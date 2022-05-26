Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Every equity investment requires forecasts of probable payoffs. Our forecasts get made by the likely most capable forecasters available, in an honest negotiation on both sides of the trade.

Running an Institution’s Billion-$ portfolio means bigger changes have to be made than the typical individual’s $100,000 portfolio, where those everyday 10 or 100-share orders come from.

And finding the “other side of the irregular surprise $-million trade order” puts the Market-Maker to work getting it filled, often with the MM firm putting its capital at risk temporarily to make some borrowed shares available.

Market-price-change-risk is not the MM’s job but can be “insured” against by a hedging deal, with its cost paid for by the institution to get its order filled. The cost and structure of combined derivative securities tells how much price change is to be expected – on both up and down sides of the hedge – by the trade-by-trade updated pro experienced professionals. The market makes the forecast.

Because investing performance is measured over time (which cannot be replaced once spent) time needs respect when committed. Because uncertainty increases with time commitment, the astute investors are quick to adjust their strategies to recognize change.

This is why near-term price expectations need constant attention. Institutions have the resources to demand – and get – attention. They won’t wait for four or more years to find out a mistake was made.

Risk and Reward Balances Among Materials Explorers

MM forecasts are of reasonable-to-expect price limits, both higher and lower. Their range, split by current market price, defines the balance of gain vs. loss prospects. Figure 1 shows those upper and lower limits of price change on the given date for each of the special-purpose-instrument stocks identified by reader traffic on Yahoo and other Internet services.

Figure 1

Upside price rewards are from the behavioral analysis (of what to do right, not of errors) by Market-Makers [MMs] as they protect their at-risk capital from possible damaging future price moves. Their potential reward forecasts are measured by the green horizontal scale.

The risk dimension is of actual price drawdowns at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the red vertical scale.

Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock or ETF whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line. Capital-gain attractive to-buy issues are in the directions down and to the right.

Our principal interest is in Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) at location [6] and in (PICK) at [7]. A "market index" norm of reward~risk tradeoffs is offered by (SPY) at [3]. Most appealing by this Figure 1 view is TECK.

This map provides a good visual comparison of the two most important aspects of every equity investment. There are other aspects of comparison which this map sometimes does not communicate well, particularly when general market perspectives like those of SPY are involved. Where questions of “how likely’ are present, other comparative tables, like Figure 2, may be useful.

Figure 2

Column headers for Figure 2 define investment-choice preference elements for each row stock whose symbol appears at the left in column [A]. The elements are derived or calculated separately for each stock, based on the specifics of its situation and current-day MM price-range forecasts. Data in red numerals are negative, usually undesirable to “long” holding positions. Table cells with yellow fills are of data for the stocks of principal interest and of all issues at the ranking column, [R].

Readers familiar with our analysis methods may wish to skip to the next section viewing price range forecast trends for TECK.

Why do all this math?

Figure 2’s purpose is to attempt universally comparable answers, stock by stock, of a) How BIG the prospective price gain payoff may be, b) how LIKELY the payoff will be a profitable experience, c) how SOON it may happen, and d) what price drawdown RISK may be encountered during its holding period.

The price-range forecast limits of columns [B] and [C] get defined by MM hedging actions to protect firm capital required to be put at risk of price changes from volume trade orders placed by big-$ "institutional" clients.

[E] measures potential upside risks for MM short positions created to fill such orders, and reward potentials for the buy-side positions so created. Prior forecasts like the present provide a history of relevant price draw-down risks for buyers. The most severe ones actually encountered are in [F], during holding periods in effort to reach [E] gains. Those are where buyers are emotionally most likely to accept losses.

The Range Index [G] tells where today’s price lies relative to the MM community’s forecast of upper and lower limits of coming prices. Its numeric is the percentage proportion of the full low to high forecast seen below the current market price.

[H] tells what proportion of the [L] sample of prior like-balance forecasts have earned gains by either having price reach its [B] target or be above its [D] entry cost at the end of a 3-month max-patience holding period limit. [ I ] gives the net gains-losses of those [L] experiences.

What makes TECK most attractive in the group at this point in time is its ability to produce earnings most consistently at its present operating balance between share price risk and reward. Credibility of the [E] upside prospect as evidenced in the [I] payoff is shown in [N].

Further Reward~Risk tradeoffs involve using the [H] odds for gains with the 100 - H loss odds as weights for N-conditioned [E] and for [F], for a combined-return score [Q]. The typical position holding period [J] on [Q] provides a figure of merit [fom] ranking measure [R] useful in portfolio position preferencing. Figure 2 is row-ranked on [R] among alternative candidate securities, with TECK in top rank.

Along with the candidate-specific stocks these selection considerations are provided for the averages of some 3100 stocks for which MM price-range forecasts are available today, and 20 of the best-ranked (by fom) of those forecasts, as well as the forecast for S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) as an equity-market proxy.

As shown in column [T] of figure 2, those levels vary significantly between stocks. What matters is the net gain between investment gains and losses actually achieved following the forecasts, shown in column [I]. The Win Odds of [H] tells what proportion of the Sample RIs of each stock were profitable; 100% by TECK, 75% by (RYI), and 72% by (MTRN). Also contributing is the size of [I], with TECK some 2x the size of MTRN and larger than (CLF), yet far more often reached as profitable. .

Description of the principal subject

“Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals. It also produces indium and germanium. In addition, the company holds interest in Frontier oil sands projects in the Athabasca region of Alberta; and owns interests in exploration and development projects in Australia, Chile, Ireland, Mexico, Peru, Turkey, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.”

Recent Forecast Trends of Primary Subject

Figure 3

Many investors confuse any picture of time-repeating stock prices with typical "technical analysis charts" of past stock price history. Instead, Figure 1's vertical lines are a daily-updated visual forecast record of price range limits expected in the coming few weeks and months. The heavy dot in each vertical is the stock's closing price on the day the forecast was made.

That market price point makes an explicit definition of the price reward and risk exposure expectations which were held by market participants at the time, with a visual display of the vertical balance between risk and reward.

The measure of that balance is the Range Index (RI). Here, 54% of the full forecast range of from $41 to $35 is downside from $29, leaving a similar 46% of the range to the upside. The fact that 100% of such TECK forecasts were reached marks TECK as a momentum-oriented stock.

Having such precise price expectation measures makes it much easier to make direct comparisons between all securities at each point in time, as was done in Figure 1.

The recorded histories of price range forecasts make it possible to understand how well each security performed in subsequent markets. It also reinforces under what Risk~Reward balance circumstances better forecasts were able to be made in the past and as in Figure 2, may be made at present for the future.

For contrast, lets’ look at this dimension of PICK’s Block Trader Forecast picture next.

Figure 4

This picture shows a present Range Index of 33, unlike TECK. For PICK the further 67% of range to be reached when carefully studied fundamentally in the past has been accomplished only 53% of the time.

That makes TECK a better holding to have at present , since its position closeout point in the past has always been reached. Further, it has only taken 20 market days (four calendar weeks) to get there, compared to the 45 market days (9 calendar weeks) for the prior PICK experiences. In those 5 additional weeks the capital liberated from TECK holding will be redeployed and able to compound the earlier gains.

Conclusion

The notion of “which investment today?” is being answered by Institutional Investor circles saying by their volume block trade market actions that Teck Resources Limited (TECK) is the best capital gain opportunity in the Materials Exploration and Recovery set.