Inspired by the company's brand awareness and its stock's valuation, I first recommended the common shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to subscribers in January of 2019. Despite being a big box retailer during the coronavirus pandemic, DKS is up an astounding 138.20% since, outperforming the S&P 500 by 8,003 basis points, or 80.03 percentage points, not adjusted for dividends.

Nevertheless, with high energy prices, rampant inflation, fears of recession, and major brands such as NIKE (NYSE:NKE) becoming retailers as well as wholesalers, will the stock continue to outperform?

Following Wednesday's near 10% bounceback in the stock price following its Q1 2022 financial results and earnings call, I continue to iterate a bullish stance on the stock as a quality and value play in the otherwise volatile specialty retail space.

In this research report on DICK'S Sporting Goods, I put the company and its common shares through my market-beating, data-driven investment research checklist of the value proposition, shareholder yields, fundamentals, valuation multiples, and downside risks.

The resulting investment thesis:

Despite significant short interest seeking to capitalize on the headwinds of popular brand migration, a reliance on big-box retailing, and its lack of an economic moat, DICK'S Sporting Goods' fundamentals, valuation, and local market dominance are leaving the DKS shortsellers in need of new shorts.

My current view on DKS: Buy.

Unless noted, the data presented is sourced from Seeking Alpha Premium and YCharts as of the market close on May 25, 2022; and intended for illustration only.

Value Proposition

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a dividend-paying mid-cap stock in the consumer discretionary sector's specialty stores industry.

A sporting goods retailer, the company operates approximately 861 flagship and specialty stores, all in the United States. In addition, it sells its product through e-commerce websites and mobile applications. DICK'S is headquartered in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, USA.

My value proposition elevator pitch for DICK'S Sporting Goods:

Primary sporting goods retailer in its local markets is often the only game in town.

The chart below illustrates the DKS outperformance since January 2019 against the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (NYSE:XLY) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY). Ultimately, investing in individual common stocks should aim to beat the benchmark indices over time. For example, DKS was market performing and then underperforming its sector and market benchmarks before counterintuitively taking off during the 2020-22 COVID-19 pandemic and then pulling back in the early 2022 market downturn.

My value proposition rating for DKS: Bullish.

Data by YCharts

Shareholder Yields

As part of my due diligence, I average the total shareholder yields on earnings, free cash flow, and dividends to measure how a targeted stock compares to the prevailing yield on the 10-Year Treasury benchmark note.

In other words, what is the equity bond rate of the common shares?

I target an earnings yield greater than 6 percent or the equivalent price to earnings multiple below 17 times, and as demonstrated in the chart below, at 17.75%, DKS almost triples the floor.

I target a free cash flow yield of 7 percent and higher or the equivalent of fewer than 15 times the inverted price-to-free cash flow multiple. At 15.27%, DKS doubles the threshold.

Although not a dividend investor by definition, I prefer dividend-paying stocks for compensation in the short term while waiting for capital gains to compound over time. DICK'S had a dividend yield of 2.21%, supported by a conservative payout ratio of 10.19%, well below my 60% payout ceiling, indicating a safe, well-covered dividend with room for increases.

I am not a fan of high yield dividend investing unless it's coming from the yield on a cost basis. Based on its adjusted stock price cost basis of $29.81 in January of 2019 and an annual dividend payout of $1.95 a share, DKS yielded 6.54% on cost.

Next, I take the average of the three shareholder yields to measure how the stock compares to the prevailing yield of 2.75% on the 10-Year Treasury benchmark note. The average yield for DKS was 11.74% or 899 basis points above the 10-Year. Arguably, equities are deemed riskier than U.S. bonds. However, securities that reward shareholders at yields four times the government benchmark, such as DKS, favor owning the stock instead of the bond.

Remember that earnings and free cash flow yields are inverses of valuation multiples and suggest DKS as a bargain-priced stock relative to earnings per share and free cash flow. I'll further explore valuation later in this report.

My shareholder yields rating for DKS: Bullish.

Data by YCharts

Fundamentals

Next, I'll explore the fundamentals of DICK'S Sporting Goods, uncovering the performance strength of its senior management.

I am biased toward established growth instead of executive guidance and sell-side analyst projections when examining a business. For example, per the YCharts at the bottom of this section, DICK'S had three-year revenue growth of 7.26%, in line with the consumer discretionary sector's median of 8.14%. The 2021 revenue spike appears to result from an incremental improvement in YoY omnichannel sales and stimulus spending from the pandemic.

Online sales increased 81% since fiscal 2019, while penetration has grown from 16% of total e-commerce net sales in fiscal 2019 to 21% in fiscal 2021.

Net sales by category in 2021:

DICK'S Sporting Goods Form 10-K

DICK'S had a trailing three-year pre-tax net profit margin of 12.36%, almost double its sector peers' 6.68% median margin. I screen exclusively for profitable companies to avoid unnecessary speculation.

Return on equity or ROE reveals how much profit a company generates from shareholder investment in the stock. I target a ROE of 15 percent or higher to discover shareholder-friendly management. At 60.43%, DICK'S was producing extraordinary trailing three-year returns on equity against a 17.52% median for the sector.

I target a return on invested capital or ROIC above 12%. DICK'S three-year trailing ROIC of 46.84% was almost quadruple the threshold and over six times the sector median of 7.43%, indicating that its senior executives are highly efficient capital allocators. Return on invested capital measures how well a company invests its resources to generate excess returns. On the contrary, ROIC stock market-wide appears challenged.

ROIC needs to exceed the weighted average cost of capital or WACC by a comfortable margin, affirming management's ability to outperform its capital costs. For example, DICK'S had a trailing WACC of 8.93% (Source: GuruFocus). The spreads between ROIC and WACC combined with competitive net profit margins and compelling equity and capital returns for a specialty retailer indicate extraordinary management performance.

My fundamentals rating for DICK'S: Bullish.

Data by YCharts

Valuation Multiples

I rely on four valuation multiples to estimate the intrinsic value of a targeted quality enterprise's stock price. The model reflects market sentiment proximate to the financial vertical of trailing sales, earnings, cash flow, and enterprise value.

The price-to-sales ratio or P/S measures the stock price relative to revenues. I target fewer than 2.0 times, and DKS was trading at 0.70. Moreover, the trailing median P/S ratio was 0.86 for the consumer discretionary sector and 3.04 for the S&P 500. Thus, the weighting of the sector and market ratios suggests that DKS is reasonably valued relative to the company's topline.

Although often a hit or miss multiple, I target price-to-trailing earnings or P/E multiples fewer than 17 times or below the target stock's sector averages. DKS had a P/E multiple of 5.63 against a sector median P/E of 11.50. Further, the stock was trading at a significant discount to the S&P 500's recent overall P/E of 20.31, indicating that investor sentiment undervalues the stock price to its sector and market relative to earnings per share. (Source of S&P 500 P/E: Barron's)

I target single-digit price-to-operating cash flow multiples for the best value. At 5.30 times, DKS traded below my ceiling and the sector median of 9.96, indicating the market discounts the stock price relative to current cash flows.

Enterprise value to operating earnings or EV/EBIT measures whether a stock is overbought, a bearish signal, or oversold, a bullish signal, by the market. I target an EV/EBIT of fewer than 15 times. DICK's was trading at just 2.43 times enterprise value to operating earnings. Based on the broader sector median of 11.75, DKS appears underbought by the market, a bullish signal.

The weighting of my preferred valuation multiples suggests that the market continues to undervalue DICK'S stock price. Therefore, based on the fundamentals and valuation metrics uncovered in this report, risks and potential catalysts notwithstanding, I would call DKS the deeply discounted stock of a quality specialty retail operator.

My valuation multiples rating for DKS: Bullish.

Data by YCharts

Downside Risks

When assessing the downside risks of a company and its common shares, I focus on five metrics that, in my experience as an individual investor and market observer, often predict the potential risk/reward of the investment. Hence, I assign a downside risk-weighted rating of above average, average, below average, or low, biased toward below average and low-risk profiles.

Alpha-rich investors target companies with clear competitive advantages from their products or services. An investor or analyst can streamline the value proposition of an enterprise with an economic moat assignment of wide, narrow, or none.

Morningstar assigns DICK'S Sporting Goods a moat rating of none:

We assign a no-moat rating to DICK'S, as we do not believe the company has established an intangible asset or cost-based advantage over competitors. While DICK’S is the largest independent sporting goods chain in the U.S., intense competition from e-commerce, mass-market retail, outlet stores, and specialty stores has reduced customer traffic and eroded its operating margins. DICK’S sales have soared during the pandemic, but it had been struggling despite an aggressive store expansion. - David Swartz, Equity Analyst, April 18, 2022

A favorite of the legendary value investor Benjamin Graham, long-term debt coverage demonstrates balance sheet liquidity or a company's capacity to pay down debt in a crisis. Generally, at least one-and-a-half times current assets to long-term debt is ideal. Notably, as reported on its January 2022 financial statements, DICK'S long-term debt coverage was well above the threshold at 2.64 times.

Thus, DICK'S Sporting Goods has ample liquidity necessary to cover its longer-term leveraging needs. Moreover, in a further test of paydown capacity, the company's long-term debt to equity was 91.87%, comfortably below my 200% ceiling. In other words, investors should become concerned only when a company's debt is more than twice its equity.

Current liabilities coverage or current ratio measures the short-term liquidity of the balance sheet. I target higher than 1.00, and DICK'S short-term debt coverage was 1.88, providing close to double the liquid assets necessary to pay down its current liabilities such as accounts payable, accrued expenses, income taxes, and unearned revenue.

Another testament to DICK'S debt coverage is retailers tend to have current ratios below 1.00 because of the fast turnover of high inventories purchased by the business on credit but sold to the customer for cash, i.e., predominantly consumer credit from third-party issuers.

I use a two-year beta trend line and screen for stocks lower than 1.25 or no more than 125% volatility in the market. DKS' 24-month trailing beta was 1.14, above the S&P 500 standard of 1.00. Thus, the stock appears to be more a growth play than a defensive holding.

The short interest percentage of the float for DKS was 22.57%, well above my 10% ceiling. Thus, the near-sighted bears may view the stock as falling knife vulnerable because of the pandemic stock price run-up countered by headwinds of potentially losing access to popular brands, its 80% reliance on big-box in-store retailing, and lack of an economic moat.

Nevertheless, in its earnings call on Wednesday, management stressed the healthiness of inventory growth and indicated it was not anticipating significant markdown risk. Additionally, partnerships with key brands like Nike were at an "all-time high." (Source: Seeking Alpha News)

In my book, Build Wealth With Common Stocks, I share a short trader's tongue-twister:

Shorts in time are left short and cover their shorts before losing their shirts.

Defer shorting stocks or the market to the professionals who walk the tightrope of such speculative practices.

Overall, DICK'S is a fundamentally sound company with an unbalanced risk profile of excellent debt coverage countered by a perceived lack of an economic moat and significant short interest.

My downside risk rating for DICK'S Sporting Goods: Average.

Catalysts and Final Thoughts

Catalysts accelerating or contradicting my overall bullish investment thesis on DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. and its common shares include, but are not limited to:

The endemic transition to regular storefront retail traffic and the expected uptick in sports activities should accelerate DICK'S local market dominance.

On the contrary, rising interest rates, rampant inflation, and threats of recession or stagflation could counter my bullish investment thesis.

DICK'S is a buy for its value proposition, shareholder yields, fundamentals, and valuation. However, despite the company's outstanding long and short-term debt coverage, DKS, the stock, is vulnerable to the lack of an economic moat, stock price volatility, famous brand migration, and short-seller interest.

Nonetheless, as a buy and hold value investor, I believe that DICK'S local market storefront dominance, continued omnichannel growth, and strong legacy management will prevail beyond the fleeting short interest for a quick buck (or not) from the only recognizable sporting goods name in town.