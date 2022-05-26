Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

Recap

In our last article titled "How DISH's 5G Network Provides a Competitive Advantage," we wrote about how DISH's (NASDAQ:DISH) unconventional network build can benefit from network slicing, which can help attract enterprise customers. Additionally, the management said that DISH would be well-positioned in the enterprise market. However, we wrote that the incumbents were also keeping an eye on such a lucrative market and that competition was unavoidable in the long run. In addition, it is racing against time to complete the FCC requirement to cover a significant portion of the country, and the standalone 5G takes time to build. Also, we think that investors should pay attention to DISH's liquidity, as concerns about maturing debts and increasing Capex are becoming more apparent.

Unfortunately, the share price has been down by ~30%, since our publication, exacerbated by the weak 1Q22 results.

Data by YCharts

This article will update the 1Q22 results and show how the recent results indicate DISH's efforts to compete might be more difficult as we move forward.

Soft 1Q22 Results

DISH reported 1Q22 service revenue of US$4.1 billion, down by 3.2% (Y/Y) as continuing Pay TV decline (-1.1% Y/Y) was further dragged down by the weakness in the retail wireless business (-9.5% Y/Y). Pay TV business lost 462k subscribers, partially because of the four-month dispute between DISH TV and Tegna (NYSE:TGNA), although a new deal was in place in early February. Meanwhile, the wireless business saw its 343k of subscribers flocking away due to the acceleration of the CDMA shut-off.

DISH Subs Net Adds (Losses) in Thousand (Company)

Moreover, the EBITDA margin slipped to 17.4% vs. 23.1% in 1Q21 and 19.6% in 4Q21. The margin erosion was primarily caused by "significant CDMA migration costs," as the management put it. The shut-off acceleration has forced DISH to convert its subscribers into T-Mobile's and AT&T's networks rather than its own, thus incurring unexpected expenses. In total, 1Q22 net income reached US$433 million, down by more than 31% (Y/Y).

Eroding EBITDA margin (Company, Vektor Research)

Still In The Early Days

Earlier this month, DISH commercially launched the so-called Project Genesis, a 5G service charged for US$30 a month, in Las Vegas. For now, the only device that supports DISH's 5G network is the Motorola Edge Plus-priced at US$899-which runs in band 66 and band 71. However, according to the management, the company and OEMs are developing band 70 devices-likely more affordable and expected to be launched in late 3Q22-which mark the point where DISH can "start hitting the gas."

Showing its commitment to providing a 5G network to its customers, DISH established a partnership with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) as a RAN and radio partner. The US$1+ billion deal will require Samsung to supply DISH with 5G and RAN solutions, virtualized RAN software, and O-Ran radio units. According to Samsung, the radios will support all of DISH's FDD and TDD spectrum bands. But, still, questions remain. For example, it remains to be seen how many radios Samsung is supplying to DISH.

Yet, Signals Research Group tested DISH's 5G network in Vegas and pointed out that "the bandwidths are relatively small," cited in Light Reading. For example, the research firm suggests that only 5 MHz was deployed in band 66, 10 MHz in band 71, and 25 MHz in band 70, a stark difference in speed compared with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), which has employed 100 MHz of spectrum in the 2.5 GHz band.

Indeed, it is essential to note that the test was conducted late last year, and things must have changed since then. For now, the company remains entrenched in encouraging early users to give feedback, just as it did since the beta user mode days. But the management insisted not to imply the current strategy as the company's "longer-term retail strategy," which it has not yet disclosed to the public.

Nevertheless, the result also suggests that the mid-band spectrum is a game-changer in this 5G battle, with better signal propagation and faster speed than the high-band millimeter-wave and the low-band spectrum, respectively. DISH spent a massive US$7.3 billion to secure spectrum in the 3.45GHz-3.55GHz band, including 1,232 licenses, during the Auction 110. Yet, DISH's mid-band spectrum holding is still behind its peers.

The upcoming Auction 108 for approximately 8,000 licenses in the 2.5 GHz band will be highly anticipated. As additional information, the FCC will offer up to three blocks of the spectrum: 49.5 MHz, 50.5 MHz, and 17.5 MHz, totaling 117.5 MHz of spectrum licensed on a county basis.

2.5 GHz Band plan (FCC)

Whether DISH can spend a significant amount of money this time remains. But other things cause a severe headache: DISH is spending massive Capex for network build and facing maturing debts, yet it is losing subscribers. As of 1Q22, total debt reached US$21.4 billion, implying net debt to trailing twelve-month EBITDA of 5x. Yet, as pointed out in the 10-Q, a significant Capex related to 5G network deployment and debt maturities will require DISH to "raise additional capital in the future."

In this quarter, Capex (including capitalized interest) rose to almost US$900 million (21% Capex to revenue)-with the Capex for the wireless segment alone standing at US$597 million. But the soft results due to losing subscribers and rising costs were not enough to offset the increasing Capex, resulting in a negative free cash flow of US$191 million. The management believes that wireless network Capex for the remainder of the year will be consistent with 1Q22.

Significant Capex put pressure on FCF (Company, Vektor Research)

Second, DISH stated that it would still manage to pay the US$2 billion debt maturing in July 2022. But the US$1.5 billion of debt maturing in March 2023 will require DISH to raise additional capital, for the Capex related to 5G deployment might put pressure on the cash flows. So, we think DISH's leveraged balance sheet would limit its movement from actively partaking in the upcoming auction.

DISH's debts (Company)

Worse, despite increasing Capex and maturing debts, DISH's wireless business is not in a good position. Delay in approval from DOJ significantly held DISH back, although DISH and T-Mobile have come to terms with the CDMA shut-off. During the 1Q22 earnings call, the CEO Erik Carlson said that the delay has "materially negatively impacted our ability to compete." Charlie Ergen also expressed concern as DISH did not "get back any kind of competitive advantage" and thought that the amendment "would not take this long" unless some changes occurred.

Shut-off acceleration increased costs, and the longer things are dragging, the more competitiveness DISH will lose, in our view. Furthermore, prolonged uncertainties have hindered DISH's ability to retain and acquire customers, reflected by the churn rate trend.

DISH's wireless churn rate (Company)

We still think that the company's unconventional 5G build will help attract enterprise customers. Still, it will be rather difficult for the company to compete with other players in the retail business. The gap in the mid-band spectrum holding, which might not be closing soon enough due to the tightening cash flows, will slow down DISH. And the prolonged delay in approval from DOJ will hinder DISH's efforts to retain its customers, let alone acquisition. In addition, DISH is racing against time to complete FCC's requirement by next year.

Valuation

After the recent decline, DISH's share is trading below its 3-year -2STD, about 20% down from its 3-year average. On the one hand, the share appears to hold at least an upside potential from the historical perspective alone. On the other hand, Figure 8 shows that DISH's forward EV/EBITDA is higher than its peers, indicating that the share poses a high risk.

DISH's 3-year EV/EBITDA band (Company, Vektor Research, Yahoo Finance) Data by YCharts

Conclusion

In conclusion, we expressed our reservations about DISH because uncertainties loom as to whether DISH can improve its short-term outlook. First, the CDMA shut-off acceleration has made it difficult for DISH to retain and acquire customers. Delay in the approval also exacerbated the issue. Indeed, DISH's 5G network is up and running, yet, only one supported device is available in the market.

Second, tight cash flows might limit DISH from actively participating in the upcoming spectrum auction, which means that the gap between DISH and other players might not be closing soon. More spectrum means more speed. And falling behind in terms of spectrum holdings can reduce DISH's competitiveness in the market.

Finally, whether DISH can complete the FCC coverage requirement by next year remains. As cited in the 10-Q, DISH has 60 markets under construction, including approximately 260 cities. The company aims to launch its network in more than 120 cities by June this year, but it implies that DISH will have to expand its network to about 140 cities in just a year. Failing to meet the requirements will require DISH to pay penalties and give up its spectrum licenses.

Indeed, we are not saying that the share will not go up at all. In reality, it is trading far below its 3-year average EV/EBITDA, possibly indicating that the share at least holds an upside potential judging from the historical standpoint alone. But we think the share holds a high degree of risk, for DISH's forward EV/EBITDA is higher than its peers, and the company is facing many uncertainties we mentioned earlier. If you have any thoughts, please do not hesitate to comment below.