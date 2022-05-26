Andaz Private Investments Notes To 30 April 2022

Passakorn Prothien/iStock via Getty Images

Our mission is for people to be surpassingly effective but not outrun machine-learning/AI systems in financial markets. The approach is to exploit the flaws in and users of statistical or mathematical models (e.g. Fermat and Pascal, Bayes), and instead use decision trees, as well as, grow our own collection of input-driven, fundamental predictive systems. More broadly, we aim to preserve and add competitive advantages throughout the investment process - from analysis, security selection, sizing, execution, to risk management.

All of this is utilised to generate investment returns aimed at being substantially in excess of those derived from mainstream equity strategies. When it comes to our performance focus, we believe we have plenty of competition but no peers. We are not in the business of educating but that of managing capital for those who picked us and follow the progress of their asset values.

In an era when most organisations are built with exits in mind, thereby squeezing or sweeping in as many customers as possible before ejecting, we admire organisations that have survived for over three generations and operate similarly in that we are gladly stuck with this business for the long haul without the ability to sell. We manage only one equity strategy.

GROSS INVESTMENT RETURNS

Calendar YTD Avg. Cash Weighting Fiscal(1) YTD Avg. Cash Weighting 2018(2) 23.1% 35.4% 21.1% 30.9% 2019 33.0% 25.5% 22.4% 35.8% 2020 43.5% 20.5% 26.3% 20.8% 2021 5.9% 18.6% 45.4% 20.6% 2022 -23.4% 6.0% -30.0% 10.4% Total Return Since Inception 90.5% 23.1% Compound Annual Return 17.0%

Fiscal year runs from 1 July to 30 June in Australia Since inception on 27 March 2018 in the AUD reference account Investment returns are before fees, expenses, and taxes

FEATURES & PORTFOLIO ANALYTICS

Features Portfolio Analytics Structure Managed Account Sharpe ratio 0.8 Administrator Interactive Brokers Sortino ratio 1.5 Custodian / Prime Broker Interactive Brokers Annualised standard deviation 22.2% Min. initial investment $1,250,000 Annualised downside deviation 11.0% Min. additional investment Any amount at any time Largest monthly gain 19.8% Qualifying criteria Wholesale or Qualifying Largest monthly loss -13.6% Management fee p.a. 0.5% Largest drawdown -30.0% Performance allocation 22-24% Winning month ratio 0.60 Withdrawals Any amount at any time, with twenty Business Days’ notice Avg. cash weighting since inception 23.1% Total return since inception 90.5% Distribution Same as withdrawals Annualised return since inception 17.0%

Sharpe and Sortino ratios assume the Australian cash rate as the applicable risk-free rate Net asset values are provided by Interactive Brokers. Performance figures are before fees, expenses, and taxes

PORTFOLIO

We are fighting through a lot of top down or macro problems. The list of problems is greater than typical for market participants, namely: the war in Ukraine, inflation expectations, economic and capital sanctions against Russia and possibly additional countries, economic growth concerns, a pandemic that has not gone away, and an increasing number of emerging countries that have, are, or are about to implode.

The portfolio is not being sanguine on these problems. If these problems were all there was to it, and where decision making were measured and unemotional, that would be a conducive investment environment.

However, decision making by market participants has degraded significantly. Warren Buffett mentioned at a recent event that while difficult to quantify or measure, his perception is that investor or human behaviour has become more tribal.

There are the classic pendulum swings e.g., negative oil prices to near peak oil prices, negative interest rates to the current view of rates/inflation, and pandemic related cash handouts to austerity (if the masses actually think through exactly what it is they are demanding).

In an attempt to perhaps shine a different light and to momentarily shift one’s thinking, I had written down a dozen or so questions. However, I have deleted them. (A wise and intelligent person once said that you cannot really change people’s views. The only way is to perhaps non-publicly ask a series of questions in a quiz-like format. Even then, the effort is most likely wasted.)

Basically, and to use an analogy, the whole world is on a bus where all the windows on the right-hand side of the bus are covered. Only the bus drivers, who in this analogy are central bankers, can see through their front windscreens that there is a steep, fatal cliff to the right. They cannot communicate this for a variety of reasons, at least not explicitly.

Everyone else on the bus however is criticising the bus driver. They are shouting: “you told us you would turn right and take path A three months ago, and now you are taking path B”, “you forecasted and told us it would rain, it didn’t!”, “Joe on the bus said it would rain and the path would be bumpy, so you must be wrong, and he must be right”, “You no longer have credibility. I feel better and more in control criticising you and listening to Joe or those who accurately called for rain or bumpy paths.”

This is essentially how the world is behaving in relation to inflation and monetary policy decisions. The similarities to March 2020 are striking.

Most still do not know just how close we came to a 50 to 60-year devastation in March of 2020. Today, most do not realise that there is a steep, fatal cliff to the right of the bus.

Most underestimated the impact of the offsetting actions taken by Central Banks to steer us away from this 50 to 60-year devastation in March 2020. And today, most are focused on the direct actions of central banks (and whether the ensuing result is a hard or soft landing) but are failing to recognise that the avoidance of falling off a cliff is going to have a far greater impact on the performance of asset prices.

Perhaps (I do not know) this is the reason why some people like Warren Buffett called Jerome Powell a “hero” back in 2020, and perhaps the reason why Berkshire Hathaway appears to be running down its cash balance to buy equities presently.

There is no doubt the Russia-Ukraine situation is serious, and the change from a globalised world to a decoupled world with partial or semi globalisation will have deep implications for supply chains, cost competitiveness, trade barriers, financial capital flows, human capital movements, write downs in tangible/hard assets, government subsidies, and so on. But the most important piece of the top-down, not bottom-up, puzzle for the direction and performance of asset classes is not mis weighing or underestimating the central bank (again).

It is obvious that this view is not in vogue and held by only a very small minority.

However, we have been alone in markets countless times before. And we have been through negative periods before. It is an encouraging sign that second order thoughts seem quite out of place and nonexistent, while first order thinking is pervasive.

I am confident our portfolios will benefit at the end of the day, as we have turned over significantly more rocks than most. I truly appreciate you sticking with Andaz through this volatility.

PORTFOLIO POSITIONING

At month end, the portfolio held 11 stocks – 10 listed in USA and 1 in HK.

At month end, the portfolio had a gross exposure of 94.9%, consisting of 94.9% long and 0% short; as well as 5.1% in cash.

In terms of liquidity, the weighted average market capitalisation is A$154 billion and the stock with the smallest market capitalisation is circa A$3 billion.

CUMULATIVE GROSS INVESTMENT RETURNS

GROWTH OF AN ASSUMED $500,000 INVESTMENT IN THE REFERENCE ACCOUNT

Date Gross Returns Gross Monthly Returns 27 Mar 18 $500,000 Mar 18 $500,859 0.17% Apr 18 $536,101 7.04% May 18 $611,001 13.97% Jun 18 $605,669 -0.87% Jul 18 $645,902 6.64% Aug 18 $710,053 9.93% Sep 18 $766,429 7.94% Oct 18 $662,130 -13.58% Nov 18 $655,769 -0.99% Dec 18 $615,634 -6.12% Jan 19 $677,324 10.02% Feb 19 $707,893 4.51% Mar 19 $705,362 -0.36% Apr 19 $733,917 4.05% May 19 $676,106 -7.88% Jun 19 $741,201 9.63% Jul 19 $803,346 8.38% Aug 19 $797,733 -0.70% Sep 19 $798,650 0.11% Oct 19 $748,230 -6.31% Nov 19 $779,172 4.14% Dec 19 $818,501 5.05% Jan 20 $839,480 2.56% Feb 20 $810,870 -3.41% Mar 20 $824,619 1.70% Apr 20 $893,734 8.38% May 20 $958,217 7.22% Jun 20 $935,799 -2.34% Jul 20 $937,519 0.18% Aug 20 $968,929 3.35% Sep 20 $937,822 -3.21% Oct 20 $953,314 1.65% Nov 20 $1,142,256 19.82% Dec 20 $1,174,271 2.80% Jan 21 $1,203,102 2.46% Feb 21 $1,244,352 3.43% Mar 21 $1,197,558 -3.76% Apr 21 $1,200,664 0.26% May 21 $1,207,360 0.56% Jun 21 $1,360,798 12.71% Jul 21 $1,334,451 -1.94% Aug 21 $1,316,021 -1.38% Sep 21 $1,293,864 -1.68% Oct 21 $1,288,297 -0.43% Nov 21 $1,300,476 0.95% Dec 21 $1,243,326 -4.39% Jan 22 $1,148,822 -7.60% Feb 22 $1,166,565 1.54% Mar 22 $1,085,247 -6.97% Apr 22 $952,339 -12.25%

THANK YOU AND IN TOUCH

Thank you for reading this Andaz note/update. If you would like to drop us a line, please reach out using the contact form on our website Andaz®.

Yours sincerely,

Yizhong Chan

