is trailing NOBL by 2.44% and SPY by 0.21%. Even though this portfolio is struggling in May it remains ahead of NOBL and SPY this year and maintains an adequate level of alpha since inception. The portfolio should fair better in bull markets and could struggle in bear markets, especially when compared to the most undervalued strategy.

The portfolio consists of 18 unique present and former dividend aristocrats. I track this portfolio by investing $1,000 each month equally split amongst the 10 chosen aristocrats for that month. The positions are never trimmed or sold and all dividends are reinvested back into the issuing stock. People's United (PBCT) was removed from the portfolio in April as the company was acquired by M&T Bank (MTB), the value of the position was reinvested equally amongst the 10 chosen aristocrats for April. Here are all of the positions, the current market value, capital invested, total return and allocation as of May 24th.

TICKER MARKET VALUE CAPITAL INVESTED TOTAL RETURN CURRENT ALLOCATION ALB 332.28 300 10.76% 3.41% CAT 930.94 900 3.44% 9.56% CB 1,124.11 1000 12.41% 11.54% ECL 519.70 600 -13.38% 5.33% IBM 979.97 900 8.89% 10.06% ITW 189.52 200 -5.24% 1.95% LIN 295.54 300 -1.49% 3.03% LOW 437.86 500 -12.43% 4.49% MCD 696.90 700 -0.44% 7.15% MDT 102.67 100 2.67% 1.05% MMM 321.87 300 7.29% 3.30% NUE 1,020.43 900 13.38% 10.47% PPG 380.19 400 -4.95% 3.90% PBCT 200 0.00% SWK 267.50 300 -10.83% 2.75% SYY 1,012.71 1000 1.27% 10.40% T 112.91 100 12.91% 1.16% TROW 281.59 300 -6.14% 2.89% VFC 735.57 1000 -26.44% 7.55% TOTAL 9,742.25

Here are the 10 dividend aristocrats poised for the best total return right now. The table below shows the expected growth rate (column EPS + Valuation) for each of the 10 chosen aristocrats for June. The data is from May 24th so the current dividend yield may differ slightly from the stated yield.

The Blended Strategy

Strategy 3 is a blend of the first two strategies, with a focus on the fastest expected growth but applied only to undervalued aristocrats. A blend of undervaluation and expected growth could narrow down the best aristocrats between the two strategies. The most undervalued aristocrats may not necessarily be poised for the fastest growth. Additionally targeting only undervalued aristocrats can offer a margin of safety in that securities are purchased for fair or better prices.

Month Blended NOBL SPY Aug 21 2.64% 1.87% 2.98% Sep 21 -3.42% -5.69% -4.66% Oct 21 2.70% 5.95% 7.02% Nov 21 -2.56% -1.76% -0.80% Dec 21 10.07% 6.54% 4.63% Jan 22 -0.71% -4.08% -5.27% Feb 22 -0.81% -2.59% -2.95% Mar 22 2.01% 3.86% 3.76% Apr 22 -2.82% -3.42% -8.78% May 22 Partial -1.48% -2.17% -4.40% 2021 Partial 9.18% 6.54% 9.06% 2022 YTD -3.80% -8.31% -16.81% TOTAL 5.03% -2.32% -9.28% Alpha over NOBL 7.35% Alpha over SPY 14.31%

The table above shows the monthly and annual returns for the buy-and-hold portfolio of the fastest expected growth strategy.

The portfolio fell 2.82% in April, beating NOBL by 0.60% and SPY by 5.96%. Through May 24th the portfolio has a return of minus 1.48% and is beating NOBL by 0.69% and SPY by 2.92%. Although not performing quite as well as the most undervalued portfolio, 7.35% of alpha over NOBL and 14.31% over SPY after almost 10 months is still very impressive.

The portfolio consists of 26 unique present and former dividend aristocrats. I track this portfolio by investing $1,000 each month equally split amongst the 10 chosen aristocrats for that month. The positions are never trimmed or sold and all dividends are reinvested back into the issuing stock. People's United (PBCT) was removed from the portfolio in April as the company was acquired by M&T Bank; the value of the position was reinvested equally amongst the 10 chosen aristocrats for April. Here are all of the positions: the current market value; capital invested; total return; and allocation as of May 24th.

TICKER MARKET VALUE CAPITAL INVESTED TOTAL RETURN CURRENT ALLOCATION AMCR 334.27 300 11.42% 3.32% AOS 178.09 200 -10.95% 1.77% APD 297.59 300 -0.80% 2.95% ATO 738.86 600 23.14% 7.33% BDX 436.30 400 9.08% 4.33% BEN 172.63 200 -13.69% 1.71% CAH 359.14 300 19.71% 3.57% CTAS 193.83 200 -3.09% 1.92% ECL 380.06 400 -4.99% 3.77% GD 567.00 500 13.40% 5.63% HRL 681.50 600 13.58% 6.77% IBM 979.97 800 22.50% 9.73% ITW 103.10 100 3.10% 1.02% KMB 134.55 100 34.55% 1.34% MDT 627.14 600 4.52% 6.23% MMM 899.35 1000 -10.06% 8.93% PBCT 200 0.00% PPG 211.10 200 5.55% 2.10% ROP 97.80 100 -2.20% 0.97% SHW 129.43 100 29.43% 1.28% SWK 339.14 400 -15.21% 3.37% SYY 405.05 400 1.26% 4.02% T 112.91 100 12.91% 1.12% TROW 360.19 400 -9.95% 3.58% VFC 532.45 700 -23.94% 5.29% WBA 453.99 500 -9.20% 4.51% XOM 348.15 200 74.08% 3.46% TOTAL 10,073.61

Here are the 10 dividend aristocrats chosen for the blended strategy for June. The table below shows potential undervaluation (column Valuation) and the expected growth rate (column EPS + Valuation) for each of the 10 chosen aristocrats. The data is from May 24th so the current dividend yield may differ slightly from the stated yield.

Performance Review

The 10 chosen aristocrats for the most undervalued strategy are losing 2.4% in May and trailing NOBL by 0.23%. The fastest expected growth strategy selections are losing 3.82% and trailing NOBL by 1.65% and the blended strategy is losing 2.13% and beating NOBL by 0.04%. Often times the selected aristocrats underperform NOBL in a single month but prove to offer alpha in the long term. As I mentioned in the beginning a buy and hold approach is the optimal application method for these strategies.

Here is a comparison of the buy-and-hold portfolios and the individual monthly selections for each strategy. As you can see the buy-and-hold portfolios are performing much better than if we bought and sold the 10 chosen aristocrats each month. Not to mention that the high turnover of buying and selling individual stocks each month may create a significant tax drag on the final results.

Type Most Undervalued Fastest Growth Blended NOBL Individual -0.95% 0.47% 2.23% -2.32% Buy-and-Hold 10.37% 3.13% 5.03% -2.32% O/U 11.32% 2.66% 2.80% 0.00%

Final Thoughts

I personally believe each of the 3 strategies outlined above can theoretically beat the dividend aristocrat index over a long period of time. These strategies are based on simple principles of valuation and expected returns, and they are easy to understand and implement. Investors should keep in mind that selecting individual stocks carries more risk than investing in an index. The simplest and possibly the safest way to invest in the dividend aristocrats is to purchase shares of NOBL. The fund finished 2021 with a fantastic return and has an annualized rate of return of 11.53% since inception.

The dividend aristocrat data in the images of this article came from my live Google spreadsheet that tracks all of the current dividend aristocrats. Because this data is updated continuously throughout the day, you may notice slightly different data for the same company across the images.