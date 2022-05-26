wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has easily beaten earnings estimates for the most recent quarter. The results showed a wide range of improving fundamentals, and management's comments were encouraging.

Chinese lockdowns remain a short-term headwind, but it looks like those are easing now. This could provide significant upside potential for BABA's shares. Add accommodative policies by the government, and the longer-term outlook for Alibaba is far from bad. At current prices, the stock is priced for disaster, however. This combination could lead to a substantial rise in BABA's shares from here.

An Easy Double Beat By Alibaba

The headline numbers for Alibaba's fourth quarter looked like this:

Earnings per share estimates were beaten by more than 10%, while the company also managed to beat revenue estimates relatively easily. The revenue increase of around 9% was very solid when we consider the environment for online shopping companies during the period.

Due to tough comparables with the shopping-from-home period one year earlier, it was not an easy task to grow the revenue meaningfully. Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), for example, grew its revenue by just 7% during the most recent quarter. In other words, BABA grew considerably faster than the top U.S. e-commerce player, while trading at less than one-tenth of AMZN's valuation -- BABA trades for 11x forward earnings, while Amazon is currently valued at more than 120x this year's expected profit. Relatively healthy growth in combination with an absolute bargain valuation makes BABA look like a favorable pick.

Delving Into BABA's Numbers

Apart from the strong headline numbers, there were several other positives that are worth noting. Alibaba owns several business units, and growth was well distributed over those. Core commerce sales revenue rose by 8% year over year, which indicates that bear arguments about this business unit being in trouble are seemingly not coming true. Instead, core commerce continues to grow at a meaningful pace and remains a huge (and growing) cash cow for the company. The cash flows that the core commerce business generates can be used to finance acquisitions or fuel growth in other strategic areas such as the cloud business. Using these cash flows to strengthen the balance sheet further or to finance shareholder returns via buybacks is an option as well.

With the healthy core commerce pace, BABA again performs better than Amazon, which actually saw its online stores net sales fall during the most recent quarter. BABA's better performance in that regard is likely at least partially explained by the fact that shopping in China is more digitalized. China doesn't have the mall and brick-and-mortar footprint the US has, thus consumers are more prone to shop online anyways. Even the end of the pandemic does not hurt online shopping too much, unlike in the U.S., where easing restrictions are seemingly an issue for Amazon. On top of that, the decades-high inflation in the U.S. likely also plays a role in Amazon's weak recent results, as consumers have to spend more on food and gasoline. This makes them spend less on discretionary purchases.

China, on the other hand, doesn't have the same inflation problem, likely due to less pronounced monetary and fiscal stimulus during the pandemic -- its inflation rate was just 2.1% in April. This means that real income for many Chinese consumers is growing, not falling like in the U.S., which makes for a better macro picture when it comes to discretionary spending by Chinese consumers. Add the fact that China has seen its middle class grow massively in recent years, and that this growth trend is forecasted to continue, and the longer-term outlook for Alibaba's core commerce business is pretty solid, I believe.

Alibaba has a large user count already, but the company still manages to grow it regularly. Over the last twelve months, Alibaba grew its user count in its home market by around 10%, while growing the non-Chinese user count by around 25%. For now, the international business is still considerably smaller than the China business, with international users making up around 30% of BABA's user count. But due to the strong relative growth rate, BABA's international business is poised to grow in importance. If international user growth can be maintained at the current, strong pace, this will eventually lead to a higher total growth rate as this unit becomes more and more important. Considering the massive market potential outside of China, the non-Chinese business could be an important growth driver for many years to come.

There also are some negatives that are worth noting, however. Profitability was weaker than during the previous year's quarter. This was expected, and since BABA beat earnings estimates, the profitability decline was actually less severe than feared.

Still, profits were down, which can be explained by several factors. The company was impacted by asset write-downs due to price declines in some of its equity investments. Tech companies saw their values decline around the world during recent months, so some of BABA's investment stakes were hit as well. This is a non-cash and non-recurring item, however, thus its importance shouldn't be overestimated. The company also saw its margins come under pressure from increased investments, however, which might be more meaningful, as this is not a non-cash accounting item. Spending more on R&D, server capacity, and so on does impact cash generation to some degree, thus this investment spending has a negative impact in the near term, although BABA of course believes that these investments will pay off eventually. It is worth noting that AMZN has increased its investment spending in the same way, and to an even larger degree, thus BABA is not an outlier in that regard.

Despite these investments and cash outflows due to the fine the company had to pay, Alibaba still generated operating cash flows of $23 billion over the last year, which means that shares are trading for just 10x cash flow today. Amazon, on the other hand, generated $39 billion in cash from operations, which means that AMZN is valued at around 30x cash flow today. Clearly, BABA is the better value at current prices.

What's The Outlook?

The current quarter will likely see a meaningful impact from lockdowns in China, which is why expectations aren't too high. But since these lockdowns already started during the previous quarter (around 2 weeks), and since BABA still beat estimates for that quarter, the negative impact from lockdowns might be less pronounced than many had feared. It doesn't look like lockdowns in Shanghai, for example, made business fall off a cliff -- otherwise, BABA would not have generated better business growth than Amazon during its most recent quarter, where lockdowns already had started.

Lockdown measures in China have also been easing in recent weeks, which means that there will likely be a fading impact over the coming quarters. At the same time, the Chinese government has taken on a rather accommodative stance toward economic growth, e.g., by lowering interest rates. Since China does not have inflation problems, the government can fuel economic activity by measures such as this, whereas that is not possible in the U.S. and Europe today, where inflation is running at very elevated levels. The economic growth picture for China is thus rather positive, I believe, since fiscal and monetary stimulus should help the economy recover quickly from the COVID hit.

BABA is not a low-risk stock when it comes to the geopolitical environment. An escalating China-Taiwan conflict, an escalating trade war between China and the US, or similar macro issues could have a large impact on Alibaba. But at current prices, these risks seem to be priced in already. As noted above, BABA is trading at less than 10% of the earnings multiple Amazon is trading at, despite delivering better growth in the most recent quarter.

Should macro fears subside, BABA could have a lot of upside potential. Not too long ago, shares traded for more than $200 and even above $300 for some time, whereas they trade in the $80s today. A 50% price increase would still see them trade well below all-time highs, and the earnings multiple would still only be in the mid-teens range. All in all, risks seem to be priced into the stock. Since the actual business performance and the macro picture in China are solid, there's lots of upside potential for Alibaba from current levels.