The first quarter of 2022 saw China’s pandemic curbs dent demand for oil products causing a decline in refinery output. A report by Bloomberg suggests that Chinese demand for gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel in April slid 20% (YoY). It meant crude oil consumption in the country decreased by 1.2 million barrels per day. For investors, this decline will be felt in the second-quarter earnings report, with many preparing for a dividend cut.

Thesis

There is a strong case for PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) despite the company incurring some losses in imported gas and a 10% decline in gross profit (QoQ). The company is tightening the control of its import catalog by exploring direct sale and end-user consumer engagement practices. Additionally, the management intends to increase its renewable energy to at least a third of its energy portfolio by 2035.

Company’s Global Standing

PetroChina is yet to relive its glory days when it became the first trillion-dollar company in the world. It ranks among the top 90 most valuable companies with a market cap of $137.70 billion. At least 6 companies have hit the trillion mark by market capitalization since PTR's triumph in 2007. Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL), Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), and Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) increased their revenue margins significantly due to the market's acceptance of innovative technologies. Technology stocks have dominated the global markets with the vast majority of companies aligning their business strategies to the three main goals: saving time, saving money, and securing systems.

Second to Sinopec (SHI) in terms of revenue, PetroChina benefitted from soaring global fuel prices in the first quarter of 2022. Net income in the three months ended on March 31, 2022 rose 41% (YoY) to 39 billion yuan ($5.9 billion). The strong earnings report in May 2022 came just a month after the company reported its highest annual results in 7 years.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia had also forced Beijing to ask state drillers to halt diesel and gasoline exports while increasing the country’s domestic production. Consequently, oil and gas output in the quarter soared by 3% to boost supply security. In 2021, crude oil production declined 3.8% to 887.9 million barrels from a high of 921.8 million barrels in 2020.

Statista

PetroChina's overseas output also dropped 6.8% while domestic production gained 4.5%. The increase in oil and gas prices raised the company's profit as compared to the first quarter of 2021 despite the decline in export levels.

Overall, PTR's revenue of $117.93 billion in the quarter indicated a 38.28% gain YoY although it missed consensus estimates by $16.68 billion. It also had an EPS of $3.18 that beat estimates by $0.87.

Lower Capex

Like ExxonMobil (XOM), PetroChina also announced a decrease in its capital expenditures to 242 billion Yuan in 2022 (about 3.6% below 2021). In the announcement made by ExxonMobil, the company indicated that it will lower its 2022 CAPEX guidance by $10 billion to $23 billion. This decrease comes in the backdrop of the raging novel coronavirus pandemic that has impacted its near-term demand. In 2021, ExxonMobil's loss grew to $22.4 billion, and it took the management's unique strategy to pay down debt, maintain its dividend and fund its new low-carbon business.

On its part, PetroChina is targeting lower spending even as its refinery output fell 2.6% in the quarter as compared to the year before. Total operating expenses dropped 19.9% as the net income grew by more than 129% in the quarter. This reduced Capex will affect the refining and chemicals sector, but also allow the company to focus on production and exploration. In these two areas, PetroChina plans to increase domestic expenditure by 1.6% to 181.2 billion Yuan. In 2021, the company's crude oil reserve replacement ratio increased by 221% due to discoveries in China. This year, the basins earmarked for exploration include Songliao, Ordos, Junggar, and Tarim.

However, the reduced Capex will make sense to shareholders if it is followed by increased production of renewable energy. In 2021, greenhouse gas emissions decreased 4.7% (YoY) to 159.54 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent. Another state-backed oil firm, Sinopec, also announced a 20% increase in methane recovery in 2021 as compared to 2020. The company intends to attain carbon peaking whose national schedule is set for 2030 and carbon-neutrality whose schedule is in 2060.

Already, China intends to publish a national methane emission control action plan that will form the basis of energy production in the country. On its part, PetroChina wants a green and low-carbon transition to boost its production metrics in 2022 and beyond. The focus is not only on developing new oil and gas output systems but also on increasing its renewable energy portfolio.

Positive Demand Forecast

Despite the imposition of movement curbs in early March due to the rising COVID-19 cases, PetroChina expects a surge in oil demand in 2022. In a briefing by Wang Hua, PTR's finance director, he stated:

For the whole year of 2022, China's economic growth will remain in a reasonable range, so we expect the demand for refined oil products to stay higher than last year.

The high crude oil inventory levels will not last until the end of the year, especially after the COVID-19 situation improves. The month of April 2022 saw China's manufacturing PMI decline 4.2% (MoM) to 47.4 from 49.5 in March. The index is still below the 50-point threshold meaning that the factory is in the contraction zone. This decline is modest since dozens of Chinese cities are in full or partial lockdown. There are low product consumption levels with most people stuck in homes.

The decline has not spared EV manufacturer Tesla (TSLA), which was forced to isolate thousands of workers in disused factories in the quarter. China is Tesla's most important market after the US. At full capacity, the Shanghai factory is capable of producing up to 2,100 cars a day.

That notwithstanding, China has set its GDP growth target for 2022 at approximately 5.5%. The economy beat expectations by expanding 4.8% in Q1 2022, compared to the first quarter of 2021.

But we have to consider the resilience of PetroChina's stock. At the current rate of $51.21, PTR is just 11% shy of its 52-week high of $57.87. In my view, we may see the stock piercing through the resistance line in the year.

Trading View

PTR is facing a potential upside especially after China resumes its strong economic activity. The stock has the potential to cross the $80 mark. After the global economy recovered from the recession in 2009, PTR rose above $100 and remained above the trend line until 2016. Over the past year, the stock has gained above 25%.

PTR declared its ex-dividend date on June 20, 2022. The company’s yield is at 6.71% at a forward rate of $3.38 [TTM]. While reduction of the yield is a possibility due to the uncertain economic conditions in China as a result of the lockdowns, investors may still enjoy the yield due to an increase in the net income in the quarter. Further, retained earnings as of March 2022 declined 17.4% to $127.9 billion from a high of $154.8 billion. Having announced a decline in Capex in 2022, the company has a larger share of profits available to equity investors as dividends.

Higher import gas stocks

In its Q1 2022 earnings call, PTR confirmed that investors may witness an increase in both natural gas and oil costs domestically as the company cushions its business from high import costs. With the 30% value-added tax imposed on imported gas (under Chinese law), the company expects higher gas prices beginning in Q2 2022.

Risks

At the moment, PetroChina's oil and gas operations with Russian companies are being executed normally. PTR is determined to fulfill its pre-signed contracts even as the Ukrainian invasion rages on. It is still unclear if there may be sanctions imposed on China as a result of this relationship.

Bottom Line

PetroChina remains an attractive oil and gas player due to its strong fundamentals backed by its state-owned status. The stock has remained resilient despite China witnessing reduced economic/ factory activity in the wake of COVID-19 lockdowns imposed in many cities. Still, we believe that the easing of these restrictions and recovery of the economy will have a positive impact on the stock's price in the long run. For these reasons, we propose a buy rating for the stock.