Shares of Wind Turbine Installation Vessel ("WTIV") owner Eneti (NYSE:NETI) are down by almost 60% since I initiated coverage of the company 18 months ago.

At that time, the company was still operating as "Scorpio Bulkers" and in the process of selling its entire dry bulk carrier fleet right before the Baltic Dry Bulk Index ("BDI") rallied to new multi-year highs after languishing for more than a decade.

In late 2020, I was hopeful of market participants discovering the company as the next red hot ESG play after the eagerly anticipated announcement of its first newbuild WTIV order but things haven't played out as expected by me.

Last year, the company surprisingly announced the acquisition of Seajacks International Limited ("Seajacks") "to become the world's leading owner and operator of wind turbine installation vessels".

The transaction not only diluted existing Eneti equityholders quite meaningfully while at the same time triggering a whopping $30 million in bonus payments to senior management but also weakened the company's balance sheet substantially.

With most of the company's cash having been spent on the Seajacks acquisition, a number of assumed short- and medium-term debt maturities and management's stated intent to exercise the option for the construction of a second newbuild WTIV at a price of $326 million, Eneti apparently recognized the need of raising additional capital.

The announcement clearly caught market participants flat-footed as it took the underwriters a number of days to line up investors but the transaction with gross proceeds of $175 million still priced deeply in the hole and actually failed to raise the targeted amount of $200 million despite insiders and related parties purchasing more than 20% of the new shares.

In recent months, Eneti managed to secure additional work for its WTIV fleet, successfully closed on a new $175 million credit facility and repaid more than $100 million in Seajacks-related debt:

Company Presentation

In addition, the company decided not to move forward with plans to construct a Jones Act-compliant vessel due to the perceived likelihood of international WTIVs being required to meet strong demand in the U.S. market expected for 2024 and beyond.

Two weeks ago, Eneti reported somewhat better-than-expected first quarter results. While EBITDA of $14.2 million was solely due to the recent rally in sister company Scorpio Tankers' (STNG) share price, Eneti showed some notable sequential improvement in general and administrative expenses.

Vessel operating expenses also decreased but remained at elevated levels mostly due to COVID-related restrictions in Asia. With both the Scylla and Zaratan scheduled to operate in the region for the remainder of year, further near-term improvement appears unlikely.

That said, Eneti managed to get compensated for a multi-month contract start delay recently experienced by the Zaratan. The contract amendment will add $18.5 million in revenue.

Over the past six months, the company more than doubled its contracted backlog to well above $200 million despite an ongoing oversupply of WTIVs in the market:

Company Presentation

Over the next couple of months, Eneti's revenues should ramp up quite meaningfully with $37 million in revenue contracted for Q2 and a whopping $71 million for Q3 which should result in substantial profitability.

Company Presentation

While 2023 and 2024 might exhibit very similar patterns, the company is scheduled to take delivery of its two newbuild, large-scale WTIVs in late 2024 and early 2025 respectively with the first contract announcement expected by next year at the latest point.

The timing of the newbuild deliveries looks great as demand for the larger vessel classes is expected to outpace supply by 2025:

Company Presentation

But despite the respectable earnings report, shares marked a new 52-week low after management revealed the stated intent of a legacy Seajacks shareholder ("INCJ") to sell more than one million Eneti shares into the open market "in an orderly fashion".

But shares quickly recovered partially due to renewed, heavy insider buying in the sessions following the earnings release.

According to Clarksons Plateau Securities ("Clarksons"), Eneti is indeed "too cheap to ignore" with earnings visibility increasing and "contracts for one or more of the newbuilds" being likely later this year.

With the stock trading at an estimated 65% discount to net asset value ("NAV"), Clarksons calls the company's valuation "unsustainably low" and sees 80% upside from current levels.

Please remember also that Eneti still holds 2.16 million shares of sister company Scorpio Tankers which have appreciated another 50% in value since the beginning of Q2. Assuming the share price remaining stable until the end of the quarter, earnings would benefit by approximately $0.55 per share.

At some point, I would expect Eneti to start selling its stake in Scorpio Tankers to shore up liquidity for future newbuild installment payments.

Bottom Line

Over the past couple of months, Eneti's outlook has improved considerably as the company managed to secure a healthy amount of additional work for 2022 and 2023 and got a better handle on general and administrative expenses.

Moreover, the value of the company's stake in Scorpio Tankers has increased to almost $70 million thus providing a decent source of liquidity for Eneti.

In addition to shares trading at a massive discount to NAV, there are a number of potential near-term catalysts:

A combination of increased vessel utilization and additional gains from the company's stake in Scorpio Tankers should result in an impressive Q2 EPS headline number while Q3 results should be at least equally impressive with both of the company's largest WTIVs working for the entire quarter. Should the company indeed announce a lucrative maiden contract for one of its newbuild WTIVs, shares might be finally due for a major rally.

Granted, Eneti's management has made some terrible decisions in the past, but stars might be aligning for the company now.

At this point, I feel much better about the company's prospects than at the time of my coverage initiation 18 months ago.

Get long Eneti with a near-term price target of $10 which still represents a meaningful discount to NAV to reflect remaining uncertainties regarding the company's legacy fleet utilization in 2024 and potential charter rates for the company's newbuild WTIVs.