FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) is a business with a consistently low yield - but an overall upside due to profits and fundamentals. More importantly, this is a through-cyclic business model with appeal during any portion of the business cycle.

Booz Allen Hamilton is known as the world's "most profitable spy organization". This company is in business research & consulting firm, with a heavy focus on governmental customers. It doesn't take a degree to figure out that government institutions are good customers, given their payment ability.

Let's update the thesis - as I have been asked to do so.

Booz Allen Hamilton - A company update

As I mentioned in my last article, Booz Allen Hamilton is a very specialized outfit with employees having experience in government, former CEOs, people with high-level security clearances, and almost all with at least some sort of degree from an institution of higher learned.

What BAH does is various types of consulting activities in analytics, cyber, engineering, digital solutions, and others. 50% of the company's customers come from the defense industry, including the US Air Force, Army, Marines, and others. Less than 30% of the company's customers are from the civil sector.

BAH Backlog (BAH IR)

The company reported 4Q22 results as well as full-year results. These results have confirmed the upside for the business going forward. The company delivered annual revenue increases of 6.4%. The company's backlog and bottom line grew significantly, with over 21.5% and a book-to-bill of 1.36X, with a quarterly book-to-bill 1.66X. The company also continued its dividend payments.

The big news was the recent M&A of EverWatch, a tack-on acquisition in the defense/intelligence space, closing in the 23 fiscal which began in May 2022. The company is adding more and more to its cyber platform capacities, allowing it to accelerate technology development and delivery for its national security clients.

The company also delivered an outlook for FY23, which is a positive one.

Booz Allen Hamilton Guidance (BAH IR)

As I mention in my previous pieces, this company shows volatile tendencies associated with companies connected to public sales and sales cycles. However, the company weighs this up with absolutely stellar results.

The company's share price/valuation volatility has near-zero connection to its earnings history. BAH shows an almost linear sort of earnings growth over time.

BAH EPS record (TIKR:com)

The company has a 5-year double-digit, ~15% EPS growth, and is expected to generate EBITDA of over $1B on an adjusted basis, with organic revenue growth (ex-M&As) of over 5-8%, and continued strong adjusted margins in the double digits on an EBITDA basis.

The company has obviously seen potential upside from Ukraine - BAH is delivering critical capabilities and insights. While the company obviously can't get into specifics, it showcases just what exactly BAH works with. There haven't been any FY22 shortcomings with regard to the multi-year thesis. A company like Booz Allen will, as opposed to others, be a beneficiary of a more volatile global environment, including a more volatile domestic environment, in terms of security.

The environment calls for BAH helping clients, commercial, and government to prepare for digital missions, and this is what the company does, using its VoLT ambitions, calling for velocity, leadership, and technology.

Financials and fundamentals are fine. The company is facing labor and headcount issues, with recruitment troubles. Specifically, the company isn't finding the right people for the right jobs. The Q-o-Q headcount isn't growing, even though the YoY is up around 5.7%. The company refers to 4QXX as not being the strongest typical hiring quarter. We should keep an eye on BAH hiring, giving the degree the company relies heavily on its specialized way. The company doesn't admit to real trouble, but admits it's a tight labor market, and also admits they've had some important staff departures. BAH is working on a very aggressive referral program, increasing its non-traditional hiring sources. The company is growing its pipeline of candidates - and BAH does remain optimistic, but says clearly that it remains a tight labor market.

The demand indicators going forward are very solid. Despite market volatility, the company is seeing signals of good demand, even if there are slight indicators of program slippage - but still a good sales season. Given that most of the company's sales are government, and those budgets are now finished, there's good visibility on sales, with a win rate of over 90% for recompetes, and 60% for new work. Speaking as someone with experience in the public sector, those are superb numbers.

That's even before a backlog goes up 22%. The company isn't demand-constrained in terms of revenues.

Yes. If I can build in just in a couple directions so what Lloyd is saying, as we've always – we've been saying for a while, we're not demand constrained. We appreciate the volatility in the environment, which is why we're really focused on the first half of this year on building momentum. And from a growth perspective, I was reflecting the other day on the fact that we are fast approaching 30,000 people, fast approaching $30 billion in backlog so the number 30 is pretend something good for us in the long. (Source: BAH Earnings Call, 4Q22)

Let's look at the updated valuation thesis for the company - because the upside is pretty good even at his point.

Valuation

The current expectations for S&P Global are for the company to see a 22.6% EPS growth in the 2023 fiscal, while margins are expected to stay at around the same level. FactSet expects a smaller EPS growth but expects almost an 8% EPS CAGR until 2024E.

This company isn't a fast grower. It rarely has been. But the company has seen excellent returns nonetheless. Over the past 12 years, this company has performed well above the overall market.

Booz Allen Hamilton Returns (F.A.S.T graphs)

And future returns are expected to continue doing this as we move forward. BAH typically trades at a decent premium to P/E here. Despite not having a credit rating, and despite growing around 7-8% over the next few years on an annual basis, this company enjoys a 10-12% upside on a 5-year P/E premium, going forward.

F.A.S.T graphs BAH upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

Is it the best upside in the market today? No, certainly not. There are plenty of companies with better upsides, more conservative ones, than BAH currently offers. What's more, there are safer upsides in the sense that other companies have better credit ratings than BAH does.

S&P Global has a target range for BAH of between $80 on the low end and $109 on the high end, with an average of $94/share, denoting an upside of over 10%. 8 out of 11 investors have a "BUY" or "Outperform" rating on the company.

How appealing is BAH then, considering this? The company can certainly be considered a "BUY" here, but in this market, there are other investments giving us better upsides at safer prices, with better yields.

However, in the end it's all about what's suitable for your portfolio at this time. Readers that need a company like BAH in their company, then this is a decent time to buy it.

While the company isn't at record-cheap prices, a quick look at the company's P/E tells us that the company is currently at a decent price, from a 5-8 year historical perspective.

Booz Allen Hamilton P/E (TIKR.com/S&P Global)

The same trend can be seen for other multiples, currently implying a decent amount of long-term upside for BAH.

If you're looking for a government-centric consulting and contracting business, or what's known as the world's most profitable spying company, then this is a decent time to invest in it. It's not too expensive, there's a good upside, and the company just reiterated and delivered on guidance.

Fundamentals are good, the order book is filled, and macro calls for the company to continue its work, with volatile geopolitical situations acting like a positive backdrop for further demand, which has been confirmed by the number of contract wins, the order book, and the continued demand implied by the company.

These are the reasons why to me, BAH remains a solid "BUY" here.

Thesis

As I wrote in my previous article, my MO going into this crisis has not been a "flight" to suddenly "undervalued" growth stocks or tech. First, because I don't believe most of them are in any way undervalued, and second, because I'm a value investor with a fundamental focus on quality.

I would rather buy a slightly undervalued Booz Allen Hamilton than a massively, supposedly undervalued Chinese "quality" business - and I continue to hold this stance today.

Find quality. Invest in quality. Hold quality.

Repeat.

My target for Booz Allen Hamilton continues to be $90/share. I'm at a "BUY" here and I'm open to buying more. The company has shown its quality by delivering a lower beta than the market during this crash, and I continue to view it very favorably here.

I will continue to guide you only to what I believe to be qualitative investments at a bargain or cheap prices. That is how I invest, that is what my portfolio looks like, and that is all I do.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Booz Allen Hamilton is currently in a position where #1 is possible in my process, through #3 and #4.

Thank you for reading.