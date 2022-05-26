An Update On Sachem Capital
Summary
- Adjusted EPS for Q1 2022 came in at $0.13 per share, meaning that the company is not just covering the dividend, but starting to gain some breathing room.
- 9.6% yield with earnings growth (possible future dividend growth) is more attractive to me than "busted" peer BRMK that continues to have woes.
- Regular insider buying/shareholder alignment gives me confidence as an investor in the common.
- Average loan duration of only 8 months helps protect against duration risk in a rising rate environment.
I last wrote on Sachem Capital (NYSE:SACH) in early January, and admittedly, the stock has not done well, posting a total return of -16.5%. However, since that time, a few things have happened in the world. The conflict in Ukraine and the 10-year Treasury yield going from 1.7% to a high of 3.1% on May 6th (now 2.74%) have panicked the market and broadly sent equities lower.
Total return for Sachem has been -16.5% compared to Broadmark’s (BRMK) -22% total return. I think that Sachem’s relative outperformance is due to a few factors that I will cover below.
Legacy Defaults
Sachem isn’t dealing with the type of legacy portfolio issues that Broadmark is having to work through. 11.8% of BRMK’s loan portfolio is under contractual default, and while this doesn’t mean that they will realize any principal loss, it ties up capital that could be earning good returns.
Compare this to Sachem, which has loan value of $6.3 million in contractual default, which only represents 1.8% of their loan portfolio. While the contractual interest rates of the two companies are similar at an all-in of ~12-14%, Sachem is proving to be better able to translate their portfolio book to earnings and recycle the money back into new loans.
Earnings Reliability
Earnings reliability has been better for Sachem Capital as compared to Broadmark Realty. Sachem has been able to cover their dividend with earnings, while Broadmark has been gradually deteriorating over time, to the point where many Seeking Alpha commentators, myself included, are wondering when they will finally announce a dividend cut.
Compare this to the opposite, positive recent trend in earnings per share growth at SACH:
Broadmark took a $0.02 per share realized loss write-down in the last quarter, dropping its earnings from an otherwise $0.17 to $0.15 per share (remember they are paying out $0.21 per share per quarter). Sachem took a $0.03 per share unrealized loss stemming from a slight decline in the face value of the company’s short-term bond-like investments (cash reserve investments). As these assets pay off at par in the quarters to come, the company should expect to post an earnings boost due to the reversion of the unrealized loss. Since this is unrealized, we can effectively ignore it for purposes of dividend coverage. If SACH can continue earning $0.13 or more each quarter ($0.12 per quarter dividend), we may see a dividend boost in the not-too-distant future. Broadmark, on the other hand, seems years away from this point.
Obviously, the laws of larger numbers mean that it’s easier for SACH with a market cap that is 5 times smaller to post more impressive growth numbers, but in this case the smaller company also seems to have the benefit of earnings reliability and dividend coverage.
I Was Wrong About the Benefits of Not Using Debt
When I first started following Broadmark I was excited by the lack of debt and thought that this was a major strength of the company. Instead, this has resulted in an unnecessarily high cost of capital, as their only source of capital up until recently was high-cost equity and retained earnings (that failed to materialize). Sachem has always prudently used leverage and has increasingly relied on baby bond fixed rate debt in order to minimize the amount of share issuance and the downward pressure on per share earnings that it can cause through dilution. Broadmark did finally issue $100 million in unsecured notes in November 2021 at a 5.00% coupon, which was both well timed and for a great rate, but I feel like they are playing catch-up here to right-size the business model.
Insider Ownership
I don’t normally give too much credence to inside ownership and stock purchases, but I want to highlight that the CIO of Sachem Capital, Bill Haydon, has been buying 2000 shares a month for the past 9 months.
If you do some back of the napkin math with publicly available data, you will see that this effectively means that he is taking the vast majority of his salary in stock. It’s refreshing to see a company insider make such a strong commitment to their “home cooking”.
While Broadmark’s 3% insider ownership is still respectable (SACH is 5%), I am unable to find any insider purchases on record since their start as a public company in 2019.
Summary
We continue to see good progress on Sachem Capital’s growth and scalability of operations quarter after quarter. While the share price got hit along with most everything else in 2022, investors should be heartened to hear that everything is going well, and that the dividend might eventually get a raise on the back of visible earnings growth. Peer Broadmark is still struggling to stabilize earnings, let alone grow them, and we should not be surprised if they eventually make the decision to reduce the dividend. There aren’t many publicly traded hard money lenders out there, but Sachem Capital still appears to be the best one in which to invest.
