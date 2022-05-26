alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

This is a Z4 Energy Research post quarter update note. To see our pre IPO basic piece on EE, please read this.

The 1Q22 Summary Table:

Z4 Energy Research

First, a quick asset run through.

The company has 10 Floating Storage Regassification Units (FSRUs). This is essentially 20% of the entire global fleet. These ships are capable of operating in cold or warm waters and can regassify LNG with significant send out capacities while offering short time frame solutions over traditional land based regas facilities. Excelerate is seeking to expand its FSRU fleet via conversions (they have one conversion kit in storage now) or other avenues.

The company also has three E-FIT Terminals which can work in conjunction with the FSRUs. These are the Northeast Gateway in Boston which just ended season sales during the first quarter and will be ready for action next winter, the Bahia Terminal in Brazil (just saw its first full quarter of gas sales), and the MLNG Terminal in Bangladesh.

The future looks busy as Excelerate has broad pipeline projects.

1) Near Term (this year): EE has two near term projects they are executing this year.

Finland. The recently announced FSRU (to employ their Exemplar vessel, currently in Argentina) deal for regassifying LNG for Finland and Estonia, is a good example of their traditional business model. The terminal will be located at the southern tip of Finland and have enough capacity to more than offset Russian imports to both countries. The charm here is that the ship will be in service in 4Q22, ahead of next winter (again, online much sooner than a traditional regas facility) when Russia will be looking for winter time leverage over Europe.

Albania. Emergency power solution. This will be replaced by the Vlora LNG terminal next year (see below) but is a good example of the optionality EE can provide.

2) Advanced Development:

We ran through the three additional E-FIT terminals and an expansion of the MLNG terminal in our pre IPO piece. But briefly:

Albania. The Vlora LNG terminal is moving through the steps of its feasibility study with an eye towards alleviating Albania's current energy crisis. The initial plan would be to supply gas to a re-opened and expanded 350 MW gas fired plant but this terminal could also serve as a potential entry point for delivering more LNG sourced gas into Europe. If all goes well this Adriatic Sea terminal will be fully in operation in 2H23 following an initial "emergency power solution" in 2H22.

Filipinas. Batangas Bay, Philippines. Scheduled to be on line 2H24.

MLNG Expansion. Bangladesh needs more LNG. This one is a 1.5 MTPA LNG capacity addition. Scheduled to be online 2H23.

Payra. OK, so Bangladesh needs a lot more LNG. The Payra project in Bangladesh will help further the gassification of the country as they bring natural gas to half a dozen existing as well as additional proposed gas-fired generators. The project has been approved in principle and commercial negotiations are in progress. This is a big deal and when complete in 2025 this project will consume roughly 1% of current global LNG volumes. On the call management espoused high confidence in their ability to bring this project to fruition.

3) Early Development:

Finally, the company noted they are pursuing multiple as of yet unnamed projects in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. Expect some of these to mature to the feasibility stage this year.

Management Established 2022 Guidance: EBITDAR of $285 to $305 mm. As per the Raymond James estimate in the table above this appears to be in line with expectations. The company enjoys fairly high gross margins on their FSRU and Terminal revenues while the larger revenue wedge, gas sales, sees somewhat better than expected margins than what we see in our upstream names from their marketing segments. We'd like to have a better understanding of how large the asset based revenues will be as we exit 2022 and think about 2023. We'd also like to have deeper understanding of the drivers of the gas sales wedge and margin. We plan to chat with management soon as we look to work up a 2023 model. Our sense is the Street could use some help in this latter regard as well (see table and wide spread on actual to estimated revenues).

Favorite Quote Watch: "This is an exciting time in the history of our Company and the LNG industry. We understand the important role that Excelerate plays in supporting the global transition to a lower-carbon energy future. Every day our operations are helping to keep the lights on for hundreds of millions of people and providing energy security to countries that desperately need it. Recent geopolitical events have further highlighted the need for energy security, not only for European countries who have been dependent on Russian gas, but for countries around the world. Moving forward, we expect to benefit from the increased demand for flexible access to LNG."

A Few Macro Comments:

Europe has transitioned from a flexible to a premium LNG market. The continent essentially needs to replace 150 BCM (> 14 Bcfgpd) of Russian supply and EE's FSRUs and E-FIT terminals are as they note the "obvious choice" and likely to play a key role. The growing demand for energy security is also having a spillover effect driving an acceleration of LNG project final investment decisions and they see FID's likely made on over 100 MTPA in the next five years. This will in turn drive again will result in a need for increased regassification capacity.

Balance Sheet: In good shape. They have net debt to annualized EBITDAR of 1.3x or including the finance lease they're at 3.1x net debt to TTM EBITDA. Pro forma (the IPO) liquidity of $684 mm.

Nutshell: The basic concept makes straight forward intuitive sense and as we said with our initial pre IPO piece they picked a good time to come public. The idea of being in front of a positive macro is generally always welcome around our shop and the financials are not overly stretched for what they plan to do. Execution appears solid and it was good to hear from the team members on the call as to the depth of their long range planning. We note however that LNG in general is not our normal pond of expertise (we're mostly an upstream and oil service shop with some renewables for balance) and we are still learning about the financial impacts of a number of variables in the segment. As such, our EE position is not quite 2% of Z4 assets with a $26.45 average cost and we plan to slowly grow the name over time as warranted by our improved understanding and the achievement of their goals.