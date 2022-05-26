Stadtratte/iStock via Getty Images

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) has been successful from a pure dividend growth perspective. This small-cap dividend ETF has grown distributions at an annualized rate of 14.23% over the last five years, and if you don't need a high starting yield, it appears to be an attractive way to take some risk off the table in an often volatile small-cap space. However, I have deep reservations about whether SMDV's constituents will continue to grow their dividends at a double-digit rate, given their relatively poor financial health. This article will show why you can't assume all dividend-payers are highly profitable, and provide you with some alternatives in the small-cap dividend and value space that should outperform SMDV.

SMDV tracks the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth Index, selecting small-cap stocks that have raised dividends for ten consecutive years. Companies are screened for liquidity and equal-weighted, subject to a maximum weight per sector of 30%. The Index rebalances quarterly, with an annual reconstitution occurring in June. The complete methodology is detailed on page 2 of this document, and additional fund information is below.

Current Price: $61.12

Assets Under Management: $851 million

Expense Ratio: 0.40%

Launch Date: February 3, 2015

Trailing Dividend Yield: 2.34%

Three-Year Dividend CAGR: 9.09%

Ten-Year Dividend CAGR: 14.23%

Dividend Frequency: Quarterly

Five-Year Beta: 0.78

Number of Securities: 88

Portfolio Turnover: 60% (26%, 20%, 26%, 33% From 2017-2020)

Assets in Top Ten: 13.40%

30-Day Median Bid-Ask Spread: 0.10%

Tracked Index: Russell 2000 Dividend Growth Index

Short-Term Capital Gains Tax Rate: 40%

Long-Term Capital Gains Tax Rate: 20%

Tax Form: 1099

The 0.40% is slightly elevated for a dividend ETF with a somewhat small yield, and the moderately high 0.10% bid-ask spread reflects the liquidity of SMDV's holdings. However, these costs may be acceptable for gaining access to this fund's most unique feature: low volatility. Out of the 21 small-cap value and small-cap dividend ETFs I track, SMDV has the lowest beta. In market corrections, that's valuable protection.

Sector Exposures and Top Holdings

SMDV's sector exposures are shown below, along with four other ETFs for comparison purposes. The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend ETF (DES) and the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growers ETF (DGRS) are two alternatives to SMDV worth considering, and I'll compare their fundamentals shortly to see where the best value is.

SMDV distinguishes itself with a near-zero exposure to Technology stocks. Generally, this will be a key source of outperformance in downturns, as Technology stocks are usually richly-valued and are more volatile than the market. In contrast, SMDV is overweight Utilities by about 7% compared to the other two dividend options and is also overweight the Financials sector, which is traditionally full of low P/E stocks.

The top 15 holdings are shown below and include stocks from the Utilities, Financials, and Materials sectors. However, given the fund's equal-weight nature, these stocks total only 19.78% and represent the best-performers since the most recent rebalancing. For example, Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) has gained 20% since April. SWX is one of many examples of Utilities stocks performing well in rising rate environments, contrary to popular belief.

ProShares

Performance History

Since its inception, SMDV has gained an annualized 7.78%, or 1.79% and 0.57% better than DES and DGRS, respectively. It also outperformed the iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) by 0.87%, with substantially less volatility. However, the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) gained 10.23% per year, so you may still consider SMDV a poor performer.

Portfolio Visualizer

Most of the outperformance came in negative years for the market. As shown below, SMDV lost 0.60% compared to 12.99% for IWN in 2018. Subsequently, SMDV underperformed from 2019 to 2021, but is now outperforming again this year as markets fall. This pattern is common with low-volatility ETFs, and it's often a good idea to sell them once markets have fallen into correction or bear market territory.

Portfolio Visualizer

I've also compiled a list of 20 alternatives in the small-cap dividend and small-cap value category for consideration. Performance details are below, along with the current yields and five-year betas of each ETF's current holdings. ETFs are sorted by trailing three-year total returns through April 2022, showing SMDV ranked the worst among those with enough history.

The Sunday Investor

Many ETFs were better alternatives if you were willing to take on more volatility and sacrifice some yield. For example, the Invesco S&P SmallCap Value With Momentum ETF (XSVM) gained 85.97% over the last five years compared to SMDV's 23.50%, and I gave the ETF a positive review here. The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value Fund (AVUV) was the second-best-performer in the last year, gaining 2.97%. For one percent less yield, AVUV has beaten the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 7% since my March 30 article.

Fundamental Analysis

Dividend Growth and Yield

About one-quarter of constituents have grown dividends for more than 25 years, which is the requirement for the large-cap Dividend Aristocrats. Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) has raised dividends for 66 consecutive years, while Tootsie Roll Industries is on a 58-year streak. You can view the entire list at this link.

FTSE Russell

SMDV has an excellent dividend growth track record. Five-year dividend growth is an annualized 14.34%, and except for 2020, dividends have grown each year since inception.

Seeking Alpha

SMDV yields 2.34%, which is on the high end historically except for a brief period in Q1 2020. Investors can use yield to gauge value since yield is inversely related to price. However, this isn't unique to SMDV, so I'll be assessing SMDV's dividend growth strength compared to the two other dividend ETFs mentioned earlier.

Seeking Alpha

After looking closer at SMDV's constituents, I was surprised to learn they only have grown dividends by an annualized 8.08% over the last five years, 6% more than the ETF recorded. One explanation is that 18 constituents were added in the previous year and 23 more during the last two years. That means nearly half the fund is relatively new, and these new additions likely have relatively weak dividend growth histories, bringing down SMDV's overall dividend growth average. My concern is that many of these new additions are in weak financial health and that distributions will be lower going forward.

The table below highlights several dividend metrics relevant to SMDV, including yield, growth, payout ratio, and Seeking Alpha's Dividend Quant Grades. I've summarized these metrics by industry rather than company to provide a more detailed overview.

The Sunday Investor

Notice how SMDV appears worse on all dividend metrics except for stronger Seeking Alpha Dividend Consistency and Safety Grades. The gross yield, which excludes fees, is 2.89%, or 0.56% and 0.25% less than DES and DGRS. Historical dividend growth rates are only 6.75% and 8.08% on a three- and five-year basis. Again, this is lower than the two peers, and Seeking Alpha's Dividend Growth and Yield Grades support this data.

Volatility, Growth, and Valuation

While SMDV scores poorly on most dividend metrics, one clear advantage is that it's a low-volatility ETF. You saw that earlier with the relatively low annualized standard deviation and maximum drawdown figures. That's also reflected in the current portfolio's beta, which I've calculated as 0.85. Additional growth and valuation metrics are below.

The Sunday Investor

SMDV's beta is unusually low, an attractive feature for those looking for downside protection. Of the 21 small-cap dividend and value ETFs listed in the performance table earlier, only OUSM and KSCD are decent alternatives with similar betas. The rest have betas above one.

Otherwise, SMDV is behind DES and DGRS on revenue and earnings growth and valuation. Its forward price-earnings ratio of 18.70 is more than four points higher than DGRS, yet its constituents don't appear as profitable. Dividend growth must be supported by revenue and earnings growth, and SMDV isn't in a favorable position compared with its peers. I've also found this with other groups of dividend growth ETFs, including the NOBL. Dividend consistency is certainly worth something, but more often than not, that premium is too high.

Investment Recommendation

I don't expect SMDV to offer the same dividend growth as in the past based on its constituents' lower-than-average revenue growth, earnings growth, and profitability. Also, nearly half the holdings are relatively new, and I think many poor-quality holdings are dragging down the fund. Furthermore, SMDV's current 2.34% yield is not enticing, and it's trading at too much of a premium to DES and DGRS despite weaker fundamentals.

To conclude, SMDV's key feature is that it's a low volatility ETF. In the small-cap space, that makes it a bit of a unicorn, but not one worth owning. There are plenty of high-dividend, low-volatile ETFs with more attractive growth potential, profitability, and even valuation. Instead, I suggest using small-cap ETFs for their intended purpose: to get access to unique companies with significant upside potential. Since SMDV doesn't have it, I don't recommend buying it, and if you're looking for alternatives, please feel free to check out my monthly dividend ETF summaries.