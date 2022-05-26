Orion Energy Systems: Down But Certainly Not Out
Summary
- Revisions continue to get dialed down both in Orion's sales and earnings.
- However, gross margins continue to grow and organic growth is still expected next year.
- We need to see some stability in the upcoming Q4 earnings report.
- Some strong insider buying at these levels would definitely be encouraging for bewildered shareholders.
Intro
We wrote about Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) post the company's third-quarter earnings numbers. GAAP earnings of $0.04 per share actually came in in line with consensus in that particular quarter whereas revenues of $30.71 million actually came in slightly ahead of expectations. Unfortunately, though, shares of Orion have fallen almost 24% over the past three months or so and currently reside at approximately the $2.17 mark.
If we go back to management's comments on that third-quarter earnings call (February 9th) with respect to the balance of fiscal 22, the CEO stated that Orion expected to do $28 million in top-line sales in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, this estimate 3 months later has dropped to $26.31 million. Furthermore, bottom-line earnings may actually turn negative in Q4 which obviously will have ramifications with respect to how we view Orion going forward.
Up to now, our coverage in Orion Energy had pointed to a deep value play that remained clearly out of favor with the market. The company's fundamentals however with respect to how Orion's solutions help companies decrease their carbon footprint through LED lights and the growing maintenance segment point to a solid future for the company. The maintenance segment in theory should strengthen customer relationships due to more long-term agreements.
However, as mentioned bottom-line profitability is now coming under pressure in Orion so let's go through some of the numbers to ensure the company can continue to grow in this present environment.
Profitability
Even with a flat to negative fourth-quarter earnings estimate, Orion is on course to report $0.23 in earnings per share for fiscal 2022. Although this full-year estimation comes in 72%+ below fiscal 2021, Orion still has the capacity to generate positive cash flow. We can actually see this in the numbers with $14 million of free cash flow generated over the past three quarters alone. Suffice it to say, Orion remains a cash-producing business despite its present growth problems.
Although the company's $500 million top-line sales target (within 5 years) may appear far-fetched at this stage, the fact that management can keep on deploying cash in a very difficult growth environment points to growing book value over time. The recent acquisition of Stay-Lite Lighting for example immediately brought close to $10 million in annual sales and more profitability to Orion´s numbers. Suffice it to say, the key going forward is to be able to consistently double down on the likes of acquisitions, partnerships, and other value-adding deals without pulling the money of the company. If the above can be done correctly (which will add profitability), share-price appreciation will take care of itself.
Valuation
Although forward-looking sales revisions continue to come down slightly, investors need to look at the base Orion's sales are working from. Orion's sales multiple for example comes in at 0.53 which is 57% lower than the sector in general. Therefore, as long as the company can register some organic growth and Stay-Life can execute on the maintenance side, sales could still surpass $145 million next year which would drop the forward sales multiple to 0.47. Rising sales along with rising gross margins (27.5% over a trailing average) even in a slow-growth environment are obviously beneficial for cash-flow generation in the long run.
Therefore it is imperative that we see some stabilization in the company's sales in order for the market to take notice. Management remains confident that the shortfall in sales this year thus far is a result of customers deferring orders because of supply chain and covid-related problems. Suffice it to say, from a shareholder's standpoint, it would be good to see some insider buying at these levels as well as an updated backlog number as this would demonstrate that previous orders have not been canceled to a large degree. Furthermore, this would demonstrate confidence in the belief that recent headwinds have been external in nature and not internally driven within Orion.
Conclusion
Although shares of Orion Energy Systems continue their ugly descent of lower lows, the company is still generating cash flow which means value can still be added. We reiterate the point that investors need to wait for a convincing weekly or even monthly swing low before entertaining any thought of getting long here. We look forward to continued coverage.
