The modest return from Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) since December 2020 proved short-lived. Since that article, NTGR lost more than 40%. Selling pressure accelerated when the network gear supplier posted a loss on a more forgiving non-GAAP measure. Revenue fell in the double-digit percentage. The supplier of home wireless hardware joins a long list of post-pandemic stocks facing normalized demand.

Netgear benefited from customers upgrading their home network during the stay-at-home period of 2020 and part of 2021. In addition, the supply chain disruption worsened in the first quarter.

What are Netgear’s prospects like from here?

Losses Posted in the First Quarter

In the first quarter of 2022, Netgear reported non-GAAP earnings per share loss of 28 cents ($9.3 million), missing estimates by 30 cents. Revenue fell by 33.8% to $210.56 million. On a GAAP basis, it lost $58.5 million. This included a non-cash impairment charge of $44.4 million, or $27.8 percent of net revenue. The goodwill charge accounted for much of the company’s expenses:

Operating expenses: Three Months Ended Apr 3, 2022 Research and development 23,821 Sales and marketing 35,586 General and administrative 13,602 Goodwill impairment charges 44,442

(In thousands $)

Netgear’s G&A, sales and marketing, and research and development costs are at levels consistent for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and March 28, 2021.

Chief Executive Officer Patrick Lo said that the company experienced ongoing strong demand for its SMB products like its ProAV switches. Unfortunately, Covid-induced lockdowns in China limited the availability of components to its supply chain partners.

Growth for Netgear’s Orbi 8 and Orbi 9 continued, offset by a contraction in the U.S. consumer WiFi market. The CEO directed investors to its long-term growth strategy. It will focus its efforts on the WiFi mesh market and the ProAV product line. For example, its Quadband WiFi 6E Orbi has an MSRP of $1,500. Customers are subscribing to its services businesses.

Netgear Q1/2022

Netgear ended Q1 with 627,000 paid subscribers. Its full-year target is 750,000 subscribers. This is a high-margin segment that the company did not detail in its press release.

Opportunity

Netgear said it would take a more efficient approach in its marketing activities. It has to. Product demand is weakening as the consumer’s disposable income falls sharply. In the U.S., the consumer price index in April 2022 increased by 1.2% in March. It increased by 8.3% in the last 12 months. Consumers must reallocate their budget to food, shelter, and energy costs first.

Netgear’s home products accounted for 62% of total revenue, compared to 38% for business products. In the table below, the company will need to stabilize the drop in revenue from the connected home unit (left chart):

Revenue breakdown (Netgear Q1/2022 Presentation)

SMB is still a strong component of Netgear’s business. To offset higher component costs, the company selectively raised prices in the last quarter. It will do so again for some of its SMB products at this time. Just as retail firms like Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) cited higher transportation costs, Netgear faces the same headwinds. It needs to counterbalance higher material and transportation costs by sharing them with customers.

Netgear’s new product introduction in the last 15 months will offset its underperforming segments. Those sales accounted for 26% of Netgear’s Q1 shipments. Investors should expect a strong performance from ProAV, subscriptions, and Orbi 8 and 9. The company will increase its headcount to support sales and research development for those newer products.

Risks

Do-it-yourself investors needed to anticipate the impact of inflation on product demand. Netgear sells expensive gear that consumers may do without, at least temporarily. They may delay home network upgrades until inflation subsides.

Netflix’s (NFLX) steep decline in subscribers is another indirect risk. Consumers are shunning the streaming service’s recent price hike. When Netflix introduces ad-supported services at a lower fee, it might fail to win back customers. Netflix appealed to customers because they grew tired of YouTube’s multiple ads displayed per short video.

Netflix’s misstep is another reason that consumers may delay upgrading to a better high-speed home network.

Netgear cited weak consumer behavior in Europe due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, it anticipates a rebound in the second half of the year. The company’s operating margins will improve thanks to cost-cutting measures. Transportation costs could improve. As a result, it is sticking to its second-half operating margin guidance in the 8% to 9% range.

Fair Value

According to Seeking Alpha Premium, Netgear scores well on value with an A. Its growth is unchanged in the last six months with an “F” grade.

Selected quant scores (SA Premium)

Wall Street analysts have an average price target of $25.33. With an implied upside of around 35%, the stock might appeal to value investors.

Investors should recognize that network stocks face tremendous operating cost pressures. For example, this Cambium Networks (CMBM) article is down by 76%.





Above: network stocks are in free fall in the last year.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) posted disappointing results and fell from $50 to $42. The stock pays a dividend that yields 3.45%.





Above: Cisco's yield jumped after investors panic sold shares.

Your Takeaway on Netgear Stock

Netgear is a cheap stock that risks getting cheaper. Demand for computers fell in the first quarter. The stay-at-home period pushed years of demand in a few quarters. In addition to an expected slowdown, inflation is hurting demand today.

Consider adding NTGR stock to the watch list along with networking and computer suppliers. They all trade at value levels. They will not rebound until demand levels re-accelerate.