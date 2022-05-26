Soaring Prices Drive Market Cap Of New Homes Higher In April 2022

May 26, 2022 6:00 AM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, EWRE, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO
Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.21K Followers

Summary

  • Political Calculations' initial estimate of the U.S. new homes market cap for April 2022 is $31.37 billion.
  • Soaring prices are the primary driver of April 2022's increase in the market cap for new homes sold in the U.S.
  • Since new home sales are counted toward GDP when their sales contracts are signed, a rising trend in the market cap for new homes represents an economic plus for the U.S. economy.

Home Construction

RichLegg/iStock via Getty Images

Political Calculations' initial estimate of the U.S. new homes market cap for April 2022 is $31.37 billion. That figure is 1.7% higher than March 2022's revised nominal market cap of $30.86 billion.

The following chart shows what that new record looks like in the context of the new home market cap history since January 1976:

Trailing Twelve Month Average New Home Sales Market Capitalization in the United States, January 1976 - April 2022

Author

Soaring prices are the primary driver of April 2022's increase in the market cap for new homes sold in the U.S. In the two years since the Coronavirus Recession bottomed in April 2020, the trailing twelve-month average of new home sale prices has increased by 35.2%. Meanwhile, the trailing twelve-month average number of new home sales continued its upward trend in April 2022, but the increase in this component of the market capitalization math is much smaller than the contribution from the increase in new home sale prices.

New home sales ticked up in April 2022:

Trailing Twelve Month Average of the Annualized Number of New Homes Sold in the U.S., January 1976 - April 2022

Author

Average sale prices jumped to $516,283:

Trailing Twelve Month Average of the Mean Sale Price of New Homes Sold in the U.S., January 1976 - April 2022

Author

The trailing twelve-month average for new home sales removes the effects of annual seasonality from this data, while the math helps smooth the month-to-month noise in new home sale prices, making it easier to identify trends for both data series. Since new home sales are counted toward GDP when their sales contracts are signed, a rising trend in the market cap for new homes represents an economic plus for the U.S. economy. The National Association of Home Builders estimates new home sales contribute 3% to 5% of the nation's Gross Domestic Product.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.21K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.