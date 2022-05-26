Hryhorii Bondar/iStock via Getty Images

To me, one of the most interesting REITs on the market today is Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT). Usually, when investors think about REITs, they might think of commercial properties or apartments or even industrial properties. They rarely think about advertising displays. And that is the business in which Outfront Media operates. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, financial performance for the enterprise was rather robust. Its top and bottom lines were improving almost every year. However, the pandemic pushed revenue and profitability down and the company was still struggling to recover from this as of the end of its 2021 fiscal year. The good news is that now, financial performance for the enterprise is at last returning to pre-pandemic levels. And with shares of the company trading at low levels, upside potential moving forward should be rather attractive.

Ignore share fluctuations

The last time I wrote an article about Outfront Media was in August of 2021. At that time, I acknowledged that the company was hit hard because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, I also said that the firm was seeing a resurgence in revenue and profitability. I made the case that a return to normalcy would result in additional upside potential for investors. Because of this, I ultimately rated the business a ‘buy’, with the implication being that the firm would materially outperform the market for the foreseeable future. Fundamentally speaking, as we will get to shortly, performance has been robust. But unfortunately, the company's shares have not followed that same trajectory. At a time when the S&P 500 is down by 11.6%, shares of Outfront Media have generated a loss for their investors of 17.7%.

Seeing this kind of return disparity, you might think that things are worsening for our prospect. But that doesn't appear to be true. For the entirety of the company's 2021 fiscal year, for instance, revenue came in at $1.46 billion. While this is still quite a bit lower than the $1.78 billion that revenue peaked at in 2019, it is still 18.4% above the $1.78 billion in revenue generated in 2020. Some of this improvement undoubtedly came from the continued investment made by the company into digital displays. Generally speaking, these generate significantly more revenue per display than traditional ones. Last year alone, the company built or converted 77 new digital billboard displays in the US, as well as 10 in Canada. They also entered into marketing arrangements to sell advertising on 35 third-party digital billboard displays in the US, on top of 4 in Canada. Meanwhile, the company also built, converted, or replaced 3,778 digital transit and other displays in the US, as well as 15 digital transit and other displays in Canada.

On the bottom line, performance was also robust. FFO, or funds from operations, came in at $195.1 million for the year. This dwarfs the $83 million reported for 2020, but it is still far lower than the $295 million generated in 2019. On an adjusted basis, FFO came in at $205.1 million. That's over double the $96 million seen one year earlier but it is still below the $334 million reported for 2019. Unfortunately, operating cash flow did worsen year over year, falling from $131 million in 2020 to $98.8 million last year. However, EBITDA managed to improve, climbing from $233 million to $340.3 million.

Although we saw some mixed results in 2021, the overall picture was impressive. Already, 2022 is shaping up to be an excellent year. In the first quarter of the year, sales came in at $373.5 million. That's up from the $259.2 million generated in the first quarter of 2021. Interestingly, this level of revenue actually outpaces the $371.7 million in sales the company generated in the first quarter of 2019. Management has not provided any guidance for the 2022 fiscal year. But judging from this alone, we are at least back to the pre-pandemic levels. This strength continued on into the company's bottom line. FFO, for instance, came in during the latest quarter at $41.8 million. That compares to the negative $30.4 million generated one year earlier. On an adjusted basis, this metric improved from a negative $24.5 million last year to a positive $35.5 million this year. Even more impressive was EBITDA. During the latest quarter, it came in at $70.2 million. That compares to the $11.1 million seen one year earlier. Even operating cash flow improved, turning from a negative $10.8 million last year to a positive $20.5 million this year.

Because it looks as though the company is back to pre-pandemic levels, I believe the best way to value the enterprise would be by comparing its current price to the cash flow metrics it achieved in 2019. However, I will also, for illustrative purposes, provide the same calculations for the 2021 fiscal year. After all, the market is generally concerned about the broader economy and any sort of downturn could result in another painful year for a business that is heavily exposed to the marketing and advertising whims of other firms. Using the 2019 figures, the business is trading at a price to FFO multiple of 11.1. The price to adjusted FFO multiple is even lower at 9.8. Using the price to operating cash flow multiple after stripping out preferred distributions from operating cash flow, we end up with a multiple of 11.3. And using the EV to EBITDA approach, we end up with a multiple of 11.9. If, instead, we were to use the 2021 figures, then these multiples would be 16.8, 15.9, 90, and 16.6, respectively.

To put the pricing of the company into perspective, I did also compare it to Lamar Advertising (LAMR), which also operates in this space. Using the 2019 approach, the company is trading at a price to FFO multiple of 16.5. On an adjusted basis, this increases slightly to 16.6. The price to operating cash flow multiple is 14.2, while the EV to EBITDA multiple is 15.5. Using, instead, the 2021 approach, these multiples would be 15, 14.4, 12.1, and 15.3, respectively. The end result here is an interesting disparity. If we were to base the valuation of both firms on the 2021 results, shares of Outfront Media are definitely more expensive. But if we assume that a true recovery to 2019 levels is on the table, then Outfront Media looks much cheaper by comparison.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, Outfront Media seems to me to represent a really interesting opportunity for value-oriented investors. All those shares have dropped since I last rated the enterprise a ‘buy’, I do think that the future for the business is bright. Shares are cheap on both an absolute basis and relative to a major competitor. Of course, we could see some disruption because of the broader economy. But anything on that front would likely be short-term in nature, opening up a buying opportunity for investors who want to buy in for the long run. Because of all of this, I have decided to retain the ‘buy’ rating I previously had on the business.