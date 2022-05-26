Snowflake Earnings: Still Overhyped, Stay Clear
Summary
- Snowflake failed to raise its guidance. H2 2023 will be growing at less than 70% CAGR.
- Snowflake's customer adoption curve is slowing down. This is the fact of the matter.
- Snowflake's profitability is nearly exclusively diverted to stock-based compensation. A discussion of how you can spot this.
- I argue that Snowflake is still overvalued at 20x sales. Investors would do well to reconsider their investment.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) put out disappointing guidance. Largely as expected, the stock continues to slide lower.
Well, it's not fair to say as expected. Because even after the tech bubble burst, I look through SA and see that I'm the only person assigning a sell rating on this stock.
Alas, the power of the narrative here is just so alluring. There's very little here in this report that forces me to change my mind. I keep my sell rating on this stock.
Revenue Growth Rates Move Lower
This time last year, Snowflake was growing at triple digits. But now, its revenue growth rates have been compressed by 26,000 basis points y/y.
Remember the following, Snowflake's guidance doesn't include its professional revenues. However, there's nobody that is invested in Snowflake for its professional revenues. Snowflake's professional segment isn't run to be profitable, it's a consulting service.
As I highlighted in my previous article, titled, Don't Buy This Dip, Snowflake's revenue beats are consistently getting smaller. This is not a company that is lowballing estimates to allow for easy beats. This is categorically not the case.
In fact, I argue that since Snowflake provided its fiscal 2023 guidance at the end of Q4 2022, Snowflake didn't further update the high end of its full-year guidance in yesterday's earnings result.
This informs you that H2 2023 will be on a run rate of approximately 65% CAGR. A huge step down from growing at 100% CAGR in the same period a year ago.
Snowflake's Near-Term Prospects
Snowflake is a cloud-based data-connected platform. It takes huge volumes of data and digests it to make the data consumable and analytics-ready.
During the earnings call, Snowflake's CEO Frank Slootman, who incidentally has an amazing book, talks about Snowflake's innovation as the end of the beginning:
We sometimes refer to our innovation of traditional data warehousing workloads as the end of the beginning, because so much more is possible.
Slootman goes on to describe how Snowflake Data Cloud allows for data warehousing to better leverage unstructured data to drive customer insights.
In fact, I wish to drive home the fact that I do not believe that it's all bad news with Snowflake. However, the business is slowing down, of that there's no doubt.
This time last year, Snowflake's total customer growth was up 67% y/y in Q1 2022. This time around, for Q1 2023, total customer growth was 40% y/y.
We can look at this from many different perspectives, but the facts are the same. Snowflake's customer adoption is starting to saturate.
Next, we'll shine a light on Snowflake's profitability.
Understanding Snowflake's Profitability
Snowflake's operating margins improve dramatically from negative 90% to negative 45%. A lot of investors would clamor that you shouldn't look at tech companies on a GAAP basis because GAAP doesn't reflect the company's actual future potential.
However, I argue that it certainly does reflect the running basis of the business, when approximately 90% of the operating loss equals management's stock-based compensation! To illustrate, operating losses in Q1 2023 reached $189 million, while stock-based compensation was $173 million.
It nearly feels as if Snowflake is simply a going concern for management to get paid.
Accordingly, allow me to take this a step further. Snowflake's cash flows from operations were $185 million. But of that, $173 million was stock-based compensation. This means that nearly all of the cash flows made went out the door as a non-cash expense.
And then, to add insult to injury, Snowflake used $53 million of cash to pay the taxes of management's options? Seriously?
SNOW Stock Valuation - Still Overvalued
I recognize that Snowflake is a Berkshire (BRK.A)(BRK.B) holding. But you shouldn't solely base your decision to own Snowflake because someone within Berkshire acquired shares in Snowflake.
Moving on, back in 2020, paying 20x forward sales for a business flirting with profitability and growing at north of 70% CAGR would be perceived as a tremendous bargain.
But in this market? Investors care about profitability. Investors are not willing to pay silly multiples for stocks with decelerating revenue growth rates.
The Bottom Line
Let's get focused here. Snowflake is a great company, led by an impressive management team. Nobody is arguing otherwise. What I'm arguing is that Snowflake's growth rates are slowing down. And the stock is still being priced as if it could grow at 100% CAGR for a number of years.
Look at any business. How many companies are able to grow at 100% CAGR for prolonged periods of time? History comes up short. Historically, businesses growing at $2 billion in revenues start to come up against resistance to further triple-digit revenue growth rates.
The thing with investing is that facts don't matter until they matter. And paying 20x sales offers investors a poor risk-reward profile.
I can point to countless companies with much better risk rewards. And until those are gone, I will not remove my sell rating on Snowflake. I'm sorry for being harsh, but that's the ultimate reality of this situation.
Strong Investment Potential
My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.
I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.
Investing Made EASY
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.
- Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
- Check out members' reviews.
- High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
- The place where value is everything.
This article was written by
DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. There are no gimmicks and no place to hide because all I care about is delivering high performance against the S&P500.
WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.