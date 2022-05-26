Airline Earnings Taking Off Despite Rising Fuel Costs

smshoot/iStock via Getty Images

By David DeCoste

We analyze how the airline industry is managing though the recent spike in energy prices.

Just when the airline industry seemed poised to put the COVID-19 pandemic in its rearview mirror, the recent oil price shock presented a new challenge. In March, analysts were quick to take earnings estimates down on the common belief that the airlines would be slow to pass on the added cost to the consumer. However, initial data points are indicating something much different. Airline management teams are guiding to a strong demand environment that will allow price increases to offset rising fuel costs and lead to profitability in upcoming quarters.

Airlines surprised the investing world by providing second-quarter guidance that far exceeded consensus estimates and pointed toward margin levels not seen since before the pandemic. Analysts were left scrambling to take earnings estimates back up as the acceleration in fares happened much quicker than anticipated. Airfare prices, as measured by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, went up a whopping 18.6% in April, following a 10.7% monthly increase in March. It turns out that the demand environment is strong enough that airlines have had few issues raising fares to cover increased fuel costs.

According to the CEO at American Airlines (AAL), “demand is as strong as we've ever seen it.” We believe this will likely continue to be the key factor in determining if the airlines can continue to drive improved margins in this high-fuel-cost environment. The combination of robust leisure demand and pent-up business travel has led to fares that now exceed the previous peak in 2019. In fact, United Airlines (UAL) recently said that TRASM (Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile) could be up 23-25% in Q2 versus the same period in 2019. Furthermore, capacity is being limited by a pilot shortage facing the industry that is not expected to abate anytime soon.

There was a great deal of doom and gloom surrounding the airline industry in March, when jet fuel prices rose 74%. However, initial data points from airline management teams indicate that they have been quick to pass along the increased fuel costs to consumers and that profitability should be strong in Q2 and into the summer months. Our take is that if the combination of healthy demand and constrained capacity continues, the airline industry will be poised to grow profitability despite the rise in fuel costs.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2022 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.