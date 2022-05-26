Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Bryan M Johnson as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

BlackJack3D/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) is a pure play on rising oil prices with a 100% dividend payout mandate that trades at a 50% discount to fair value.

Overview

BPT holds a 16.42% residual interest in an oil field on the North Slope of Alaska. The trust pays a quarterly distribution based on royalties it receives on the first 90,000 barrels of the average actual daily net production of oil. The distributable income is calculated as the average WTI oil price over the quarter multiplied by the Trust's share of the oil, less chargeable costs per barrel, taxes, and admin expenses of the Trust. The remaining income is then entirely distributed to shareholders.

BPT is not like 99% of all other companies. Its sole purpose is to collect a royalty stream from an oil field and pay everything it collects to shareholders. There is no capex, no inventories, no debt, no CEO, no board of directors, no quarterly calls, just quarterly dividends when the average oil price in the quarter is above the chargeable extraction costs.

When the chargeable oil extraction costs are higher than the average oil price in the quarter, there is no dividend paid and importantly, no liability is accrued to the Trust. The Trust only gets the upside - so it acts just like a call option where the spot price is the average WTI price in the quarter and the option exercise price is the chargeable costs each quarter.

This gives BPT immense operating leverage to the WTI oil price. As explained below, the dividend yield over the next 12 months if WTI averages $110 will be ~45%. If WTI averages $130 for a year, the dividend yield would be ~70%.

Dividend Calculation if WTI oil is $110 for the next 12 months

To calculate the dividend payment, we must know 1) The Chargeable Cost; 2) The Cost Adjustment Factor (inflation linked); 3) Production taxes; 4) the number of barrels produced.

The Chargeable Cost is outlined in their 2021 annual report "After 2020, Chargeable Costs increase at a uniform rate of $2.75 per barrel per year, resulting in Chargeable Costs of $32.00 per barrel in 2022" The Cost Adjustment Factor represents the increase in CPI from January 1989 to the most recent quarter. "[T]he Cost Adjustment Factor for a quarter was initially set as the ratio of the Consumer Price Index published for the most recently past February, May, August, or November, as the case may be, to the Consumer Price Index for January 1989". In 1Q22, the Cost Adjustment Factor was 2.17x. Production Taxes are 3.6% of the average oil price in 1Q22. In 1Q22, the oil production was 73,500 barrels per day, or 6.62m in the quarter. The Trust is entitled to 16.42% of this, or 1.09m barrels.

As illustrated in Figure 1 below, the Adjusted Chargeable Costs per barrel are $70.4 in 2022 ($32 x2.2) and taxes will be circa $4 per barrel assuming production tax of 3.6% of WTI at $110 per barrel.

This leads to the average per barrel gross profit after tax of $35.6 ($110-$74.4).

A 45% dividend yield

The distributable income for the next 12 months, assuming oil production at the 1Q22 rate, becomes $35.6 x 4.4m less $1.6m of admin costs or $155.4m of distributable income vs. the market cap of $348m (45% yield). If WTI averages $120, that rises to a 57% yield for the next 12 months.

WTI oil is currently $110.

Figure 1: Dividend Calculation Assumptions

Image created by the author using data from the Company

Valuation – Dividend Stream Valued as a Series of Call Options

BPT’s future dividends can be valued as a series of European Call options on WTI with the strike price being the Adjusted Chargeable Costs and the option price is then the gross profit per barrel for the Trust.

For instance, in year 1, if WTI oil is $110, we can estimate the strike price to be $74.4 (the Adjustable Chargeable Cost + $4 of tax per barrel, when WTI is $110) and using a simple Black-Scholes calculator assuming volatility of 30% and a 3% discount rate implies an option price of $38.76 (which represents the Per Barrel Gross profit after tax).

Royalty barrels for 2022E are 4.4m (as above) and with the Trust fees of $1.6m leaves a distributable income of $169m in 2022E ($38.76 x 4.4m -$1.6) based on option pricing.

When assuming:

lower oil production in years 2-5 (4.3m, 4.2m, 4.1m, 4.0m)

CPI increasing 5% a year

rising Chargeable Cost of $2.75/year outlined in the Trust's annual report

The distributable income in 2023-2026E is $151m, $140m, $132m and $126m.

When considering just the first 5 years, each as a separate call option, then the NPV of the distributable income is $718m, or 2x the current market cap of $349m.

Figure 2: Valuing the future dividends as the sum of call options

Image created by the author using data from the Company

Risks

The risk to the trade is that the oil price falls, which will negatively affect the price. If the oil price is below the Adjusted Chargeable Costs for 2 years in a row, the Trust can decide to close down as no income is coming in to pay admin costs - which is why valuing BPT as a call option seems appropriate.

Conclusion

The recent Chinese lockdown and the drawdown of the US strategic reserves have done nothing to reverse the upward momentum to the oil price we have seen in 2022. A further breakout in the oil price will lead to a rapid appreciation of BPT even before the substantial discount to fair value narrows.

The next quarterly dividend in July is expected to be ~$1.80 if WTI averages $110 in 2Q22, which represents an 11% yield for one quarter. This will help draw attention to this compelling valuation. In comparison, the 1Q22 dividend paid in April was $1.09, so there is potential for a meaningful increase in the coming quarters.