Kena Betancur/Getty Images News

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ: ZM

One of the Fund’s biggest losers in the first quarter was Zoom Video Communications. I have admired ZM’s business ever since I began using the service a few years ago before the Covid-19 pandemic emerged. Despite my admiration for the business, the valuation since it came public three years ago was too rich for my blood until recently.

ZM’s business has been one of the greatest beneficiaries from the pandemic, but one would have no idea that was the case looking at its stock price performance over the past two years. ZM is down 20% over that time and now trades at the cheapest valuation since coming public.

When ZM came public in April 2019 it had an Enterprise Value (“EV”) of $17.4 billion, traded at 27.9x FY2020 revenue and 1,370x FY2020 operating income. It now has an EV of $29.3 billion, trades at 6.4x FY2023 revenue, 20.3x FY2023 operating income and 26.3x EPS. Since the 10-year Treasury Yield was 2.56% when it came public compared to 2.33% at March 31, 2022, this huge multiple contraction appears to be largely tied to the market’s view of its prospects.

Before opining on its future, one should admire what ZM has accomplished over the past two years. ZM’s revenue increased from $623 million in FY2020 to $4.1 billion in FY2022 while its operating income increased from $13 million to over $1.1 billion—all while increasing its R&D spend from $33 million to $363 million. Looking at its last quarter, ZM has very high gross (76.0%) and operating (23.5%) margins, which helps translate into robust free cash flow generation.

Since coming public, ZM’s cash & equivalents has increased from $737 million to $5.4 billion, which now makes up over 15% of its market capitalization. ZM is expected to grow its revenue at a 12.2% compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) over the next three years. Looking at FY2025 (ending 1/31/25) consensus estimates, excluding its cash & equivalents, ZM trades at 16.8x operating income and 21.1x EPS.

Within its core business of video conferencing, ZM is essentially a duopoly whose main competition is Microsoft (MSFT) Teams. In a flexible work from anywhere world, Microsoft Teams and Zoom Video should continue to be highly valued services for organizations around the world. If one has any doubt regarding ZM’s ability to grow its business in the future, the first clue that it stands a decent chance is last quarter’s results (ending 1/31/22), which compares to the prior year quarter when the pandemic’s impact was much greater causing many businesses, government agencies, non-profits and schools to operate virtually.

Last quarter ZM grew its revenue 21.4% and gross profit by 32.3%. Because ZM is choosing to reinvest into its business to best position it for sustainable long-term growth, its research and development (“R&D”) increased 123.3% and selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) grew 45.2%, which resulted in its operating profit declining by 1.7%.

ZM’s FY2022 $4.1 billion of revenue should be viewed against an estimated $91 billion total addressable market (in 2025) for its services that include videoconferencing, premises-based video infrastructure, telephony, messaging, contact center as well as webinars and virtual events. Regarding video infrastructure and telephony, this is mostly a replacement market with large legacy competitors like Cisco (CSCO) and Avaya (AVYA) losing share.

Founder and CEO, Eric Yuan, on the most recent earnings call said, “Our growth strategy is always better product, better price and also much better service.” On the same call CFO Kelly Steckelberg said, “If you look across the market in how we priced Meetings, how we priced Zoom Phone when we introduced it, we’re approximately half the price of any of our competitors’ list price. And that continues to be the case with Contact Center as well.”

ZM continues to be a disruptor and we believe it is well positioned to grow its revenue and EPS at an above average rate for many years to come. For now, ZM is an unloved stock and has the highest short interest (at 5.0%) over its three-year public trading history. It recently initiated a $1 billion share repurchase program and, in our opinion, has the capacity to do much more over time.

We believe ZM is in a great position to take advantage of this stock price weakness—and so is the Fund.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.