The public and private side of cannabis - capital is disappearing quickly. What the investor base needs to understand about cannabis valuations, it's not just like tech. Cyclical trends amidst secular growth. The problem with EBITDA - look at EBIDA. Grading California's main players like The Parent Company (OTCQX:GRAMF) and Glass House (OTC:GLASF). Investor TIP: for a transparent take on California trends, listen to Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) conference call every quarter. Mike Regan from MJResearchCo and Colin Ferrian, now at Poseidon, return to the show!