The last few months have been brutal for tech investors. Definitely more brutal for investors who were heavily exposed to social media and high-growth/high-beta names, but the sector as a whole has taken its fair share of hits this calendar year. This brings us back to a topic that we have discussed a few times recently; what to own when you have to own something. We have spent the past few months overhauling portfolios and accepting the fact that we simply have to find outperformance on a relative basis to claim victory, not be heroes by finding the rare tech stock that is going to skyrocket on takeover news/rumors or some other one-off event. Outperformance is outperformance, it does not have to be sexy, or have a great story behind it, it just has to beat the next best thing.

This brings us to Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) which fell sharply after their latest quarterly earnings, but which we think might offer investors some outperformance at current prices.

First, What To Be Aware Of

This earnings season is a strange one. We all know that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is causing problems for many businesses as companies pull out of those regions, and we also are aware of the COVID lockdowns occurring in China and the havoc they are having on supply chains. At this point, neither of these issues impacting quarterly results should be a surprise, yet they are, and investors seem quite surprised that there will be lingering consequences. This was the case for Cisco when they reported earnings, and we thought that Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins had a really good quote in his opening remarks regarding business moving forward. Mr. Robbins said, "We believe that our revenue performance in the upcoming quarters is less dependent on demand and more dependent on the supply availability in this increasingly complex environment." Basically, the good news is we have major backlogs of orders from customers, business is great, but the bad news is our ability to fill those orders hinges upon supply chains and other companies which we do not have a whole lot of control over.

Moving forward, the hit from exiting Russia and Belarus, and the lack of business now occurring in Ukraine, will be a loss of about 1% of revenues. With a backlog of customer orders already in hand, and plenty of new demand from customers quarter-over-quarter, we suspect that the company has some clear sailing ahead after the charges they just took and other one-offs from this quarter due to the war.

What We Like

The problem here is not that the business is seeing customers flee and cut spending plans, rather the problem is that the literal business broke. The supply chains are a mess, and the latest lockdowns in China were the final straw that broke the camel's back. The good news? Cisco still saw its backlog order book grow 10% from the previous quarter to over $15 billion now, with roughly $2 billion of that being software. To put that in perspective, it is about 4 months' worth of the company's revenues and over 8% of the company's current market cap. Add in the $30 billion (with $16.2 billion of that figure being short-term) that Cisco exited the quarter with in remaining performance obligations, or RPO, and the company has about $45 billion in revenue that has not yet hit the books. Backlogs due to strong demand are great, but at the end of the day you have to deliver product to customers in order to book the sales and turn a profit, and that is what investors began to significantly discount after the latest quarterly results. We think that investors may have overreacted on this news and are overestimating the hurdles that management will face in getting the kinks worked out in the supply chain in China.

We would also point out that the breaking of this business was not due to poor management, it is just a reality of the current environment. Management was able to manage the fallout from this mess to increase margins above the high end of their estimated guidance, so it is not like they just gave up on the quarter and threw the kitchen sink at investors.

Most importantly, this does not appear to be a long-term issue, but rather, a short-term headache that Cisco, just like other tech companies, will have to navigate through. While we understand the sell-off that took place, we would point out that numerous technology names are going to be dealing with supply chain issues; even the mighty Apple (AAPL) will have to face the fallout from the COVID shutdowns occurring in China. We can live with short-term pain for a long-term gain (or outperformance in the intermediate term) and that should be the focus for investors during these volatile times in the market.

The Dividend Offers Some Shelter

We usually do not get too excited over dividends. In our world, generating a cash flow from a holding which is equal to or greater than a dividend is a pretty simple task, but in bear markets when seeking shelter for hard-earned capital, we do not discount a healthy dividend. Cisco has a healthy dividend, currently paying $0.38/share per quarter, or $1.52/share annually. We view this dividend as "money good" and could even see management adding to it in future years as the dividend payout ratio is at 58.2% and the company has a healthy cash position to shield it from any issues in the short-term.

Looking Forward

This is a boring story, a low growth company with predictable earnings and a solid dividend. Cisco is still trying to get back to its pre-COVID revenue levels and should surpass that level on an annual basis in FY2023, with quarterly revenues not exceeding those levels consistently until the second half of 2023.

Cisco Revenues are on track to finally eclipse their pre-COVID levels in 2023. (Author, Cisco, SEC Filings, Bloomberg)

Management continues to grow EPS, and assuming that Cisco is able to deliver on the $3.36/share estimate for FY2022, and the $3.57/share for 2023, then this will be a win in our book. EPS growth of 6%+ is not usually something that gets tech investors excited, but we see an opportunity here for management to deliver outperformance for shareholders by meeting lowered expectations that should be achievable once supply chains firm up a bit. In short, the risk/reward looks pretty good at these levels.

How To Trade

We are going to play it simple with this trade because options premiums are almost non-existent at the strike prices we would be interested in writing covered calls at. For now, we will forego any options trades and instead just be buyers of Cisco shares at $44.00/share, the closing price on Wednesday. This is pretty fitting for a boring trade, simple and not at all complex. We do like the idea of selling covered calls with a $50/share strike price, but until options premiums rise a bit, we have little interest in writing those calls.