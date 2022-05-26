KWEB: Already Bottomed In March - Don't Wait

Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) has been battered since its bull trap in February 2021. Even though Alibaba's (BABA) troubles started in late 2020, the start of the momentous downfall in Chinese Internet stocks occurred in early 2021, as the market makers digested their massive 2020 gains.

The rapid bailout from these stocks sent the KWEB ETF to its lowest levels on record, as it hit rock bottom in March. Our price action analysis suggests that the ETF has likely bottomed, which is consistent with our views on its leading underlying stocks.

Therefore, we believe the gamut of worries triggered by delisting, significant macroeconomic stresses, the highest unemployment rates since 2020, and China's property market downturn have been baked in.

The ETF also seems to be consolidating above March's capitulation signals as funds start deploying capital back into Chinese Internet stocks.

Therefore, we rate KWEB as a Buy and urge investors keen on Chinese stocks to start layering in their purchases.

Leading Stocks Held Their March's Capitulation Lows

Stock Weightings % Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) 10.83% Alibaba 9.3% Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGY) (OTCPK:MPNGF) 7.99% JD (JD) 7.66% Baidu (BIDU) 7.03%

KWEB ETF top five holdings by weightings as of May 25, 2022. Data source: KraneShares

The top five holdings of the KWEB ETF accounted for 42.8% of the fund's weightings. Therefore, paying close attention to their underlying price action could unveil significant clues to their performance moving forward.

There's little doubt that its leading holdings are still undergoing significant headwinds due to the weak macroeconomic environment in China. Even Chinese Premier Li Keqiang accentuated that the current impact could be worse than in early 2020. Li articulated (edited):

The economic indicators in China have fallen significantly, and difficulties in some aspects and to a certain extent are greater than when the epidemic hit us severely in 2020. Officials are to ensure unemployment falls and the economy operates in a reasonable range in the second quarter of this year. - Bloomberg

Furthermore, Tencent's recent Q1 release showed the impact of these headwinds, as it missed both revenue and profitability estimates markedly. However, the stock remains in a consolidation phase and did not breach its March capitulation lows. Moreover, even the JPMorgan (JPM) analysts who rated Chinese stocks "uninvestable" in March revised their ratings from Underweight to Overweight.

We also observed noteworthy commentary by Singapore's state investor Temasek Holdings. It noted that the developments in H2'22 would be constructive in lifting Chinese stocks. CIO Rohit Sipahimalani emphasized (edited): "We are close to the trough, so a very different stage in the cycle. I would see growth on the rise in the second half of this year as against a decline in the US and Europe."

Price Action Is Also Constructive

KWEB price chart (TradingView) Tencent (SEHK: 700) price chart (TradingView)

As seen above, KWEB and TCEHY held their March lows. Our price action analysis suggests that they are consolidating along their current support levels. Notwithstanding, KWEB's momentum is much weaker than its top holding TCEHY. We believe the weakness of its other component stocks could have contributed to its tepid momentum.

Furthermore, they are ensnared in "negative flow," as KWEB and TCEHY are mired beneath their 50-week moving averages. But, there has not been a discernible rise in bearish momentum, indicating that they could be in the accumulation phase as long as their March lows hold. Given the current malaise in China's economy, we believe that the worst seems to have been priced in.

As Tencent stock has demonstrated stronger momentum than KWEB, we believe its re-rating could be instrumental in lifting the Chinese Internet stocks moving forward. Therefore, we would be observing TCEHY closely to whether it could regain "positive flow." However, there is little to suggest whether a re-test of the current support level could occur first, before the resumption of positive flow. Consequently, investors need to pay attention to KWEB's flagship underlying stock for more clues about the market makers' intentions moving ahead.

Is KWEB ETF A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

We rate KWEB a Buy. We are confident that its March lows should hold, as the worst in China's economy seems to have been priced in. Moreover, investors must also remember that the market is forward-looking. Furthermore, the current price action signals indicate a likely accumulation phase.

Notwithstanding, we urge investors to consider layering in their purchases, given the potential volatility. But, it looks increasingly likely that we should be in the late stage of the current bear market cycle in Chinese Internet stocks.