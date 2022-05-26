ilkercelik/E+ via Getty Images

Setting up and running a small or medium-sized business is difficult in and of itself. The last thing that many people care to deal with or have the money to pay for are the legal documents required in order to make the business official and to stay up to date on compliance and taxes. To address these needs, a few companies over the years have come into existence. One of the most well-known is LegalZoom (NASDAQ:LZ). Despite experiencing continued strong revenue growth, the company has suffered from a share price perspective. Part of this is related to concerns about the broader economy, while the other part is attributable to continued margin pressure as the business expands its tax advisory offerings. Near term, I fully suspect that this pressure will continue. But despite trading at a high multiple, I do think the firm makes for a valid ‘hold’ prospect at this time.

Times are getting tough for LegalZoom

Back in February of this year, I wrote an article detailing the business model and fundamental attractiveness of LegalZoom. At that time, I acknowledged that shares of the company were trading at a high price. However, I lauded the firm's attractive revenue growth in recent years and indicated that if this growth continues, there might be some upside potential. Even then, we were seeing some margin pressure for the business. But as I mentioned then, this pain on the bottom line was driven by continued significant investments into the company's growth, with much of that dedicated to growing its tax advisory operations. Balancing out the near-term pain associated with the firm, with the long-term prospects it offered, I alternately rated the business a ‘hold’. However, since then, shares have taken quite a tumble, falling by 37%. By comparison, the S&P 500 has dropped a more modest 14.1%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Given this disparity between how LegalZoom has fared versus how the broader market has fared, you might initially think that LegalZoom is experiencing a lot of pain. In some ways, this is true. But in others, it couldn't be further from the truth. Let's begin this discussion by looking at revenue. During the entirety of the company's 2021 fiscal year, revenue came in at $575.1 million. This compared favorably to the $470.6 million in revenue generated just one year earlier. At the time of my last article, we only had data covering the first three quarters of 2021. So it might be helpful to look at how the company performed in the final quarter. Sales for that time came in at $142.2 million. That compares to the $122.2 million generated in the final quarter of 2020.

A key driver for LegalZoom has been the number of business formations the entity has overseen. For 2021 as a whole, this number came out to 447,000. This was up from me 378,000 seen in 2020. The number of transactions the company facilitated grew from 892,000 to 977,000, while the average order value across the company's platform increased from $236 to $264. It's also worth noting the number of subscription units the company has. This is because subscription units represent recurring revenue. At the end of 2021, this metric totaled 1.33 million. That's up from the 1.09 million seen at the end of 2020. The average revenue per subscription unit also increased during this time frame, rising from $223 to $236.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

While revenue for the company has been great, the same cannot be said of profitability. In 2021, the company generated a net loss of $108.7 million. That compares to the $7.3 million profit seen in 2020. The cash flow picture is even more vital. In 2021, operating cash flow was $54.2 million. That was a little over half the $93 million seen just one year earlier. A similar trend can be seen when looking at EBITDA. According to management, this metric was $47.7 million in 2021. By comparison, in 2020, it came in at $88 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This kind of disparity between top-line results and bottom-line results continued into 2022. Revenue in the first quarter of the year came in at $154.2 million. That is 14.6% above the $134.6 million the company saw the same time one year earlier. Most of the drivers associated with revenue changes were instrumental in pushing sales up year over year. For instance, average order value on the transactions it facilitated increased from $223 to $240. The number of subscribers increased to 1.36 million compared to the 1.15 million seen the same time one year earlier. And the average revenue per subscription unit increased from $226 to $244. However, not every metric came in strong. The number of business formations dropped, falling from 132,000 to 129,000. Meanwhile, the number of transactions facilitated dropped from 276,000 to 267,000. These year-over-year declines likely spooked investors to some degree. That is because a reduction in business formations and in transactions could be an indicator that tougher times are ahead for the economy. And there is no doubt that LegalZoom’s prospects are heavily tied to how the economy is doing.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

On the bottom line, we have seen continued pressure as well. In the latest quarter, the company generated a net loss of $30.6 million. This compares to the $9.8 million loss experienced one year earlier. Operating cash flow dropped from $31.4 million to $13.7 million. And EBITDA declined from $3.6 million to $1.3 million. Management attributed much of the decrease in margins to its continued investments in growth, with a lot of that growth associated with the firm's burgeoning tax advisory offerings. Now when it comes to the 2022 fiscal year as a whole, management has offered some guidance. They currently anticipate revenue rising to between $650 million and $660 million for the year, with subscription revenue jumping by about 25% year over year. However, EBITDA is likely to come in at around $48 million. That's almost identical to the $47.7 million achieved in 2021.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

To effectively price the company, I decided to look at it through the lens of its 2020, 2021, and 2022, fiscal years. Shares don't look unreasonably priced if we look at data from the 2020 fiscal year. But management's decision to grow rapidly has pushed these multiples significantly higher even as shares plummeted. short term, I fully suspect that this margin pressure will work to hold shares down. Management also indicated that the tax advisory business will likely have permanently compressed margins compared to the company's legacy operations. However, they do expect margins to improve over time. Because of the short-term nature of these issues and the fact that management has made a conscious decision to get into this situation, knowing full well with the downside was, I have to take a more neutral outlook to these high trading multiples for 2021 and 2022 than I otherwise would.

Takeaway

At this moment, many investors in LegalZoom are likely concerned. From an economic perspective, I can understand that. However, I'm not worried about the overall fundamental condition of the company in the long run. Ultimately, I suspect the company will fare well. However, I think that the problems plaguing it will be severe enough and long-lasting enough to warrant a ‘hold’ designation at this time. But in the event that we start to see a significant improvement on the company's bottom line, I would revise my stance to a more favorable one in response.