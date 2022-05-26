Combining Long- And Short-Term Momentum Strategies

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Momentum Strategy - A Review

The investing strategy used in my "Adaptive Momentum Investing" marketplace service determines the state of the market based on the difference in total return of the following four ETF pairs: (DBB, UUP), (RCD, RHS), (SLV, GLD) and (XLI, XLU).

Source Note: The idea of using the pairs (DBB, UUP), (SLV, GLD) and (XLI, XLU) as market risk-off indicators was first published in a post by Peter Guenther and others in a Quantopian Forum thread.

The basic strategy has been described in previous articles on Seeking Alpha. Here I will review a few details.

The risk-indicator determines the state of the market as one of the following three choices:

Risk-on: invest in the top two "risky" assets - DIA, SPY, QQQ, XLE, XLF, XRT Risk-off: invest in the top two "safe" assets - IEI, IEF, TLT, UUP, DBC, SH, DOG, PSQ Risk-neutral: invest in the top two "defensive" assets - BIL, SHV, XLV, XLU, XLP.

There are two steps in the application of the strategy. First, based on the total returns of the risk indicator ETFs, we determine the state of the market. The evaluation period over which the total returns of the ETFs of each pair are compared is variable as a function of the S&P 500 daily returns. The probability distribution of the risk evaluation period has a median value of 77 trading days. Currently, the period is 65 trading days.,

To react quickly to market trend reversals, we add a second risk indicator that used 5-trading days as the indicator's evaluation period. We simulated the application of this short period risk indicator and, as expected, its performance is significantly worse than that of our regular risk indicator.

For future reference, we call the regular risk period as "long evaluation period", in contrast to the 5-trading days period, which we call as "short evaluation period".

Asset Selection

Once the risk state is determined, we execute the second step, which in the selection of top momentum assets for investing. For our current example, we select the top two ETS of the corresponding list: risky for risk-on, safe for risk-off, defensive for risk-neutral. For all cases, the evaluation period is 15 weeks, or 75 trading days.

Simulation Results

We simulated the strategies over the most recent time period starting on January 2015. The summary performance is shown in the table below.

Although the short evaluation period performed worse than the regular period on all parameters, lower return, higher volatility and much higher max draw down, the combined strategy performed surprisingly well. It achieved lower volatility, lower maxDD and higher risk adjusted returns, i.e. Sharpe ratio. The average annual return decreased only slightly from 25.54% to 24.18%.

2015 - 22 CAGR stdev maxDD Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio Long Evaluation Period 25.54% 17.18% -15.62% 1.44 1.92 Short Evaluation Period 18.82% 19.48% -29.56% 0.92 1.16 Combined Strategy 24.18% 15.11% -12.78% 1.55 2.08 SPY 10.88% 18.08% -33.72% 0.55 0.65

A visual illustration of the performance improvement is shown in the chart.

Current Selections

The regular risk indicator is currently risk-off and is invested 50% DBC + 50% PSQ.

The quick risk indicator is currently risk-on and is invested 50% XLE + 50% DIA.

The combined strategy is invested 25% DBC + 25% PSQ + 25% XLE + 25% DIA.