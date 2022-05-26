ngkaki/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Growth plus value - this should be the exact area of the market investors should be scooping up right now in anticipation of a stock market rebound. High valuations, specifically in the tech sector, have been the lightning rod that have caused the dotcom-style correction in tech stocks since the start of the year - but that doesn't mean that we should underweight growth in our portfolios.

Box (NYSE:BOX), in my view, is a perfect stock to pick up during these volatile times. The importance of its attractive valuation is made clear when you look at Box's performance since the start of January - virtually flat, despite a mid-teens drop in the S&P 500 and a 50%+ correction in some of Box's high-growth SaaS peer base. And in my view, there's room for further upside here.

I retain my bullish view on Box. The market isn't really chasing the high-flying, superstar growth stories anymore - and it's time for companies with Box's profile to shine: consistent growth, but balanced against reliable margin expansion and a path to improved profitability.

Here's a full recap of all the reasons I'm bullish on Box:

Box's product portfolio expansion has led to a $74 billion market. Despite competition, Box cites a massive $74 billion market across storage, content collaboration, and data security. That's a big enough space for multiple incumbents, and also suggests Box is only currently ~2% penetrated into this overall market. Recent portfolio additions like Box Sign have greatly expanded Box's potential.

Founder-led. Though many Silicon Valley startups have been passed over from their founders to professional CEOs, Box remains led by its co-founders Aaron Levie and Dylan Smith as CEO and CFO, respectively.

Enterprise orientation. Of all of its well-known competitors, Box is the only company that is enterprise-focused. The company touts its security features plus advanced capabilities like Box Skills as key distinguishers versus the likes of Dropbox.

Growth plus profitability in one package. Box touts "growth + FCF margin" as its key metric for balancing revenue and profitability; and this has marched steadily upward to 33% in FY22. Box hopes to hit 44% by FY25.

Possibility of an acquisition. Buyout speculation started brewing for Box in 2021, and chatter on Dropbox picked up in 2022 as well. Though a deal may not be imminent, the company's product fits neatly into one of the other software giants' portfolios (Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) or Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)) and its free cash flow also makes it an accretive target.

The chief attraction to Box, of course, is its very modest valuation. At current share prices near $26, Box trades at a market cap of just $3.74 billion. After netting off the $519.3 million of cash and $367.9 million of debt on Box's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $3.59 billion.

Box guidance (Box Q1 earnings deck)

The company, meanwhile, has guided to $992-$996 million in revenue for the year (it would be surprising if Box didn't actually end up cracking $1 billion in the end, for the first time), representing 14% y/y growth. Against this revenue estimate, Box trades at 3.6x EV/FY23 revenue. In my view, there should be enough room for Box to slide up to at least 4.7x EV/FY23 revenue, representing a price target of $33 and ~27% upside from current levels. Note as well that Box still has $148 million remaining on its share buyback authorization, representing 4% of its current market cap.

Stay long here and add Box as a low-risk growth investment; I continue to view this stock materially outperforming market indices over the next year.

Q1 download

Let's now go through Box's latest Q1 results in greater detail. The Q1 earnings summary is shown below:

Box Q1 results (Box Q1 earnings deck)

Box grew its revenue at a 18% y/y pace in Q1 to $238.4 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $234.5 million (+16% y/y) by a two-point margin. As shown in the chart below, Box has now accelerated its revenue growth for the fifth straight quarter; its growth rate is nearly double the 10% y/y growth that it notched in Q1 of last year:

Box revenue trends (Box Q1 earnings deck)

Success here has been driven in large part by upsells and multi-product deals. 37% of Box's revenue now comes from customers on Box Suites, up from 25% in the year-ago Q1 and two points higher than in Q4. And on new deals, the Suites attach right is now 73%. The company signed 44 Box Suites deals in Q1 worth more than >$100k annually.

Box also continues to roll out new modules for its platform. The latest is Box Canvas: here is some helpful context from CEO Aaron Levie's prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

In Q1, we announced a major new element of our Content Cloud with Box Canvas, allowing us to enter an additional fast-growing market with our platform. With the prevalence of remote and hybrid work now a permanent part of nearly every business, the ability to seamlessly collaborate on any type of content is critical. Over the past couple of years, we have seen a huge increase in companies looking to collaborate on visual content from product design, storyboards and project plans to flow charts, diagrams and more. Box Canvas is an intuitive visual collaboration and whiteboarding experience that powers free form collaboration while leveraging all of the strength of the security, governance and compliance built directly into Box. With Box Canvas officially launching later this year, it will be included across all of our product plans, adding even more value and enabling our customers to benefit from Box in new use cases across their organizations. With products like Box Canvas, Box Sign and Box Notes delivered as included capabilities in Box’s core subscriptions and bundles, customers benefit from getting new value from Box instantly. Especially as companies look to consolidate IT spend from various point solutions, Box remains in a strong position to help retire disparate e-signature technologies, collaboration tools, enterprise content management systems and much more. It’s a win-win that drives ROI for our customers as well as providing additional upside as customers move up to higher tier plans for more features."

Box also continued its laser focus on margins. Pro forma gross margins, already high in the prior year, jumped 330bps y/y to 76.3%. The company also slimmed down pro forma operating expenses by 100bps as a percentage of revenue.

Box margin trends (Box Q1 earnings deck)

These efficiencies helped Box grow pro forma operating margins to 20.6%, 360bps stronger than 17.0% in the year-ago Q1. Note that the company's two-year FY25 plan calls for Box to hit up to 28% in pro forma operating margins (while also accelerating revenue growth to 15-17% y/y).

Key takeaways

I continue to lean on Box as a staple of my value portfolio. Box hasn't been an "exciting" tech stock for years, but that's not what investors are looking for in today's market anyway. Consistency, profitability, and value - all the areas in which Box shines - is exactly the type of stock that succeeds in the current volatile environment. Stay long here.