Investment Thesis

Since Elon successfully acquired Twitter (TWTR) on 25 April 2022, Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) had lost $335.07B in its enterprise value, or the equivalent of 32.9%. If we were to go even further back to 4 April 2022, when Musk disclosed his 9.2% stake in the former, it would amount to a whopping total of $487.07B or 41%. That has got to worry many TSLA investors, including myself, given that our auto portfolios have suffered unnecessarily in the past seven weeks.

TSLA Loss In Enterprise Value

Ycharts

It is no accident that these declines have been primarily attributed to the Twitter deal, given the massive uncertainties of Musk's future involvement and the subsequent implication to TSLA's valuations, further worsened by the unfavorable back and forth conversations between the two entities and the macro headwinds. Moreover, given the massive decline in TSLA's value, Musk may also need to pledge more than double the shares previously agreed, assuming a further decline in its stock price in the next few weeks. As a result, we may see Musk selling even more of his sales to fund the purchase, if he chooses to proceed.

As a result, we are of the opinion that the time of maximum pain is not even here yet, given that the Twitter deal remains in limbo and its Shanghai gigafactory is still facing multiple delays.

TSLA Is Inherently Over-Valued

TSLA 1Y P/E Valuation In Comparison To Its Peers

S&P Capital IQ

From the chart, we can see that TSLA's NTM P/E valuations have fallen by 65.7% from their peak, from 152.38x in November 2021 to 52.13x in May 2022. That has also caused a drastic fall in its target price from $1,889.51 to $646.41, based on its projected FY2022 EPS of $12.40. Because of the numerous negative news and general market pessimism, we are concerned that TSLA may be further moderated towards its peers ( as seen in the green arrow ). Moreover, the market makers may be taking this opportunity to finally correct TSLA's overvaluation and burst its bubble for good.

Assuming another extreme correction by 60% in the next few months, TSLA's NTM P/E would further fall to 20.85x with a much lower price target of $258.54. That would represent a monumental loss of enterprise value by 77.1% or $905B, since 4 April 2022's value of $1.17T. The resulting sell-off afterward would be a tragedy for many investors who bought in during the highs over the past two years.

TSLA NTM P/E Valuation In Comparison To Its Peers

S&P Capital IQ

Even then, TSLA's P/E valuation of 20.85x would still be on the high side, given that the world's largest automakers have much lower P/E valuations. With an LTM P/E of 9.99x, Toyota (TM) aims to sell 100% EVs globally by 2035. Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) was less ambitious, with nearly 100% EV sales by 2040, while trading at an NTM P/E of 4.36x. In contrast, Ford was much more conservative with a target of 40% in global EVs sales and 100% in the EU by 2030, while trading at an NTM P/E of 6.02x. Even with TSLA's expanded capabilities from multiple global Gigafactories, we doubt the company can sustain its elevated P/E valuations while other legacy automakers race to catch up by the end of the decade.

Sooner or ( hopefully ) later, we expect TSLA's headstart in the EV market to be fully digested, given that the global EV market size is expected to grow from $185B in 2021 to $980B in 2028, at a CAGR of 24.5%. As a result, assuming that the brutal market persists long enough, we may just see TSLA's valuation fall beyond recovery altogether. We really hope not, given that we love TSLA's incredible success story in getting EVs mainstream and its quirky CEO. Though in this case, the latter has ultimately contributed to the company's ( hopefully short-term ) downfall.

Will Its Shanghai Ramp Up Prove Successful?

Part of TSLA's problem is its direct exposure to China's Zero Covid Policy through the Shanghai Gigafactory. In April 2022, the company only delivered 1.51K vehicles, compared to the record high 71K delivered in December 2021. Given that May 2022 is another unproductive month, we are not expecting to see significant improvements in its delivery. As a result, we could be looking at a massive headwind of reduced sales worth 120K vehicles for TSLA's FQ2'22 report card.

TSLA Projected Revenue and Net Income

S&P Capital IQ

However, given that TSLA is already ramping up its production capacity to match pre-lockdown numbers, we could potentially see recovery by H2'22, assuming that a third shift is put in to ensure around-the-clock production output in Shanghai. Consensus estimates remain confident about its execution and delivery, given that the projected revenues in May 2022 remain broadly in line with our previous analysis in April.

Nonetheless, TSLA investors must not be overly hopeful since we also believe that China will continue to enforce its Zero Covid Policy, at least until President Xi successfully secures his third term by November 2022. In addition, combined with China's long-term Tech Crackdown, many international firms, including those from the US, are putting their Chinese investment plans on hold, given the long-term uncertainties.

Moreover, the ongoing US-China tension remains a concern, especially since President Biden 'unintentionally' provoked China on 24 May 2022, with his pledge to defend Taiwan militarily in the event of a future invasion. However, we are uncertain if the Taiwan invasion will eventually occur, given how China had witnessed the severity of the global economic sanctions imposed on Russia. Furthermore, we expect China to prioritize its 5.5% GDP growth target for the year, after the brutal effects of its lockdowns.

Nonetheless, given how the global supply chain recovery had been indefinitely delayed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and China's relentless Zero Covid Policy, we expect further headwinds to the recovery of the semiconductors market and, consequently, the auto industry in general. That may pose a problem for TSLA's ramping up capabilities as well, including at its Gigafactories in Berlin and Texas.

In the meantime, we encourage you to read our previous article on TSLA, which would help you better understand its position and market opportunities.

So, Is TSLA Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

TSLA 3Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

It is evident that TSLA's valuations have fallen in recent weeks. The stock has been massively moderated to an EV/NTM Revenue of 7.29x and NTM P/E of 52.13x, lower than its 3Y mean of 8.98x and 132.68x, respectively. Furthermore, TSLA is also trading at $674.9 on 23 May 2022, down 45.7% from its 52 weeks high of $1243.49, erasing any gains from the past 17 months.

TSLA 3Y Stock Price

S&P Capital IQ

Many analysts have also downgraded TSLA stock's price target, given the endless barrage of negative news thrown at Musk in recent weeks. As a result, given that the company will most likely report unsatisfactory FQ2'22 earnings in July 2022, we expect a further decline in its valuations and stock prices then, unless there is more clarity in its Twitter deal and drastic improvements to its Shanghai outputs for the quarter. Nonetheless, we are uncertain if TSLA is able to catch up to its April and May reduced production by H2'22, given that China's Zero Covid Policy had somewhat crippled the local supply chains for the next few weeks, if not months.

In addition, given the impending recession, we do not expect the overly bearish market to let up anytime soon. As a result, we recommend TSLA investors with lower risk tolerance to sell some of their holdings now, although we remain hopeful of some recovery for now.

Therefore, we rate TSLA stock as a Hold for now.