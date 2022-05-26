Q2 2022 Global Outlook: Bracing For Volatility

2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

A worsening market outlook

Both stocks and bonds are down year-to-date as policy confusion, the war in Ukraine, an energy shock, and a worsening growth outlook in China roil markets. This is why we brace for more volatility in the short run.We still see stocks up and bonds down for the second year in a row in the long term – that would be a first since data started in 1977.

Strategically underweight bonds

Bond returns have been historically poor because the Fed, along with other major central banks, has pivoted to normalize rates faster than expected. Rates are normalizing to pre-Covid levels as economies no longer need stimulus – this is a big change from central banks’ guidance at the end of last year. We remain underweight bonds as we see long-term yields climbing further. We believe investors will start questioning bonds’ perceived safety premium – and demand extra compensation for the risk of holding them in the inflationary environment.

Equities have also had negative returns (see the chart below) amid a worsening macro picture. We expect lower growth this year, especially in Europe, and higher and more persistent inflation.

Global equities vs. global bonds, annual returns, 1977-2022

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of current or future results. Indexes are unmanaged and not subject to fees. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Sources: BlackRock Investment Institute with data from Refinitiv Datastream and Bloomberg, May 2022. Notes: The chart shows annual returns for global equities and bonds in U.S. dollar terms from 1977-2021. Index proxies are the MSCI All-Country World index for equities (MSCI World before 1988) and Bloomberg Global Aggregate index for bonds (U.S. Aggregate before 1991).

A hawkish pivot

The Fed’s hawkish pivot this year has been stunning, and pronouncements on reining in inflation have become regular fare. Chair Jerome Powell in May 2022 said the Fed would keep hiking rates until inflation is “tamed” – a comment that dismisses any trade-off or the lagged effect of monetary policy on the economy.

The Fed now appears to be constraining itself to the hawkish side of policy options with such language, just as talking about the jump in inflation being “transitory” last year boxed it in when inflation proved more persistent and forced a sharp pivot. We think the Fed could be forced into another sharp pivot later this year, which we expect rather than a recession. These Fed pivots are driving market volatility, in our view.

Market expectations are now calling for the Fed funds rate to zoom up to a peak around 3% over the next year, more than doubling since the start of the year. For the European Central Bank, market pricing reflects four hikes this year and nearly 1.4% next year. That is well above our estimate of neutral for an economy at real risk of stagflation this year. The equity selloff this year makes sense from this perspective – if you believe that the market’s view of the Fed and ECB rate paths are right.

A complex reality

The growth reality will be more complex – both from the policy trade-off it faces amid a deteriorating macro backdrop, especially China’s slowdown, and Europe facing stagflation. That’s why we expect a dovish pivot later in the year.

We stick to our view of the Fed raising rates to around 2.5% by the end of this year – and then pausing to evaluate the effects. We still see the U.S. economy’s momentum as strong – we expect growth of around 2.5% this year, slightly below consensus and far from recession. Equities may have short-term, technical rebounds. Yet until the Fed starts to pivot, we don’t see a catalyst for a sustained rebound in risk assets.

Reducing portfolio risk-taking

We have further reduced portfolio risk after having trimmed it to a benchmark level with the downgrade of European equities. We are now neutral DM equities, including U.S. stocks. But a dovish pivot by the Fed would spur us to consider leaning back into equities.