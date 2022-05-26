damircudic/E+ via Getty Images

I have followed Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) for a while, and I think this company provides unique diversification to any biopharma portfolio. The company was started 25 years ago by Mexican billionaire Pablo Legorreta, who began buying up future royalties for approved and pipeline drugs. This provided much needed funds to emerging biopharma, and a direct revenue stream to Royalty Pharma. "Royalty Pharma funds biopharma innovations directly through partnering with companies to co-fund late stage clinical trials and new product launches, and indirectly through acquiring existing royalties from original owners." The company did a record-setting $2.2bn IPO in 2020.

I covered the company twice last year. In both articles, I said I like RPRX stock. The stock hasn't gone either up or down too much since I said so. Luckily, it is quite a rangebound stock. So, given its broadly improving dividend and positive long term outlook, this makes it a buy-at-the-dips kind of stock.

It is easier to buy into approved blockbuster drugs if you are willing to pay a premium for the derisking. Royalty Pharma has done this - big names include "AbbVie and J&J's Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer's Xtandi, Biogen's Tysabri, Gilead's HIV franchise, Merck's Januvia, Novartis' Promacta, Vertex's Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko and Trikafta." Here, the assets are derisked, however, because you have to pay a premium, the risk-reward outcome is low. However, Royalty Pharma has increasingly moved towards riskier, more lucrative, clinical stage assets.

For example, last year, Royalty Pharma paid $60mn upfront for Minerva Neuroscience's mid-single digit royalty for seltorexant, which is running a phase 3 trial in collaboration with Janssen targeting major depressive disorder. This is a very different sort of dealmaking from just last year, when Royalty Pharma paid $575mn over and above its $3.3bn deal in 2014 with CF Foundation for the latter's entire royalty from Vertex' (VRTX) CF franchise. That CF franchise was a relatively derisked asset; the Minerva (NERV) deal is for seltorexant, which is still in phase 3. It is true that Royalty had been in talks with CF since before Kalydeco was approved; however, the deal began to take shape much later, when the second CF drug Orkambi got its phase 3 trial right. This led to a higher premium; today, Royalty is much more confident of its research, and often gets into royalty agreements for assets in much earlier stages of their lives.

This year, they got into a major deal with Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) worth about $450M for its investigational drugs omecamtiv mecarbil and aficamten. "Omecamtiv mecarbil, which has FDA's Fast Track Designation, is targeted at patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction in a Phase 3 trial. Aficamten which is undergoing studies for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy has been granted the Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA."

Royalty Pharma is the only publicly traded company that is in this niche royalty buying business. Last year, Healthcare Royalty, Inc, announced and then withdrew its IPO. A number of other players - Sagard Holdings and Orbimed, which has 3 funds, for example - are all privately held. These companies usually target a different part of the market, going for smaller deals with earlier stage products. Increasingly, though, like I just said, Royalty is getting into the smaller deals as well.

One potential issue for RPRX investors is that nearly 30% of the company's $2.6 billion of royalty revenue in 2021 comes from its Vertex CF franchisee. Vertex is at the peak of its game today, with its triplet combo TRIFAKTA doing exceedingly well in the market. Vertex is virtually unchallenged in the huge CF market, and Royalty Pharma holds the royalty to it. There's no one else in the CF market, with AbbVie (ABBV) a very distant second contender with poor trial data and a still-in-the-pipeline asset. So while putting 30% of its eggs in one basket may sound like a bad way of doing business, this is actually just adequate diversification, with a strong bet on a very strong set of assets.

Interestingly, the currently depressed healthcare market is a great opportunity for Royalty Pharma. The company notes in its latest earnings call:

The current equity market environment for biotech is also favorable to our business plan as royalties are becoming increasingly attractive as a source of funding given depressed stock valuation and as new M&A opportunities are being created.

As the bear market continues, there will potentially be a higher need from emerging pharma for just the sort of funding RPRX provides, and with better deals than before. This is an excellent opportunity, and RPRX has just the funds to take advantage of it. Indeed, if any company has a chance to do well in a bear market, it is the one with the money to fund those that don't have funds to run their otherwise fundamentally strong programs.

Financials

RPRX has a market cap of $20bn and a cash balance of $2.3bn. The company has a long-term debt with principal value of $7.3 billion. The company announced Q1 results earlier this month. The company continued with its double-digit growth streak, seeing 15% topline growth this quarter as well. The company reaffirmed its 2022 guidance of $2,225 million and $2,300 million in adjusted cash receipts.

Two of its licensed assets received European approvals - Vertex's Kaftrio for cystic fibrosis for children 6 through 11 years old, and Vydura (rimegepant) for migraine.

Bottom Line

The bear market has perfectly positioned RPRX to select the best opportunities at the best prices. The company has been steadily increasing its dividend. They are nearly unchallenged in the sector they work in. While their prices aren't exactly low, they are rangebound enough that one can buy a pilot and then wait for dips. Given all these, I think RPRX is a solid long-term buy.