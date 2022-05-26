oatintro/iStock via Getty Images

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) is a leading fuel service company. They are a Fortune 500 company that provides fuel and related products globally to the aviation, land, and marine transportation industries. World Fuel also offers natural gas fulfillment, and a variety of energy advisory services including programs for carbon offsets, sustainably offerings, and renewable energy options. I last wrote about World Fuel here at Seeking Alpha in February of this year. Since then, the company has reported their latest financial information. The results appear to support a fair market value near the level I used at the time of $28.85, and today I see the current fair value for World Fuel at $28.64. This is significantly above the current market price of about $24.50 at this writing, and I note that the recent acquisition of Flyers Energy may provide substantial potential for growth in value over the year.

FY 2022 First Quarter Results and Valuation

While the full year FY 21 result, at an adjusted $1.16 EPS was a bit lower than my previous guess of $1.26, it completed a period largely still in a downturn related to the pandemic. The first quarter of 2022 started the year off strong for World Fuel with an adjusted EPS of $.41.

Q1 included some mixed results as the aviation segment continues to show decreases compared to the previous period when the U.S. was still in Afghanistan. But some losses were offset by gains in aviation as commercial passenger air travel recovers. Also, the Flyers acquisition is already contributing positively for World Fuel, and it helped generate a record gross profit in the land segment. The marine segment, which does not involve the longer hedging times as aviation, benefited from the rise in fuel costs so that marine related gross profit rose 85% year-over-year.

Looking forward, World Fuel advises that parts of the aviation segment may continue to lag over the next quarter or beyond, but the areas in all segments that are positive – air, land, and sea may continue their positive trend. World Fuel states that by the third quarter they will have more opportunities to eliminate risk in aviation, and if fuel trends hold the marine segment should expect year over year gains like those achieved the first quarter. The land segment is expected to experience its typical seasonal decline, but should be up year-over-year, thanks in large part to the Flyers acquisition.

Also, World Fuel notes that an increase in interest expense is expected as it is related to the acquisition but may be offset partly by an ongoing decrease in their effective tax rate, which may become 19% to 22% over the year, and thus should be significantly lower than for FY 21.

The current TTM EPS is $1.27, as shown in Macrotrends. As I did last time, I will apply the current 5-Year average P/E of 22.55 as shown in YCharts.

Using this data, I believe that the current fair market value for World Fuel is $28.64. As previously stated, this is very close to my last fair value, but it is above the current market share price. But perhaps more interesting is the previous guidance from World Fuel that its Flyers acquisition is expected to add at least $.55 to $.65 to EPS in FY 22 and they see that growing at least another 15% to 20% in the following year. Further, the tax benefits and the expected synergies from the acquisition were expected to add another $.05 to $.07 to EPS.

Of course, Q1 22, was the first look we have with the acquisition included but now we also have the full year FY 21 results since I wrote last, and that may better help to look for longer term price targets. If we add in the expected Flyers’ EPS gains and the tax benefits to the FY 21 results, we could make a case for an expected FY 22 EPS of ($1.16+$.55+$.05) $1.76 on the low end and ($1.16+$.65+$.07) $1.88 on the high end. At the average P/E that could target possible share prices of $39.69 to $42.39 as FY 22 ends. Of course, this depends on the rest of World Fuel’s business performing at least as well as it did on FY 21, but it also implies that those target prices could be surpassed. Even if we just assume that Q1 results were to be static all year, and no growth occurred, then that would imply a potential target of at least ($.41x4x22.55) $36.98 for FY 22.

Risks

The company provides a full list of risks in its annual filing. I recommend reading that in its entirety. Also, I listed several risks in my previous article that I believe are still relevant and should be considered. I have included those below. Note that any risks, including market fluctuations or world events, can lead to share values that do not reflect the thesis of the article.

A major short-term risk would come from a reversal of the positive trend in economic recovery. This could be for any reason, such as a resurgence of pandemic restrictions that limit travel, or from reductions in transfers of goods.

Government laws or regulations, especially related to curbing climate change, can entail extra related expenses or new fees for energy companies.

There is always the idea that the types of energy sources will change over time. The change is inevitable, but the timing is not as certain. I suppose a breakthrough in fusion power could drastically change our way of doing things, but the more immediate question may concern the growing use of electric vehicles and alternative energy sources such as solar and wind.

World Fuel, as mentioned, sees itself as a service company, and they are already embracing sustainable fuels and renewable energy sources. The company even provides services that allow them to share in revenue opportunities for new industries, such as from their advisory services, or for their assistance to others to gain carbon offsets.

It's also worth noting that while renewable options grow, so does the total demand for energy. Traditional fuels will still be used for many years to come. The IEA expects world oil demand to increase at least through 2026.

I expect that the products and services that World Fuel provides will remain relevant for many years to come. Electric cars will keep coming, but it will involve years of transition. Once more cars become electric, a power plant somewhere will need to produce more power and they may purchase that from World Fuel in a form such as natural gas.

World political instability represents an economic risk. Hopefully, we never have to be involved in another direct military confrontation, but World Fuel is a major supplier to the military when needed, and that might offset some adverse consequences from the general economy.

Rising fuel prices can mean different things at different times. World Fuel may fare better or worse in times of volatile price changes, depending on their use, or non-use of derivatives, or on how well they timed the market. Maybe a bad run could change their fortune. That's another risk, but it is the business they operate in regularly.

Final Thoughts

World Fuel notes that their balance sheet is strong, but apparently, they also recognize the current cycle of rising interest rates. The company announced that on April 1, 2022, they had amended their banking facilities by increasing the size to $2 billion, improved the terms, and extended the maturity date to April 2027. In perhaps another sign of confidence the company also bought back 500,000 shares of common stock in the first quarter.

I think it's hard to say what direction the fuel services industry may move to next. Certainly, the recent price gains are historically higher than normal. World Fuel appears to be struggling with that some in the short term, while also benefiting from it at the same time. In the longer term their methods and mechanisms in place should allow them to adjust. To me all this appears to show the wisdom in their uniquely diversified business model. But I also like that the Flyers acquisition appears to be providing a relative platform of presumably more steady support, which may further help them through whatever cycles come next.

We never know from one year to the next if weather cycles will be strong or mild, and these factors can make a big difference for World Fuel’s services. I also wonder how global events such as what is happening in Ukraine may affect U.S. fuel and fuel services companies. Perhaps World Fuel could be involved in various ways whether its helping to serve the fuel needs of Europe or perhaps helping to fuel military shipments. Those are just guesses on my part, but maybe underscores the value of diversification for World Fuel. In the meantime, it does appear that the addition of the Flyers fuel business and its fuel stops provide a certain layer of stability of its own right.

World Fuel proudly points out that they are a “Fortune 250” company, as of August 2021. In a business of volumes, I would say that a current rank of 111 speaks volumes in itself.