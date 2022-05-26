Bill Pugliano/Getty Images News

In a previous article, I wrote about Volkswagen Group (OTCPK:VWAGY) and concluded that the company is considerably undervalued. In this article I will look at one of Volkswagen’s peers Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), which is arguably equally undervalued, if not more so. Stellantis trades at a 2023 forward P/E of x3 and P/Cash-Flow of approximately x2.

In this article, I will analyse Stellantis’ financials and structure a residual earnings valuation based on analyst consensus EPS. My calculation finds that Stellantis is approximately 150% undervalued. I assign a strong buy recommendation with a base-case target price of $36.06 a share.

About Stellantis

Stellantis is a leading car company from Europe. The company was established through the merger of PSA and FCA in 2020, pushing the combined entity to be the fourth-largest global automotive OEM with approximately 7 million cars sold annually. The group owns a colourful portfolio of brands including Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Opel, Vauxhall, Fiat, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Lancia, and Maserati. Stellantis operates globally, but the company’s biggest markets are North America with 46% of revenues and Europe with 39% of revenues. Like many automotive companies, Stellantis' strategic repositioning is focused on 3 key verticals: Electrification (1), autonomous driving, data and software (2), and new mobility business models (3). By 2030 the group aims for 100% BEV sales share in Europe and 50% BEV share in the United States.

Stellantis Investor Presentation

Financials

Arguably, Stellantis’ financials are exceptional—or at least were in 2021. For the FY 2021, the company generated total revenues of $179.9 billion, increasing 13.6% year-over-year as compared to 2020. In addition, Stellantis achieved net-income of $16.5 billion (9.2% net-income margin), or $5.23 share. Moreover, Cash from operations was $22 billion and significantly higher than net-income. For reference, here are some of Stellantis’ notable business metrics in 2021: Return on assets of 11%, return on common equity of 35%, Inventory-to-cash days of x41, and CFO/Capex of x2.15.

Stellantis' balance sheet looks extremely healthy—especially for an OEM car company. The group ended the year with $58.5 billion of cash and cash equivalents and $41 billion of debt. Thus, the company has a net-cash position of more than $15 billion. For reference, Stellantis’ current market capitalization is $45.3 billion.

Analyst consensus indicates that Stellantis’ high profitability is sustainable. Consensus sees the company’s revenue growth in 2023, 2024 and 2025 at $177 billion, $189 billion and $200 billion, indicating approximately GDP growth. EPS are estimated $5.59, $4.07, $5.02 respectively.

Stellantis Investor Presentation

Valuation

To value Stellantis stock, I propose to use the same valuation method as for Volkswagen and anchor on the parallel assumptions. That said, I have constructed a Residual Earnings framework based on the analyst consensus forecast for EPS 'till 2025, a WACC of 10% and a TV growth rate equal to zero. Although the effective cost of capital for Stellantis is considerably below 9%, I think an adjustment upwards to 10% is reasonable, given the competitive environment with high CAPEX, the company's slightly lagging position with regard to EV vs Volkswagen and Stellantis' integration process of the FCA and Renault merger.

In addition, the long-term growth assumption equal to zero might definitely be an underestimation, in my opinion, but I prefer to be conservative. If investors might want to consider a different scenario, I have also enclosed a sensitivity analysis based on varying WACC and TV growth combination. For reference, red cells imply an overvaluation, while green cells imply an undervaluation as compared to STLA's current valuation.

Based on the above assumptions, my valuation estimates a fair share price of $36.06/share, implying a >150% upside potential based on accounting fundamentals.

analyst consensus; author's calculation

analyst consensus; author's calculation

Risks

As for Volkswagen, similar downside risks apply to Stellantis: 1) slowing consumer confidence globally, and especially Europe, due to inflation outpacing wage growth; 2) geopolitical risks including the Ukraine war and Stellantis' exposure to China add to business uncertainty; 3) supply-chain challenges including semiconductor shortages, which could become even more challenging due to the Covid-19 lockdowns in China; 4) higher than expected CAPEX and R&D investments in order to realize the strategic repositioning towards an electric mobility provider; 5) timid EV adoption due to concerns about the EV technology and charging infrastructure build-up; 6) macroeconomic uncertainty relating to the monetary policy actions of the ECB and actions of the European/German government against Russia. And finally, following the FCA - Renault merger, integration of the two entities into one single conglomerate might prove more timely, costly and challenging than currently estimated.

Conclusion

I really like Stellantis stock. I believe the company is trading ridiculously cheap and the low multiples are not justified given the company’s competitive strength. Notably, Dr. Michael Burry—famous for calling the financial crisis and the GameStop short squeeze—appears to agree. His latest SEC 13 filing reveals that he accumulated a small position worth approximately $8 million. Based on my residual earnings valuation framework, I assign Stellantis stock a Buy recommendation with a base-case target price of $36.06/share.