A New Way to Treat Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

One of the most common issues for men as they age is the enlargement of their prostates. A range of symptoms from trouble with urination to incontinence, and then eventual risk of infections, kidney stones, or even reduced kidney function. There are already multiple forms of treatment for the disease based on progression factors: drug therapy or surgery. PROCEPT (NASDAQ:PRCT) is looking to disrupt the market by offering a novel, minimally invasive procedure that utilizes AI-driven robot precision and aquablation (the patented use of water to open or clear tissue from the urethra).

The major risk is that traditional treatment, transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP), is a fairly proven treatment that may be hard to disrupt. As such, Procept faces significant costs due to selling and marketing that limit the overall profitability of the company for the time being. This prevents capital from being reinvested into the platform, which may result in reduced long-term potential. Therefore, I will remain neutral on the company until I can gain a better sense of the favorability of the platform and costs associated with driving growth. A look at the rest of the financials also adds to the uncertainty, and should prevent most from being interested in the company. However, I hope to spread awareness of this important new technology for a growing number of BPH sufferers.

Financials

I believe that there is plenty of time to take a measured approach to the company, as the valuation is quite full at the moment. I am not the only investor considering the profit margins of the company, and so I believe the full potential is yet to come. Further, there is a small issue with the company’s claimed total addressable market (TAM). Drug therapies, whether prostate relaxants or growth inhibitors, currently dominate current BPH treatment. The pills often have side-effects, but tend to work for most mild cases. I am doubtful about PROCEPT’s ability to disrupt this area of the market and this will be reflected in lower growth and profitability down the road.

For more serious cases, less than 5%, TURP and other forms of treatment are fairly efficient and effective at addressing niche states of progression or prostate sizes. This all means that PROCEPT will have difficulty disrupting their anticipated $20 billion TAM, making it difficult to lay out expectations for the total market share the company can obtain. Thankfully, it seems that data collected on PROCEPT’s systems show meaningful improvements to efficiency and efficacy over legacy therapies, and I expect the company to gain majority holding over the surgery segment of the market. Although, this still limits PRCT to less than ~$1 billion in available market spending, meaning the current $1.6 billion market cap does not agree with my expectations. Or, the market expects significant profitability with less than $1 billion in sales per year. I also hope this new, safer, and more efficient tech does not have to face stiff resistance by physicians, but it is hard to tell at this early stage.

The initial roll-out of devices is going well so far, with PRCT being able to earn $14 million in revenues last quarter. This also beat expectations by 17%, indicating that production is keeping up with demand. However, the roll-out is still in the early stages and so difficulties with supply chains or demand may be yet to impact overall growth. Due to only having a year or so of sales, it is too early to establish an outlook on sales growth. Instead, the insights into the available market and profitability are more important at this stage.

At this point, we can see that losses continue as the company expands production and sales. Net losses are now reaching $18 million per quarter, but it looks like the downward trend may be ending. The second chart also highlights what area expenses are coming from, with Operating Expenses being the main cost. Thankfully, the cost of revenues (cost of goods sold) is not increasing in line with revenue growth, and this may indicate that the device sales are quite profitable to produce. However, SG&A continues to be a major cost and is rising with revenues, which may indicate that the company needs to waste money on sales representatives and marketing.

While these are tolerable costs and losses at this stage, it is always important to consider free cash flows and outlook. PROCEPT currently has FCF that is close to the total loss, meaning that the company is drawing from their own cash stockpile, rather than issuing debt or diluting shareholders. Thankfully, revenues are increasing to fill that void, and I will check to see if current cash on hand can support until that point. At the same time, we will want to see the revenue growth rate diverge upwards from operating expenses, as this will eventually lead to FCF positivity thanks to revenues.

One of the strongest aspects of PROCEPT is their significant cash pile of almost $300 million that can support operations for almost 5 years at current losses. Also, the company has $55 million in debt that is not rising, and payment of these liabilities should not be an issue. As a recent IPO company, the shares just entered the market, and only minor dilution has occurred to date (from 42 million to 44 million shares outstanding). The strong balance sheet should allow early stage investors to feel quite comfortable in waiting to see how sales and operating costs find equilibrium over the coming years. At the same time, the constant lowering of this cash stockpile adds to PROCEPT’s risk, and may lead the share price downward if losses continue. Therefore, risk-averse investors can wait a few quarters to see how the financials end up.

While the balance sheet certainly looks favorable, with a limited chance of major dilution or debt in the short-term, investors do have to consider the company’s current valuation. At a $1.6 billion market cap, there is little room for growth because of the current 40x P/S. While the trailing twelve month figures are certainly falling at a rapid rate, little insight into future growth is provided preventing insight into future revenues.

As the company matures, I expect equilibrium around a 4.0x EV/S ratio (which is typical for the industry). Enterprise value is a metric that takes into consideration cash and debt, and this makes PRCT's valuation more favorable to peers that may be more debt ridden. I will be watching both metrics moving forward as the company matures. However, for the sake of simplicity, I will use the P/S ratio for my expectations.

At between a 4.0-5.0x price to sales, the company would require $350-400 million in revenues per year at the current market cap. This corresponds to up to 110% revenue growth per year to meet these criteria within three years. As shown above, quarterly YoY revenue growth has fallen below 100%, so I expect that the three-year timeline will not be met. I missed my chance a few months ago when the company was at ~$1.0 billion market cap, which was a much more favorable entry point. Considering that I only expect a maximum of ~$1.0 billion in TAM (or peak revenues), a fair value would range between a $900 million and $1.25 billion market cap (4.0-5.0x P/S discounted by 15% over 10 years).

Conclusion

To meet $1.0 billion in revenues within 10 years, PRCT would have to grow at 37% per year. As such, investors will be intently focused on the initial revenue growth over the next few years. These expectations also do not have profitability taken into consideration and make it hard to control for variability. This is another reason why I find it important to wait for further clarity as the valuation remains full.

Although, one main catalyst would be addressing the large patient population who is stubborn, or choose not to seek treatment. As the number or available patients increases, whether due to aging populations or more treatments, the TAM is only going to get larger with time. Do you believe I am being too conservative with my expectations? Let me know in the comments. I have covered other high growth novel medical device companies such as Edwards (EW), ShockWave (SWAV), and Sensus (SRTS) lately, and will stick to them for the time being.

I can certainly feel confident in the fact that PROCEPT is in a fairly strong position and offers little downside. Revenue growth is just getting started, the scientific platform highlights advantages over legacy procedures, and losses are quite tame at less than $20 million per quarter. Also, the large cash balance is favorable to shareholders as operations can be supported for up to five years, and there is less risk of dilution. As such, I certainly believe that PROCEPT is worth consideration by investors, and a deep dive may glean more data points that I have not discussed. Feel free to share those below!

