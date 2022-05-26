Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) dropped by 43% following its stark warning on Monday. The macroeconomic environment is deteriorating faster than anticipated, leading Snap to lower its guidance issued just one month ago. Snap was down by about 72% YTD and was off by a staggering 84% from its 52-week high following the massive post-warning selloff. Snap was an $85 stock in September, and now it's trading at around $14.

SNAP (StockCharts.com)

Is this the tragic faith that awaits other tech stocks? I hope not. Nevertheless, many prominent tech names slid substantially lower following Snap's warning. Meta (FB) declined by 7.6%, Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) by 5.1%, Twitter (TWTR) by 5.6%, Pinterest (PINS) by 23.6%, Roku (ROKU) by 13.8%. Other companies that are heavily dependent on advertising revenues also experienced significant declines.

The economy continues to struggle with high inflation and a tightening monetary environment. Higher prices are leading to higher operational costs, leading to margin compression. Corporations are pulling back on ad spending, leading to lower revenues and profits for Snap and other tech giants reliant on advertising dollars. While technology stocks may be oversold in the near term, Snap's rapid decline and warning of deteriorating economic conditions suggest that the ultimate bottom has not been reached yet, and more losses are still to come for the tech sector and other stock segments.

Oh Yes, The Recession is Near

When I wrote about "The Coming Drop" in November, I saw that tech stocks were likely near a top due to technical factors. However, I did not envision that the declines would continue six months later. We're entering the next stage of the drop now. The initial phase of the decline occurred because of overheated technical and fundamental factors. However, now stocks are declining because a recession is near.

High inflation is causing prices to rise all around us, and consumers find it more challenging to keep up with their spending habits. Also, due to the high inflation, the Fed is raising interest rates, and consumer spending is being pressed due to higher borrowing costs. Now we're seeing the impact on corporations. Retailers like Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and others report worsening margins and lower profitability. This phenomenon is causing corporations to cut back on ad spending, leading to lower revenues and profits for companies like Snap.

Snap's Warning

Snap missed consensus analysts' EPS estimates, delivering a loss of two cents rather than earning one cent per share in its Q1 earnings announcement one month ago. Revenue also missed estimates by several million. On the bright side, the company's DAUs grew to 332 million vs. the 330 million expected (18% YoY growth). At the same time, the company's ARPU came in at $3.20 vs. the $3.25 expected. Moreover, one month ago, Snap announced that its Q2 revenues would only show growth of about 20-25% YoY instead of the 28% expected by analysts. The company's CEO blamed the "issues" on worsening macroeconomic conditions due to some companies pulling back on ad spending.

Therefore, we saw significant chinks in Snap's armor when the company reported one month ago. While Snap's user growth was better than expected in Q1, its revenues and profitability were not. Moreover, the company's ARPU came in below expectations. Worst of all, Snap provided very disappointing guidance for Q2, far lower than analysts were anticipating.

Now the company comes out with a bombshell warning, for everyone:

The macroeconomic environment has deteriorated further and faster than anticipated. As a result, we believe it is likely that we will report revenue and adjusted EBITDA below the low end of our Q2 2022 guidance range. Snap said in a securities filing.

Wait, Snap warned that the macroeconomic environment was bad in Q1 and guided to just 20-25% revenue growth in Q2. The company says that it won't even achieve 20% YoY sales growth in Q2. Wow, things must be terrible at Snap. Again, we're seeing this phenomenon because the economy is slowing, corporate margins are worsening, profitability is faltering, and companies are cutting back on expenses, including ad spending. The problem for tech companies and stock markets, in general, is that Snap is not alone. Many big tech companies are heavily dependent on ad dollars, and the worst is yet to come for the broader economy.

Warning Signs Are Abundant

With estimated revenues of about $116 billion for this year, Alphabet is the largest online advertising company in the world. Therefore, we can probably look at Alphabet as a gold standard for the online advertising industry and a bellwether for what to expect next. Unfortunately, Alphabet's last earnings report had issues.

Google often beats analysts' estimates, but the company did not last quarter. Alphabet reported EPS of $24.62 vs. the estimated $25.91 figure. Moreover, it reported revenues of $68.01 billion, below the $68.11 billion consensus figure. Additionally, Google said that YouTube ad revenues essentially fell off a cliff, coming in at just $6.87 billion vs. the $7.51 billion expected.

So, if the "gold standard" of online advertising (Google) is delivering soft numbers, it is a warning sign for the industry. While the company attempted to explain away YouTube's miss, we now see that it was not an isolated incident, and the problems in the online advertising industry are much more widespread. Looking at other companies, Facebook also reported a revenue miss last quarter, and the stock dropped precipitously after its Q4 2021 report. Twitter also reported a revenue miss in the previous quarter, following a growing trend of revenue and profitability misses in the online advertising space.

The Bottom Line: Snap is Not Alone

Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Snap are just several examples, but these are essentially the biggest names in online advertising, and it is not a coincidence that they are all reporting soft revenue and EPS numbers in recent months. We've seen high inflation for a while now, and the CPI is hovering above 8%. The Fed needs to get inflation under control, and it's likely going to continue raising the benchmark rate in the coming months. With inflation persisting and borrowing costs rising, we've seen softer consumer and retail numbers coming in. Some of the biggest names in retail like Target, Walmart, and others report worsening margins, lower profitability, or declining revenues. We're seeing a general slowdown in the economy that could transition into an earnings recession for corporate America. Hence, we see pullbacks in advertising spending, leading to lower revenues and earnings misses for some of the biggest tech names.

Snap's stark warning of a deteriorating macroeconomic environment is yet another wake-up call that suggests we are still early in the slowdown process, and the worst is yet to come. We could see similar warnings from other top names in the industry next. Alphabet, Facebook, Twitter, and other companies in the online advertising space have held up relatively well through the declines, but prices could sink even lower as the economy continues slowing and companies continue cutting back on ad spending.

Therefore, I plan to decrease holdings and increase hedges in this space. Also, I will look to increase holdings at lower levels in this sector. Furthermore, there is mounting evidence that an earnings recession may be inevitable in the near term, and we will likely see lower levels in major stock market averages, and in most stocks, in general. Due to the ongoing deteriorating developments, I am lowering my 2022 year-end price target ranges in the following names:

Alphabet: $1,800-2,200

Facebook: $160-200

Twitter: $28-35

Snap: $15-20

Note: These are base case target ranges for year-end 2022, and prices could fall lower in a "worse-case" bear market scenario.