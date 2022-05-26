Q2 2022 Global Outlook: Bracing For Volatility
Summary
- Central banks are facing a growth-inflation trade-off. Hiking interest rates too much risks triggering a recession, while not tightening enough risks causing runaway inflation. The Fed has made it clear it is ready to dampen growth. Implication: We are neutral developed market (DM) equities after having further trimmed risk.
- The Russia-Ukraine conflict has aggravated inflation pressures. Trying to contain inflation will be costly to growth and jobs. We see a worsening macro outlook due to the Fed’s hawkish pivot, the commodities price shock and China’s growth slowdown. Implication: We stay underweight U.S. Treasuries and overweight inflation-linked bonds.
- Climate risk is investment risk, and the narrowing window for governments to reach net-zero goals means that investors need to start adapting their portfolios today. The net-zero journey is not just a 2050 story; it's a now story. Implication: We favor equity sectors better positioned for the green transition.
A worsening market outlook
Both stocks and bonds are down year-to-date as policy confusion, the war in Ukraine, an energy shock, and a worsening growth outlook in China roil markets. This is why we brace for more volatility in the short run.We still see stocks up and bonds down for the second year in a row in the long term – that would be a first since data started in 1977.
Strategically underweight bonds
Bond returns have been historically poor because the Fed, along with other major central banks, has pivoted to normalize rates faster than expected. Rates are normalizing to pre-Covid levels as economies no longer need stimulus – this is a big change from central banks’ guidance at the end of last year. We remain underweight bonds as we see long-term yields climbing further. We believe investors will start questioning bonds’ perceived safety premium – and demand extra compensation for the risk of holding them in the inflationary environment.
Equities have also had negative returns (see the chart below) amid a worsening macro picture. We expect lower growth this year, especially in Europe, and higher and more persistent inflation.
Global equities vs. global bonds, annual returns, 1977-2022
A hawkish pivot
The Fed’s hawkish pivot this year has been stunning, and pronouncements on reining in inflation have become regular fare. Chair Jerome Powell in May 2022 said the Fed would keep hiking rates until inflation is “tamed” – a comment that dismisses any trade-off or the lagged effect of monetary policy on the economy.
The Fed now appears to be constraining itself to the hawkish side of policy options with such language, just as talking about the jump in inflation being “transitory” last year boxed it in when inflation proved more persistent and forced a sharp pivot. We think the Fed could be forced into another sharp pivot later this year, which we expect rather than a recession. These Fed pivots are driving market volatility, in our view.
Market expectations are now calling for the Fed funds rate to zoom up to a peak around 3% over the next year, more than doubling since the start of the year. For the European Central Bank, market pricing reflects four hikes this year and nearly 1.4% next year. That is well above our estimate of neutral for an economy at real risk of stagflation this year. The equity selloff this year makes sense from this perspective – if you believe that the market’s view of the Fed and ECB rate paths are right.
A complex reality
The growth reality will be more complex – both from the policy trade-off it faces amid a deteriorating macro backdrop, especially China’s slowdown, and Europe facing stagflation. That’s why we expect a dovish pivot later in the year.
We stick to our view of the Fed raising rates to around 2.5% by the end of this year – and then pausing to evaluate the effects. We still see the U.S. economy’s momentum as strong – we expect growth of around 2.5% this year, slightly below consensus and far from recession. Equities may have short-term, technical rebounds. Yet until the Fed starts to pivot, we don’t see a catalyst for a sustained rebound in risk assets.
Reducing portfolio risk-taking
We have further reduced portfolio risk after having trimmed it to a benchmark level with the downgrade of European equities. We are now neutral DM equities, including U.S. stocks. But a dovish pivot by the Fed would spur us to consider leaning back into equities.
This post originally appeared on the iShares Market Insights.
This article was written by