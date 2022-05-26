FPA U.S. Core Equity Fund Q1 2022 Commentary
Summary
- FPA is a Los Angeles-based institutional money management firm practicing a disciplined approach to value investing, prudently seeking superior long-term returns while maintaining a focus on capital preservation.
- In the first quarter of 2022, the FPA U.S. Core Equity Fund, Inc.’s (“Fund”) performance was -12.25% (-12.01% before fees and expenses).
- I believe secularly growing mid- to large-capitalization companies trading at compelling valuations will continue to be a favorable place to invest for the long-term—especially relative to U.S. Treasuries and other investment alternatives.
Average Annual Total Returns (%)
|
As of Date: 3/31/2022
|
QTD
|
YTD
|
1 Year
|
3 Years
|
5 Years
|
10
Years*
|
FPA U.S. Core Equity Fund, Inc.
(‘Fund’)
|
-12.25
|
-12.25
|
6.45
|
16.12
|
11.06
|
10.15
|
S&P 500
|
-4.60
|
-4.60
|
15.65
|
18.92
|
15.99
|
14.64
Introduction1
In the first quarter of 2022, the FPA U.S. Core Equity Fund, Inc.’s (“Fund”) performance was -12.25% (-12.01% before fees and expenses), which compares to the -4.60% total return of the S&P 500 Index (“Index” or “S&P 500”).
The Fund’s underperformance in the first quarter is mostly attributable to having none or less than average exposure to the best performing sectors the quarter such as Energy (up 39.01%), Utilities (up 4.84%) and Financials (up 0.03%) coupled with having greater than average exposure to underperforming sectors such as Communication Services (- 11.29%), Information Technology (-8.15%) and Consumer Discretionary (-8.01%).2
As I stated in the fourth quarter 2021 commentary, “I would not be surprised to see Energy or Financials outperform the Index again in 2022, but I would be surprised to see these sectors outperform the Index over the long-term. Over the long-term, revenue and earnings growth are the greatest factors in determining stock price returns. I believe the sectors we have the greatest exposure to, which are Information Technology and Communication Services, are likely to continue to exhibit above average growth whereas sectors such as Energy and Financials are less likely to do so.”3
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield had a rapid rise in the first quarter, increasing from approximately 1.5% to 2.3%.4 While interest rates remain near historical lows, the rate of change has impacted how the market values higher multiple (price to earnings or P/E) stocks to a greater degree than lower multiple (P/E) ones. In the short-term, this kind of multiple contraction, which impacted the Fund’s return in the first quarter, can be frustrating. However, if you are investing for the long-term, multiple contractions may have the least amount of impact to equity returns if the company is still growing earnings. To use a very simple example to try to illustrate this, let’s say over 10 years, a stock’s (P/E) multiple contracts from 33x in year one to 22x in year 10 while the earnings per share (“EPS”) grows at 15.0% per annum. If we assume no dividends, that stock will produce an annualized return of 10.4%5 --better than the S&P 500’s long-term annual return of approximately 10.0%.6
Although this is a very simplistic and hypothetical example, based on it, I think there are some important take-aways. First, a long-term investor needs to focus on EPS growth rate. Second, one cannot pay too high of a multiple. With those caveats in mind, I believe secularly growing mid- to large-capitalization companies trading at compelling valuations will continue to be a favorable place to invest for the long-term—especially relative to U.S. Treasuries and other investment alternatives.
Portfolio Commentary
During the first quarter, I continued to make some changes to the portfolio that may position it for future success. To that end I eliminated 17 positions that made up 4.5% of the December 31, 2021 portfolio, increased the weighting of the 74 remaining positions by 2.0% to 96.3%, and added four new positions representing 3.5% of the March 31 portfolio. These new positions are in companies I have been following and that were on our wish list to purchase. Most are not at full position sizes yet due to valuation, and thus we are prepared to add to them should we get the opportunity.
As of March 31, 2022, the Fund was invested in 78 companies (71 of which are disclosed), including 54 disclosed investments that are in the S&P 500, which made up 85.1% of the portfolio. Moreover, the 54 disclosed positions in common made up 41.6% of the S&P 500’s weighting as of March 31, 2022. A majority of the 54 positions were overweight in the Fund relative to the Index. The Fund’s remaining 17 disclosed investments were large-cap foreign and U.S. companies. Combined, those 17 companies made up 9.8% of the portfolio.
In terms of geography, 94.4% of the portfolio was in U.S. companies, while 5.3% was in foreign equities, as of March 31, 2022. By market capitalization, 93.0% of the portfolio was invested in large-cap companies with market values above $10 billion, with about 67% invested in mega-caps (companies with market values above $200 billion). The Fund’s weighted average market cap was approximately $693 billion, while the Fund’s median market cap was approximately $93 billion.
Regarding portfolio concentration, the Fund’s top five positions made up 42.3% of the Fund compared to approximately 24.7% for the S&P 500. The Fund’s top 10 positions made up 49.9% of the portfolio versus 29.5% for the Index. Over time, my goal is to reduce the weighting of some of the Fund’s largest positions and to increase some of the Fund’s smallest ones as my conviction grows.
From an industry exposure standpoint, the portfolio had investments in nine of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500. Combined, those nine sectors made up approximately 94.7% of the S&P 500 and 99.9% of the Fund’s portfolio. Relative to the S&P 500, the portfolio is overweight information technology, communication services and consumer discretionary, and underweight financials, health care, industrials, consumer staples, and real estate. At the end of the quarter, the Fund did not have any investments in utilities and materials sectors which represented approximately 5.3% of the S&P 500.
|
Sector
|
FPA U.S. Core
Equity Fund
|
S&P 500
|
Information Technology
|
33.5%
|
28.0%
|
Communication Services
|
21.6%
|
9.4%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
19.9%
|
12.0%
|
Health Care
|
11.1%
|
13.6%
|
Financials
|
7.8%
|
11.1%
|
Industrials
|
1.7%
|
7.9%
|
Energy
|
1.5%
|
3.9%
|
Consumer Staples
|
1.4%
|
6.1%
|
Real Estate
|
1.4%
|
2.7%
|
Utilities
|
0.0%
|
2.7%
|
Materials
|
0.0%
|
2.6%
|
Total
|
99.9%
|
100.0%
|
Cash and equivalents (net of liabilities)
|
0.2%
Source: FPA, Capital IQ. As of March 31, 2022. Totals might not add up to 100% due to rounding. Portfolio composition will change due to ongoing management of the Fund.
Compared to the broader market, we believe the Fund’s portfolio is of higher quality and has greater potential for revenue and earnings growth.
|
FPA U.S. Core
Equity Fund
|
S&P 500
|
Large Capitalization Holdings % of Portfolio
|
93.0%
|
99.2%
|
Top 5 Holdings % of Portfolio
|
42.3%
|
24.4%
|
Top 10 Holdings % of Portfolio
|
49.9%
|
29.5%
|
Foreign Securities % of Portfolio
|
5.3%
|
0.0%
|
12-Month Forward P/E8
|
22.5x
|
19.4x
|
Price/Book9
|
6.8x
|
4.4x
|
Return on Equity10
|
34.0%
|
20.0%
|
EPS Growth Forecast (2-year, median)
|
22.0%
|
9.7%
|
Revenue Growth Historical (2-year, $-weighted median)
|
15.8%
|
17.5%
|
Revenue Growth Forecast (2-year, median)
|
12.2%
|
10.6%
|
Debt/Equity11
|
1.0x
|
0.9x
|
Median Market Capitalization12 (billions)
|
$92.8
|
$31.5
|
Weighted Average Market Cap (billions)
|
$904.7
|
$639.0
Source: FPA, Capital IQ. Data as of March 31, 2022. Fund statistics for ‘% of Portfolio’ holdings are based on net assets. Portfolio composition will change due to ongoing management of the Fund.
Q1’22 Winners and Losers13
|
Winners
|
Performance
Contribution
|
Losers
|
Performance
Contribution
|
S&P Global
|
0.15%
|
Meta Platforms
|
-2.25%
|
Activision Blizzard
|
0.11%
|
Microsoft
|
-0.85%
|
American Express
|
0.11%
|
Zoom Video Communications
|
-0.67%
|
Anthem
|
0.07%
|
Netflix
|
-0.60%
|
Aon Plc
|
0.07%
|
PayPal Holdings
|
-0.55%
Activision Blizzard (ATVI)
One of the Fund’s biggest winners in the first quarter was Activision Blizzard. On January 18, 2022 Microsoft (MSFT) agreed to purchase ATVI for $95.00 per share in an all-cash transaction. The Fund has been invested in ATVI since the second quarter of 2018.
The investment thesis was threefold. First, the greater than $200 billion gaming industry is the largest and fastest growing form of entertainment in the world. More than three billion people play games currently and the population of global gamers is expected to grow faster than global population growth this decade.14 Second, ATVI has some of the best intellectual property in the gaming industry including Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Call of Duty and Candy Crush in addition to global eSports activities through Major League Gaming. Third, ATVI has had a pristine balance sheet with net cash over the past four years, generated robust free cash flow and traded at an undemanding valuation.
ATVI closed the quarter at $80.11—a nearly 16% discount to the acquisition price. Assuming it takes about a year for the deal to close, a 18.6% return seems to be good upside relative to the risk of a deal not closing due to anti -trust concerns. If the transaction closes it would make Microsoft the third-largest company in gaming by revenue behind Tencent and Sony. There is plenty of competition from these larger players as well as smaller competitors such as EA, Take-Two Interactive, Roblox and Epic Games’ Fortnite. The Fund remains invested in ATVI given the significant discount, but should the discount narrow in the coming quarters the Fund could reduce or eliminate the position.
Zoom Video Communications (ZM)
One of the Fund’s biggest losers in the first quarter was Zoom Video Communications. I have admired ZM’s business ever since I began using the service a few years ago before the Covid-19 pandemic emerged. Despite my admiration for the business, the valuation since it came public three years ago was too rich for my blood until recently.
ZM’s business has been one of the greatest beneficiaries from the pandemic, but one would have no idea that was the case looking at its stock price performance over the past two years. ZM is down 20% over that time and now trades at the cheapest valuation since coming public. When ZM came public in April 2019 it had an Enterprise Value (“EV”) of $17.4 billion, traded at 27.9x FY2020 revenue and 1,370x FY2020 operating income. It now has an EV of $29.3 billion, trades at 6.4x FY2023 revenue, 20.3x FY2023 operating income and 26.3x EPS.15 Since the 10-year Treasury Yield was 2.56% when it came public compared to 2.33% at March 31, 2022, this huge multiple contraction appears to be largely tied to the market’s view of its prospects.
Before opining on its future, one should admire what ZM has accomplished over the past two years. ZM’s revenue increased from $623 million in FY2020 to $4.1 billion in FY2022 while its operating income increased from $13 million to over $1.1 billion—all while increasing its R&D spend from $33 million to $363 million. Looking at its last quarter, ZM has very high gross (76.0%) and operating (23.5%) margins, which helps translate into robust free cash flow generation. Since coming public, ZM’s cash & equivalents has increased from $737 million to $5.4 billion, which now makes up over 15% of its market capitalization. ZM is expected to grow its revenue at a 12.2% compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) over the next three years.16 Looking at FY2025 (ending 1/31/25) consensus estimates, excluding its cash & equivalents, ZM trades at 16.8x operating income and 21.1x EPS.
Within its core business of video conferencing, ZM is essentially a duopoly whose main competition is Microsoft Teams. In a flexible work from anywhere world, Microsoft Teams and Zoom Video should continue to be highly valued services for organizations around the world. If one has any doubt regarding ZM’s ability to grow its business in the future, the first clue that it stands a decent chance is last quarter’s results (ending 1/31/22), which compares to the prior year quarter when the pandemic’s impact was much greater causing many businesses, government agencies, non-profits and schools to operate virtually. Last quarter ZM grew its revenue 21.4% and gross profit by 32.3%. Because ZM is choosing to reinvest into its business to best position it for sustainable long-term growth, its research and development (“R&D”) increased 123.3% and selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) grew 45.2%, which resulted in its operating profit declining by 1.7%.
ZM’s FY2022 $4.1 billion of revenue should be viewed against an estimated $91 billion total addressable market (in 2025) for its services that include videoconferencing, premises-based video infrastructure, telephony, messaging, contact center as well as webinars and virtual events.17 Regarding video infrastructure and telephony, this is mostly a replacement market with large legacy competitors like Cisco (CSCO) and Avaya (AVYA) losing share. Founder and CEO, Eric Yuan, on the most recent earnings call said, “Our growth strategy is always better product, better price and also much better service.” On the same call CFO Kelly Steckelberg said, “If you look across the market in how we priced Meetings, how we priced Zoom Phone when we introduced it, we’re approximately half the price of any of our competitors’ list price. And that continues to be the case with Contact Center as well.” ZM continues to be a disruptor and we believe it is well positioned to grow its revenue and EPS at an above average rate for many years to come.
For now, ZM is an unloved stock and has the highest short interest (at 5.0%) over its three-year public trading history.18 It recently initiated a $1 billion share repurchase program and, in our opinion, has the capacity to do much more over time.19 We believe ZM is in a great position to take advantage of this stock price weakness—and so is the Fund.
Closing
We are optimistic that the Fund will generate good absolute and relative returns compared to the S&P 500 going forward.
We look forward to delivering value for our fellow shareholders. Thank you for your confidence and continued support.
Respectfully submitted,
Gregory R. Nathan, Portfolio Manager
Portfolio Holdings
|TICKER
|PRINCIPAL/SHARES
|SECURITY
|COUPON RATE (%)
|MATURITY DATE
|MKT PRICE ($)
|MKT VALUE ($)
|% OF NET ASSET VALUE
|ABT
|3,829
|
ABBOTT LABORATORIES
|118.36
|453,200
|0.70%
|ACN
|3,165
|
ACCENTURE PLC-CL A*
|337.23
|1,067,333
|1.50%
|ATVI
|6,693
|
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC
|80.11
|536,176
|0.80%
|ADS GY
|4,420
|ADIDAS AG*
|234.41
|1,036,111
|1.50%
|ADBE
|2,225
|ADOBE INC
|455.62
|1,013,755
|1.50%
|EADSY
|16,800
|
AIRBUS SE - UNSP ADR*
|30.22
|507,696
|0.70%
|GOOG
|2,545
|
ALPHABET INC-CL C
|2,792.99
|7,108,160
|10.30%
|AMZN
|1,620
|
AMAZON.COM INC
|3,259.95
|5,281,119
|7.70%
|AXP
|3,600
|
AMERICAN EXPRESS CO
|187
|673,200
|1.00%
|ANTM
|1,915
|ANTHEM INC
|491.22
|940,686
|1.40%
|AON
|2,045
|AON PLC*
|325.63
|665,913
|1.00%
|APO
|8,600
|
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT INC
|61.99
|533,114
|0.80%
|AAPL
|31,850
|APPLE INC
|174.61
|5,561,329
|8.10%
|ADSK
|4,050
|
AUTODESK INC
|214.35
|868,118
|1.30%
|AZO
|280
|
AUTOZONE INC
|2,044.58
|572,482
|0.80%
|BLK
|1,350
|
BLACKROCK INC
|764.17
|1,031,630
|1.50%
|BX
|4,146
|
BLACKSTONE GROUP INC/THE-A
|126.94
|526,293
|0.80%
|CFR SW
|2,700
|
CIE FINANCIERE RICHEMO-A REG*
|127.7
|344,787
|0.50%
|CI
|870
|CIGNA CORP
|239.61
|208,461
|0.30%
|CMCSA
|22,470
|
COMCAST CORP-CLASS A
|46.82
|1,052,045
|1.50%
|STZ
|451
|
CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC-A
|230.32
|103,874
|0.20%
|DHR
|2,134
|
DANAHER CORP
|293.33
|625,966
|0.90%
|EW
|1,818
|
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP
|117.72
|214,015
|0.30%
|EA
|1,800
|
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC
|126.51
|227,718
|0.30%
|EL
|897
|
ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES-CL A
|272.32
|244,271
|0.40%
|ETSY
|525
|ETSY INC
|124.28
|65,247
|0.10%
|FDX
|1,490
|FEDEX CORP
|231.39
|344,771
|0.50%
|GDDY
|4,534
|
GODADDY INC - CLASS A
|83.7
|379,496
|0.60%
|HCA
|965
|
HCA HEALTHCARE INC
|250.62
|241,848
|0.40%
|HD
|3,195
|
HOME DEPOT INC
|299.33
|956,359
|1.40%
|HON
|1,540
|
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC
|194.58
|299,653
|0.40%
|HUM
|1,678
|HUMANA INC
|435.17
|730,215
|1.10%
|ILMN
|368
|ILLUMINA INC
|349.4
|128,579
|0.20%
|INTU
|555
|INTUIT INC
|480.84
|266,866
|0.40%
|ISRG
|1,776
|
INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC
|301.68
|535,784
|0.80%
|IQV
|3,385
|
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC
|231.21
|782,646
|1.10%
|KER FP
|1,600
|KERING*
|636.87
|1,018,989
|1.50%
|KKR
|6,174
|
KKR & CO INC -A
|58.47
|360,994
|0.50%
|OR FP
|550
|L'OREAL*
|402.51
|221,380
|0.30%
|LOW
|4,300
|
LOWE'S COS INC
|202.19
|869,417
|1.30%
|MC FP
|480
|
LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUI*
|718.4
|344,831
|0.50%
|MA
|2,945
|
MASTERCARD INC - A
|357.38
|1,052,484
|1.50%
|MTCH
|1,891
|
MATCH GROUP INC
|108.74
|205,627
|0.30%
|FB
|16,816
|
META PLATFORMS INC
|222.36
|3,739,206
|5.40%
|MSFT
|24,200
|
MICROSOFT CORP
|308.31
|7,461,102
|10.80%
|MCO
|385
|
MOODY'S CORP
|337.41
|129,903
|0.20%
|MS
|4,160
|
MORGAN STANLEY
|87.4
|363,584
|0.50%
|MSCI
|480
|MSCI INC
|502.88
|241,382
|0.40%
|NFLX
|2,141
|NETFLIX INC
|374.59
|801,997
|1.20%
|NKE
|7,715
|NIKE INC -CL B
|134.56
|1,038,130
|1.50%
|NVDA
|3,845
|NVIDIA CORP
|272.86
|1,049,147
|1.50%
|ORLY
|848
|
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC
|684.96
|580,846
|0.80%
|PLTR
|4,365
|
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC-A
|13.73
|59,931
|0.10%
|PYPL
|9,000
|
PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC
|115.65
|1,040,850
|1.50%
|QCOM
|3,270
|
QUALCOMM INC
|152.82
|499,721
|0.70%
|SPGI
|744
|
S&P GLOBAL INC
|410.18
|305,174
|0.40%
|CRM
|1,745
|
SALESFORCE.COM INC
|212.32
|370,498
|0.50%
|SPOT
|600
|
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA*
|151.02
|90,612
|0.10%
|SFM
|12,850
|
SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC
|31.98
|410,943
|0.60%
|SBUX
|2,910
|
STARBUCKS CORP
|90.97
|264,723
|0.40%
|SYK
|815
|
STRYKER CORP
|267.35
|217,890
|0.30%
|TSLA
|130
|TESLA INC
|1,077.60
|140,088
|0.20%
|TMO
|1,790
|
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC
|590.65
|1,057,264
|1.50%
|ULTA
|1,280
|
ULTA BEAUTY INC
|398.22
|509,722
|0.70%
|UNH
|2,055
|
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC
|509.97
|1,047,988
|1.50%
|UMG NA
|7,500
|
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP BV*
|26.77
|200,743
|0.30%
|V
|4,780
|
VISA INC-CLASS A SHARES
|221.77
|1,060,061
|1.50%
|DIS
|6,635
|
WALT DISNEY CO/THE
|137.16
|910,057
|1.30%
|WLTW
|2,400
|
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC*
|236.22
|566,928
|0.80%
|ZTS
|2,405
|ZOETIS INC
|188.59
|453,559
|0.70%
|ZM
|5,575
|
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS-A
|117.23
|653,557
|0.90%
|
OTHER COMMON STOCK (LONG)
|3,372,332
|4.90%
|
TOTAL COMMON STOCK (LONG)
|68,840,578
|99.80%
|
TOTAL INVESTMENT SECURITIES
|68,840,578
|99.80%
|
REPURCHASE AGREEMENTS
|167,000
|STATE STREET BANK/FICC REPO
|0
|04/01/2022
|167,000
|0.20%
|
TOTAL REPURCHASE AGREEMENTS
|167,000
|0.20%
|
CASH & EQUIVALENTS
|-57,581
|-0.10%
|
TOTAL CASH & EQUIVALENTS
|109,419
|0.20%
|
TOTAL NET ASSETS
|68,949,997
|100.00%
|
NUMBER OF LONG EQUITY POSITIONS
|71
