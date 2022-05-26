Coprid/iStock via Getty Images

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB), which is one of the world's largest lithium producers, recently raised its outlook for the rest of the year. It cited increased global lithium demand and progress in renegotiating variable-priced contracts as the company guided to significantly higher full-year EPS, net sales, and EBITDA. But what makes this change even more significant is the fact that this is the second time in a month that ALB revised guidance higher. Demonstrating the strength of global lithium demand as well as ALB's ability to push through lithium price increases to downstream EV battery producers. The company's stock should climb much higher as lithium demand continues to outstrip supply.

First Quarter Results

When the company released first-quarter earnings on May 4th, it reported strong YoY growth resulting from higher realized lithium prices. ALB saw Q1 net sales climb 36% over the same quarter last year, adjusted EBITDA rise 88%, and adjusted diluted EPS jump 116%. Net lithium sales were up 97% but the volume shipped only rose 31%. Bromine sales increased 28%, this was mostly due to price increases as volume only rose 3%. These numbers weren't a big surprise however, given the run lithium has had over the last year as well as strength in the bromine end market.

Investor Presentation Lithium Carbonate (CNY/T) (tradingeconomics.com)

But what really got noticed was the company's upward revision to 2022 guidance. Management increased full-year sales guidance to the $5.2 to 5.6 billion range, a 24% raise over previous guidance and a 60-70% increase over FY21 results. Adjusted EBITDA projections were increased even more, from between $1.15 and 1.3 billion to between $1.7 and 2.0 billion; this would be a 100-140% increase over FY21 performance. Cash from operations also got a big bump, going from the $400 to 500 million range to the $500 to 800 million range, 45%-135% better than the previous year.

Investor Presentation

Management gave several reasons for the guidance revision. For lithium, primary among those was an average realized price that was now expected to be double that attained last year. In addition, management anticipates a 20-30% increase in production volume due to new capacity coming online. The company also anticipates volume increases in bromine production after completing capacity expansion projects in 2021. As would be expected, the market welcomed the news and ALB's share price surged.

Second Guidance Revision

But on May 23, not even three weeks later, the company came out with a press release announcing a further substantial improvement to full-year 2022 guidance. ALB now expects sales to come in between the $5.8 to 6.2 billion range this year, up from the previous $5.2 to 5.6 billion estimate released earlier in the month. The rest of the May 23rd guidance revision can be seen on the table below.

ALB Press Release

Press Release

Kent Masters, Albemarle's CEO, said that the main reason for the revision was that “over the past 12 months, we've made significant progress in renegotiating more variable-priced contracts with our lithium customers.” This was an issue that had been brought up when Q1 results were released and, given this second upward guidance revision, is a matter that deserves attention.

Albemarle is in the process of changing its approach with regards to the supply contracts it signs with clients. Key among those changes is a move from fixed-price contracts to contracts based on variable price mechanisms, typically indexed-reference with a 3- to 6-month lag and which include price floors and ceilings.

Investor Presentation

These changes will apply to battery and technical grade lithium, which makes up about 85% to 90% of the company's lithium revenue. Fifty percent of battery and technical will be sold using indexed-reference variable prices, about 20% will be sold in the spot market, and the remaining 30% will use fixed 2-3-year contracts.

While this approach has its risks, it makes sense given the recent rise in lithium prices and the continued strong demand coming from the EV sector. The company is positioning itself well in order to take advantage of any further appreciation in the price of lithium.

Albemarle's revenue had been constrained by the fixed-price contracts the company entered into when lithium was trading at a far lower level. For that reason, it was unable to benefit fully from the price surge the metal experienced over the course of the last year. Changing its client contract approach to one that allows it to benefit from increases in the price of the underlying commodity, positions the company to benefit directly from projected increases in lithium demand that will develop over the coming decade.

statista.com

Risk

Of course, the potential downside of variable rate pricing would come in the event of a sharp price correction in lithium markets. Management is betting against that scenario but it's a risk that all investors must bear in mind.

Conclusion

However, growth in the EV market continues to power ahead and Albemarle's management is betting that lithium prices will continue to rise. Investors looking for exposure to the sector might want to consider this miner.