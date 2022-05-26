Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) put out disappointing guidance. Largely as expected, the stock continues to slide lower.

Well, it's not fair to say as expected. Because even after the tech bubble burst, I look through SA and see that I'm the only person assigning a sell rating on this stock.

Snowflake Stock: Don't Buy This Dip

Alas, the power of the narrative here is just so alluring. There's very little here in this report that forces me to change my mind. I keep my sell rating on this stock.

Revenue Growth Rates Move Lower

Revenue growth rates, the guidance doesn't include professional revenues

This time last year, Snowflake was growing at triple digits. But now, its revenue growth rates have been compressed by 26,000 basis points y/y.

Remember the following, Snowflake's guidance doesn't include its professional revenues. However, there's nobody that is invested in Snowflake for its professional revenues. Snowflake's professional segment isn't run to be profitable, it's a consulting service.

Snowflake revenue beats

As I highlighted in my previous article, titled, Don't Buy This Dip, Snowflake's revenue beats are consistently getting smaller. This is not a company that is lowballing estimates to allow for easy beats. This is categorically not the case.

In fact, I argue that since Snowflake provided its fiscal 2023 guidance at the end of Q4 2022, Snowflake didn't further update the high end of its full-year guidance in yesterday's earnings result.

This informs you that H2 2023 will be on a run rate of approximately 65% CAGR. A huge step down from growing at 100% CAGR in the same period a year ago.

Snowflake's Near-Term Prospects

Snowflake is a cloud-based data-connected platform. It takes huge volumes of data and digests it to make the data consumable and analytics-ready.

During the earnings call, Snowflake's CEO Frank Slootman, who incidentally has an amazing book, talks about Snowflake's innovation as the end of the beginning:

We sometimes refer to our innovation of traditional data warehousing workloads as the end of the beginning, because so much more is possible.

Slootman goes on to describe how Snowflake Data Cloud allows for data warehousing to better leverage unstructured data to drive customer insights.

In fact, I wish to drive home the fact that I do not believe that it's all bad news with Snowflake. However, the business is slowing down, of that there's no doubt.

Q1 2022 presentation

This time last year, Snowflake's total customer growth was up 67% y/y in Q1 2022. This time around, for Q1 2023, total customer growth was 40% y/y.

We can look at this from many different perspectives, but the facts are the same. Snowflake's customer adoption is starting to saturate.

Next, we'll shine a light on Snowflake's profitability.

Understanding Snowflake's Profitability

Snowflake's operating margins improve dramatically from negative 90% to negative 45%. A lot of investors would clamor that you shouldn't look at tech companies on a GAAP basis because GAAP doesn't reflect the company's actual future potential.

However, I argue that it certainly does reflect the running basis of the business, when approximately 90% of the operating loss equals management's stock-based compensation! To illustrate, operating losses in Q1 2023 reached $189 million, while stock-based compensation was $173 million.

It nearly feels as if Snowflake is simply a going concern for management to get paid.

Accordingly, allow me to take this a step further. Snowflake's cash flows from operations were $185 million. But of that, $173 million was stock-based compensation. This means that nearly all of the cash flows made went out the door as a non-cash expense.

Snowflake Q1 2023

And then, to add insult to injury, Snowflake used $53 million of cash to pay the taxes of management's options? Seriously?

SNOW Stock Valuation - Still Overvalued

I recognize that Snowflake is a Berkshire (BRK.A)(BRK.B) holding. But you shouldn't solely base your decision to own Snowflake because someone within Berkshire acquired shares in Snowflake.

Moving on, back in 2020, paying 20x forward sales for a business flirting with profitability and growing at north of 70% CAGR would be perceived as a tremendous bargain.

But in this market? Investors care about profitability. Investors are not willing to pay silly multiples for stocks with decelerating revenue growth rates.

The Bottom Line

Let's get focused here. Snowflake is a great company, led by an impressive management team. Nobody is arguing otherwise. What I'm arguing is that Snowflake's growth rates are slowing down. And the stock is still being priced as if it could grow at 100% CAGR for a number of years.

Look at any business. How many companies are able to grow at 100% CAGR for prolonged periods of time? History comes up short. Historically, businesses growing at $2 billion in revenues start to come up against resistance to further triple-digit revenue growth rates.

The thing with investing is that facts don't matter until they matter. And paying 20x sales offers investors a poor risk-reward profile.

I can point to countless companies with much better risk rewards. And until those are gone, I will not remove my sell rating on Snowflake. I'm sorry for being harsh, but that's the ultimate reality of this situation.