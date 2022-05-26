What To Do After Dycom Industries Ripped 17.45% Higher
Summary
- Dycom surprised investors with strong quarterly results.
- The engineering firm benefited from strong demand from its top customers.
- Analysts have a $117.71 price target for DY stock, whereas its fair value is below $90.00.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of DIY Value Investing get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
Investors who panic sell tend to remove good companies among the poorly run ones. Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY), an engineering and construction firm in the industrials space, is the former. Investors may have taken the chart’s bearish, "double top" at over $100 as an excuse to sell. After bottoming at close to $75, shares rebounded by 17.45% to $94.21 on May 25, 2022.
What did investors like about Dycom’s first-quarter results besides beating on earnings and revenue expectations? Dycom raised its outlook. Despite telecom companies like Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) underperforming in a rising interest rate environment, Dycom has a moat. It supplies skilled people, the most critical resource in the telecom service provider market.
Dycom Industries Q1/2023 Results
In the first quarter, Dycom posted earnings per share of 65 cents on a GAAP basis. Revenue grew by 20.5% year-on-year to $876.3 million. The firm increased its contract revenue for the second quarter. It expects revenue to increase in the mid-teens to 20% as a percentage of contract revenues. Furthermore, its adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contract revenues is potentially higher on a Y/Y basis.
Per slide 6, Dycom’s organic growth is rising consistently. Frontier and AT&T are notable customers with strong organic growth.
Source: Dycom Q1/2023 Presentation
Moreover, the company reported its fifth consecutive quarter of organic growth with AT&T. Comcast (CMCSA) accounted for 12.7% or $111.3 million of revenue. It is Dycom’s second-largest customer.
Fiber construction revenue from electric utilities grew organically by 47% Y/Y. It contributed to $69.6 million, or 7.9% of total contract revenues in the quarter.
Opportunity
Investors who sold DY stock based on the bearish chart missed the recent rally. Cost pressures, such as the impact of fuel costs and labor, are industry-wide. Dycom, like other companies, is addressing those costs. Fortunately, fuel costs had an impact of just 58 basis points on margin.
Organic growth from Dycom’s largest customers more than offset its higher costs. It will increase its service quality to support its continued organic growth of over $150 million Y/Y. It is committed to hiring talented staff to serve its customers.
Source: Dycom Q1/2023 Presentation
In the bar chart above, the company increased its headcount steadily. Its biggest telecom customers are increasing their business activities as a result. For example, Dycom provides placement services for AT&T. It offers fiber construction staff for Brightspeed and Frontier.
To offset higher capital equipment costs, Dycom has new investment initiatives in fixed assets. This will have a positive impact on capital returns.
Dycom's Backlog
Dycom has a healthy backlog. It remained steady at around $5.5 billion in the last eight quarters:
Source: Dycom Q1/2023 Presentation
On its conference call, President and Chief Executive Officer Steven Nielson did not elaborate on the new opportunities for the current quarter. Shareholders should only care that none of its clients are slowing down on their project plans. If true, DY stock deserves a higher growth score. It should rise from B- to A- within the next quarter:
Expect Dycom to match customer plans with staff resource availability. The increased profits will more than offset the cost inflation that everyone in the industry faces.
Risks
Dycom added over 250 new employees in the quarter. Training them adds to costs. Churn would add to losses as the employee hiring levels tighten. Fortunately, the company proved it could increase its capacity. It works well with its subcontractors to assign workers to attractive places.
Dycom ended the quarter with $660.1 million in notional net debt. Higher interest rates will increase the cost of servicing its debt. Fortunately, the company’s 4.50% senior notes will mature in April 2029. Its senior credit facility of $345.6 million matures on April 2026.
Dycom has strong liquidity of $309.5 million. It has plenty of capital to support its organic growth plans. In addition, it could buy back stock or acquire companies if the opportunity arises.
DY Stock Fair Value
On Wall Street, the average price target is $117.71. Alternatively, investors may build a 5-year discounted cash flow model: EBITDA Exit. Assume the following conservative metrics:
|
Metrics
|
Range
|
Conclusion
|
Discount Rate
|
9.5% - 8.5%
|
9.00%
|
Terminal EBITDA Multiple
|
6.6x - 8.6x
|
7.6x
|
Fair Value
|
$72.82 - $101.56
|
$86.90
|
Upside
|
-0.355
|
7.40%
In a base case, Dycom’s revenue would grow at no more than around 7% annually. This suggests a fair value of around $87.00.
Investors may want to wait for investors to lock in a profit on the stock before buying shares.
In the chart above, the stock could settle at below $90 at the 50-day simple moving average. MasTec (MTZ), which I rated a buy here, rallied many times since then. Dycom stock did the same on May 24. With MasTec, profit-takers sold the stock each time.
Dycom beat expectations and issued a strong outlook for the quarter. Consider building a core position on the stock on any weakness.
Raise your cash allocation to 80%. Invest the 20% in recession-proof stocks. Which are they? Please follow me for coverage on those 15 deeply-discounted stocks and free bonus posts on my Seeking Alpha instablog. Join DIY investing today.
This article was written by
Follow me to preview DIY Value Guide Ideas. Easy. View Marketplace Research details below.
Read more about the DIY Value Investing Marketplace Guide.
Inquire about DIY Value Investing at StockRover.
Chris (diyvalueinvestor@gmail.com) is an Hon B.Sc graduate (with distinction) in Science and Economics with over 15 years in investing experience. He holds a PMP (Project Management Professional) designation.
Do. Act. Invest.
Do-it-Yourself Value Investing is a marketplace service. It is geared towards the technology, biotechnology, health care, and dividend-growth income stocks. Through top DIY model holdings, members are taught how to manage their trading and investments.
Once you are convinced the ideas have merit, Act on it and put a trading plan together, together with an entry and exit point, based on the DIY Top ideas.
Invest and buy the stock. Then wait for the idea to bear fruit.
I seek undervalued, unappreciated value stock ideas and share them first with DIY members. Follows Warren Buffett's mantra: do not lose money.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.