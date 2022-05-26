Cyclical Trends Amidst Secular Growth
Summary
- Capital is disappearing in the cannabis industry.
- Mike Regan and Colin Ferrian return and we discuss what investors need to understand about valuations (it's not just like tech).
- Grading California's main players, consumption patterns, price erosion. EBIDA over EBITDA.
- For a real transparent take on California trends, listen to Scotts Miracle-Gro conference call every quarter.
- Cyclical trends amidst secular growth and Colin turns the tables on me!
This article was written by
On The Cannabis Investing Podcast, host Rena Sherbill provides actionable investment insight and the context with which to understand the burgeoning cannabis industry. Interviews with C-level executives, analysts and sector experts give you investment ideas to consider, help you think through your investing approach and give you a new lens with which to understand this ever-growing sector.