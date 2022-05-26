Nerthuz/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Now is a confusing time for investors. Traditional wisdom says that rising interest rates are bad for REITs because REIT stocks heavily depend on debt financing. Traditional wisdom also says that REITs are good under inflationary environments because you want to own “physical stuff” at such times.

To gain more insights, this article examines both the forest represented by the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLRE) and an individual tree, Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). You will see that both pieces of the above traditional wisdom are true to some degree. Yet, there are plenty of nuances to be carefully examined.

To start with, you can see from the following chart that neither XLRE nor O has responded negatively to the rate hikes so far. The past 12 months have seen a dramatic rise in interest rates from 1.58% a year ago to the current level of 2.75%, a whopping 117 basis points hike. However, XLRE has delivered a positive total return of 4.02% YTD. And O fared even better, delivering a total return of 8.8% YTD. And such positive returns are despite the large corrections in the past few weeks (about 20% for XLRE and 10% for O).

And as you will see next, such correction has actually brought the valuation of both the REIT sector (as represented by XLRE) and O into an attractive range. And we feel comfortable recommending a “hold” rating on both of them. And if you have to pick one out of these two, we favor O over XLRE (or the average REIT sector). We feel the interest rate uncertainties have now been properly priced in for both the REIT sector and O.

Seeking Alpha

The big picture

The traditional wisdom that high-interest rates are bad for REITs is partially true. The following chart shows a study performed by Nareit analysis. The chart shows a scatter plot of the rolling 1-year total return from the FTSE Nareit All Equity REIT Index versus the rolling change of the 10-year Treasury yield. The study encompassed a substantial amount of data from 1992 through the fourth quarter of 2021.

From this chart, you can see that first and foremost, there is NO clear correlation visible at all. There's no clear trend that shows REIT total return correlates negatively with interest rate hikes in the long term. On the contrary, A) REITs had demonstrated positive total returns in all the periods regardless of interest rate changes, B) REITs had demonstrated positive total returns 85% (i.e. the overwhelming majority) of the periods with rising Treasury rates, and C) REITs have returned better (on average 16.5%) during periods of rate raises than rate declines (10.6% on average)! More specifically, as the Nareit analysis showed (the emphases were added by me):

Historically, REITs have performed well during periods of rising long-term interest rates with average four-quarter return in periods with rising rates of 16.55% compared to 10.68% in non-rising rate periods from the first quarter of 1992 to the fourth quarter of 2021. Additionally, REITs outperformed the S&P 500 in half of the periods when Treasury yields were rising. The positive association that has historically been observed between periods of rising rates and REIT returns is consistent with an improvement in the underlying fundamentals. It is also noteworthy that REITs have historically outperformed during periods of above average inflation.

The reasons behind the above observations are multifaceted. And as summarized by Nareit analysis, they include:

Market interest rates typically increase during periods when macroeconomic conditions are strengthening, the same strengthening that often drives positive REIT investment performance.

Strengthening macroeconomic conditions typically lead to higher occupancy rates, stronger rent growth, increased funds from operations (FFO) and net operating income (NOI), rising property values and higher dividend payments to investors.

Under this context, the behavior of O and XLRE so far is not that surprising as shown in the figure. As seen, 10-year treasury rates have gained 1.17% in the past year, and both XLRE O has 8.8% and 4.02% in the same period. Their cases fit the historical pattern nicely so far.

Nareit Analysis

An even bigger picture

Now we will expand the view to an even broader context and compare REITs against other sectors. As you can see from our market sector dashboard below (and you are welcome to download it here), the REIT as represented by XLRE is one of the more attractive sectors now.

Details of the mechanics of the dashboard can be found in our earlier article on the energy sector. As mentioned in that article:

We use the dashboard to put our finger on the pulse of the market and its major sectors. Especially, the simple yield spread (the TTM dividend yield minus the 10-year Treasury rates) is the first thing we look at. According to our dashboard, XLE was the most attractive sector compared with other sectors.

Indeed, since we published our article on the energy sector, it has been the one sector that has gained 25% since a quarter ago, while many other sectors have suffered substantial losses, especially the cyclical sector (a 21% loss) and the financial sector (a 14% loss). With the sizable correction in the REIT sector (6% loss from a quarter ago and about 20% from a month ago), it has become the third most attractively valued sector now. It features a positive dividend yield Z-score of 0.14. Although its yield spread Z-score is still in the negative (negative 0.44). But it is relatively mild in absolute terms (I won’t be too alarmed for any Z-score that is between positive 1 and negative 1).

Author

XLRE vs O in the past

Now we provide some basic information about XLRE and O. We assume readers are very familiar with the fund and the stock already and here we will just provide a few specifics to facilitate the rest of the discussion.

XLRE is a popular SPDR ETF fund. The fund holds 29 REIT stocks (all US stocks) and charges a low expense ratio of 0.12% (low among REIT ETFs). Given its concentrated holdings in 29 stocks and also its index based on market-cap, XLRE is quite top-heavy. Its top two holdings (Prologis and American Tower) account for more than 20% of the total assets, and the top 10 holdings account for more than 60% of the total asset. If you prefer a less top-heavy fund, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) is another candidate. VNQ holds more than 169 holdings. Although their indexing method is quite similar (for example, they share the same top 10 holdings). Their long-term performance tracks each other closely and the dashboard represents both of them well.

Realty Income Corporation is a REIT that specialized in single-tenant, standalone commercial properties. It is a leader in this space with more than 6,500 properties in 49 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and also the U.K.

As you can see from the following chart, both XLRE and O have delivered a comparable performance in the long run (since XLRE’s inception). Since 2016, O has delivered an annual return of 9.9% compared to about 10.1% from XLRE, only different by 0.2%. Although note that O, as a single stock, has suffered higher price volatility than the fund. It has suffered a standard deviation of 22.4%, about 1.5x of XLRE’s 16% standard deviation. Its worst year performance was 11.5%, higher than XLRE’s 9.5% by about 2%. And its maximum drawdown was 38%, again also higher than XLRE’s 20% by a good margin.

Portfolio Visualizer

O and Rising Rates

Looking forward, I see O better positioned than the average REIT sector (such as XLRE) to weather the uncertainties ahead for several reasons.

First, just to be clear, as a REIT, O will not be exempted from the effects of rising borrowing costs. It has not been exempted in the past, and I don’t expect this time to be different. As seen from the chart below, its dividends have been negatively correlated with the 10-year treasury rates consistently, and the least negative correlation is about -0.15. Currently, the correlation is -0.245. Dividends are a good metric of its earning power, as REITs pay out most of their earnings as dividends.

Seeking Alpha data

However, I do expect O to be better positioned to weather the uncertainties ahead for several reasons. First, despite all the interest rate increases, O’s financial position has been strengthening continuously. As you can see from the bottom panel of the above chart, its interest coverage (defined as funds from operations divided by its non-operating interest expenses on a TTM basis) has been rising continuously over the year. It rose from about 2.4x 10 years ago to the current level of nearly 4.4x, almost at the highest level in a decade.

Secondly, thanks to its strong earnings and astute balance sheet management, O boasts a fortress balance. And its scale and best-in-class real estate portfolio further grant it access to a low-cost and diverse capital pool. As you can see from the chart below, its investment spread has been very consistent and stable despite wide fluctuations in interest rates over the long term. As CEO Sumit Roy commented (the emphases were added by me)

We believe the market is efficient. And while cap rates have stabilized, significant competition remains with the high-quality assets we pursue. Our average initial cash cap rate for the quarter was 5.6%, which reflects the quality of locations and clients we are adding to our portfolio. As a reminder, we report our cap rates on a cash basis. We estimate the difference between cash and straight line cap rates to be approximately an additional 70 basis points in the first quarter. The weighted average remaining lease term of the assets added to our portfolio during the quarter was 12.3 years and the top industry invested during the quarter was grocery stores. We continue to have access to attractively priced capital, which has allowed us to maintain healthy spreads on our investments even as interest rates rise.

Looking forward, CEO Roy further believes that O’s appeal of consistent earning power to be AMPLIFIED by the type of volatility we expect to experience next. His confidence is certainly supported by historical data. Historically, rising interest rates have not posed significant challenges to its investment spread as you can see from the following chart. The investment spread had always stayed about 4% above the 10-year treasury rate with a strong correlation coefficient of 0.9. In particular, the 2015-2018 episode serves as a good case study for what’s coming next as he further commented: (the emphases were added by me again):

In summary, we believe the appeal of our consistent and predictable stream of cash flows is amplified during periods of volatility like we find ourselves in today. To that end, we look at the last period in which the Federal Reserve increased interest rates from December 2015 through 2018 as a helpful case study. During this period, Realty Income’s total return outperformed the S&P 500 and the MSCI U.S. REIT Index both in year 1 of the rate hike cycle and throughout the 3-year duration of that cycle. And during the Great Recession, Realty Income exhibited less operational and financial volatility as compared to many other S&P 500 REITs that carry A credit ratings.

O investor presentation

Summary and risks

Contrary to popular belief that rising interests are bad for REITs, historical data has shown NO clear correlation between REIT total return and interest rate hikes in the long term. Historical data have shown that REITs not only delivered positive total returns 85% of the periods with rising Treasury rates, but also returned more during periods of rate raises than rate declines (on average 16.5% vs 10.6%).

Furthermore, the REIT sector has just suffered a 6% correction from a quarter ago and about 20% from a month ago. Such corrections have made REITs the 3rd most attractively valued sector now with a positive dividend yield Z-score of 0.14 and only a mildly negative yield spread Z-score of -0.44.

Among the REIT sector, we see O as a more attractive candidate with above-average financial strength, business fundamentals, and resilience again future rate uncertainties. Its debt service capability is almost at a peak level in a decade. It has access to attractively priced capital from diversified sources. As a result, it has enjoyed a healthy and stable spread on its investments (of about 4% above 10-year treasury rates) despite wide interest fluctuations.

Finally, a word about risks. Besides the interest rates uncertainties, I am also concerned about macroeconomic and geopolitical risks for both XLRE and O. Even though XLRE only holds domestic stocks, many of its component stocks have business overseas and these stocks can be negatively impacted by the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, or even worse, a global recession. Speaking of recession, the possibility of a recession has increased dramatically in recent quarters as inflation and global supply chain disruption worsen.

For O, its balance sheet is a bit stretched as a result of its recent VEREIT acquisition. Its total debt has grown from $8.82 billion before the acquisition to $15.44 billion at the close of 2021, an increase of more than $7B. The acquisition almost doubled O’s real estate portfolio size. Further growth will be slower given this large expansion, and the integration of such a large acquisition will take some time (or even suffer some setback) before all synergies can be capitalized.