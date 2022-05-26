Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) reported a pretty strong Q3 with revenue growing 17% and beating expectations by nearly 2%. However, disappointing guidance and continued FCF losses have caused the stock to trade 30% lower after-hours.

The company has undergone quite a significant change over the past several quarters, moving towards a subscription-based revenue model and shedding its lumpier hardware and license revenue. While this transition has caused volatile, and often negative, stock movements over the past 2+ years, the transition is essentially complete.

Subscription revenue now represents >90% of total revenue, and this revenue stream grew 21% yoy during this past quarter. In addition, non-GAAP gross margins remain healthy at over 80%, and over time these can be leveraged to scale profitability.

After-hours, the stock is indicating to ~$15, reflecting a 30% pullback. This would bring year-to-date performance to down over 50% and erase all gains since the pandemic low.

Q4 guidance was a big disappointment with the company calling out some supply chain issues with some of its partners in addition to increased sales rep attrition. While these factors are more of a macro issue, the company believes demand for its hybrid multi-cloud platform remains very strong.

The post-earnings pullback will likely cause some investors to increase their skepticism, though with the stock now trading at pandemic lows, I believe long-term investors should look to build a position in the name.

Q3 Financial Review and Guidance

Revenue during the quarter came in at $404 million, which grew 17% yoy and beat expectations by nearly $6 million. While this did represent a slight growth deceleration from 19% last quarter, the company called out some challenges near the end of the quarter which limited revenue upside and weighed down guidance for Q4 (more on that below).

Subscription revenue, which now represents over 90% of total revenue, continues to drive overall growth. Subscription revenue of $371 million grew 21% yoy.

Several quarters ago, the company announced a change to its subscription-based revenue, moving away from hardware (which now represents <5% of total revenue) and license-based revenue. These two revenue streams are lumpier and difficult to forecast, whereas subscription revenue is highly recurring and tends to be more profitable.

In addition, the company has incentivized its salesforce (via compensation) to focus more on annual contract value rather than total contract value. Typically, the larger contracts (with higher TCV) can come with bigger discounts, thus being less profitable for Nutanix. However, short-term contracts that focus on ACV tend to be more profitable. During the quarter, average contract term came in at 3.2 years, down from 3.3 years in the year-ago period.

Importantly, ACV billings during the quarter came in at $205 million, which grew 28% yoy and was above the high-end of the company's $195-200 million guidance.

Total customers grew 13% yoy and reached nearly 22K. In addition, Global 2000 clients have a lifetime ACV repeat purchase multiple of nearly 20x, which demonstrates the company's success continuing to upsell its services to larger clients.

Clients with lifetime bookings >$1 million reached 1,747, growing 22% yoy. This represents a significant growth potential for Nutanix, as only ~8% of its total customer base has >$1 million of lifetime bookings and only 102 clients have >$10 million in lifetime bookings. I believe the company's shifting salesforce tactics combined with opportunities to penetrate deeper into its existing customer base gives it plenty of runway for growth.

For Q4, the company is expecting revenue of $340-360 million, which was significantly below expectations for ~$440 million. On top of that, ACV billings are expected to be $175-185 million, which was also below expectations for ~$215 million.

Correspondingly, the company's fiscal 2022 guidance metrics were lowered, which reflects the weaker than expected outlook for Q4. However, management did note that late during the quarter, there were some supply chain delays and higher than expected sales rep attrition which led to forecasting below expectations.

Late in the third quarter, we saw an unexpected impact from challenges that limited our upside in the quarter and affected our outlook for the fourth quarter. Increased supply chain delays with our hardware partners account for the significant majority of the impact to our outlook, and higher-than-expected sales rep attrition in the third quarter was also a factor. We don’t believe these challenges reflect any change in demand for our hybrid multi-cloud platform, and we remain focused on mitigating the impact of these issues and continuing to execute on the opportunity in front of us.

Yes, disappointing guidance is not good, but now management will face the challenge of guiding fiscal 2023 expectation next quarter, when sentiment could be a little weak.

Valuation

While guidance was disappointing, this appears to be largely driven by macro factors rather than company specific issues. While I have become a little less bullish on the name, I do see this pullback as an attractive buying opportunity.

Despite the guidance challenges, I do believe the company's operations are in better shape than just a few quarters ago. The focus on subscription revenue and ACV has the potential to drive highly visible and recurring revenue streams, even in light of a challenging macro environment.

While I am not advocating for the company to return to historical revenue multiples, I do believe the current implied valuation is too low to be ignored.

Using the stock's after-hours price of ~$15, the company has a market cap ~$3.3 billion. With cash/investments of ~$1.2 billion and debt of ~$1.1 billion, the company would have an enterprise value of ~$3.2 billion.

For fiscal 2022, the company is guiding revenue to $1.535-1.555 billion, which would reflect growth of ~11% yoy. While I do believe the longer-term revenue growth profile remains nicely above 10% for the next several years, I understand there is a lot of skepticism in the market given the recently lowered guidance and challenging macro environment.

However, if we assume only 10% revenue growth over the next two years, the company could achieve fiscal 2024 revenue of ~$1.9 billion, reflecting a fiscal 2024 revenue multiple of just 1.7x. To me, this appears significantly undervalued for a company achieving 20%+ subscription revenue growth and non-GAAP margins well above 80%.

I believe long-term investors will be rewarded with improving profitability and more consistent revenue growth, which ultimately could translate into a higher valuation multiple.

While the pullback over the coming days will hurt, I strongly believe there remains a lot of long-term value left to be earned.