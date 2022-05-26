Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is one of the best run banks in the United States. Brian Moynihan is woefully underrated, and his low-key management style has been a boon for shareholders. I first wrote about the company in April of 2012 when the stock was trading at $8.02. Fortunately, the stock has rallied 346.88%, and a total return of 418.33% since then. While the stock isn’t as cheaply valued as it was then, I do believe the business is stronger than it has ever been, and the prospects are enormously bright. The recent bear market has created an opportunity to acquire shares at a price, which offers double-digit annualized return potential for several years.

The market is worried about an assortment of issues. Inflation is rampant and the economy seems to be slowing down. I’d personally be surprised if we did avoid a recession, at least from a technical standpoint. The war in Ukraine is exasperating all these issues and creating more risks. China’s pursuit of Taiwan is another major potential danger waiting to happen, and their pyrrhic Zero-Covid strategy is a wet blanket on the global economy. On the surface, many market pundits would argue not to own banks going into a recession. The market however, prices in future risks and discounts them into the stock prices. Bank of America’s stock is down 28.4% from its 52-week high of $50.11. I wouldn’t be shocked if the stock goes a bit lower in the short-term, but this is a fabulous business at an attractive price that will be a huge beneficiary of higher interest rates. Even during the absolute nightmare of 2020 with global lockdowns and a pandemic, the bank made nearly $18B, only to follow that up with $32B in 2021.

Bank of America had an excellent 1st Quarter, generating $7.1B in net income, or $.80 per share. This resulted in a ROE of 11% and a ROTCE of 15.5%. Revenue net of interest expense, of $23.2B, increased by $.4B, or 2%. Pretax pre-provision income grew by 8%. Very encouragingly for shareholders, net interest income of $11.6B increased by $1.4B, or 13%. This was the result of strong deposit and loan growth, along with the investment of excess liquidity. A 100bps parallel shift in the interest rate yield curve is estimated to benefit net interest income by $5.4B over the next 12 months. This is an enormous lever to help offset any other issues that might pop up for the bank, and we could be in for a sustained period of higher rates, leading to higher-than-expected earnings growth. Noninterest income of $11.7B was down 8% YoY, off a banner investment banking performance in 2021. Credit remains an area of strength with a provision for credit losses of only $30MM, which included a $362MM net reserve release, driven by asset quality improvement, despite a reserve build related to BAC’s tiny amount ($700MM) of Russian related exposure. The net charge-off ratio of 16bps remained near historical lows.

Noninterest expense of $15.3B decreased 1%, resulting in operating leverage for the 3rd consecutive quarter, which is very impressive given the inflationary environment we are in. Deposits increased by $8B, while loans increased by $14B, sequentially. The CET1 ratio ended up at 10.4%, well above the 9.5% minimum, and average global liquidity sources increased to $1.1 trillion. The company repurchased $2.6B of stock and paid $1.7B in common dividends. The company might have to slow down on buybacks in the short-term, as higher interest rates have reduced capital a bit with AOCI dropping, but I don’t think it will be a big issue for BAC.

Management flagged that Bank of America consumers spent at more than they ever had in a first quarter, which was up double-digit YoY. Travel, entertainment, and restaurant spending have been surging as people are more comfortable doing things. Fuel is a headwind to disposable cash for consumers, but it represents only 6% of overall debit and credit card spending. On an aggregated basis, average deposit balances were up 47% from prepandemic levels and 15% higher than 2021.

Credit quality is pristine, and the bank is amply reserved with an allowance for consumer loans and leases of $6.715B, which is 1.53% of the total, or 4.88 times annualized net charge-offs. There were only $3.104B or .71% of nonperforming loans and leases as of the end of Q1. In the commercial loans and leases, the allowance is $5.389B, or .98%. The total nonperforming loans and leases are only .28% of the total, or $1.521B. Market participants don’t seem to be fully factoring in the dramatic change that was CECL accounting, where banks must reserve for the total lifetime expected losses on their loan portfolios. These assumptions include a recession, so there is less volatility in the provisioning when times get stuff, than prior to the accounting change. It’s tough for me to envision any realistic scenario barring a nuclear war, or something insane like that, where Bank of America would lose money on the year. There are such big differences between the capital and liquidity structure now, along with just the overall risk profile of the company since prior to the GFC. Bank of America is much more conservative in its trading businesses for instance, not experiencing the higher highs or the lower lows, that some of the other banks are more susceptible to in that arena.

One of Bank of America's crown jewels is its Wealth Management business. Over the last year, they have seen $160B in client flows and now have more than $4 trillion in client balances. This division provides high return on equity fee revenue, that should continue to grow materially. In Q1, the division produced $1.134B in net income on $5.476B of total revenue, net of interest expense. The Pretax margin is 27% and the return on average allocated capital was 27%. This is an elite business with enormous competitive advantages, and it leads to Bank of America deserving a higher valuation multiple than some of its peers such as Citigroup, that don’t have that major strength.

At a recent price of $35.84 and with 8.06B shares outstanding, Bank of America has a market capitalization of $288B. Book value per share and tangible book value per share stood at $29.70 and $20.99, respectively, at the end of Q1. Bank of America’s normalized ROTCE is between 15-18%, putting normalized earnings between $3.14 and $3.77 per share, so we are at 9.5- and 11.7-times earnings at this point. Bank of America is one of the few companies that should really benefit from higher interest rates. It has been my belief for some time that banks might start deserving a higher valuation multiple as they are seen as being more stable nowadays, somewhat like a utility. Bank of America is one of the safest banks out there, and I believe could easily trade for 15 times earnings, which would put the share close to $50 once again. In a bear market, the stock certainly can trade cheaper, but we own some and I’m a bigger buyer in the low $30s and high $20s, and we’ve sold puts at those levels, which we’d be more than happy to be exercised on.