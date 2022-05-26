olaser/E+ via Getty Images

Over the past couple of years, my Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) thesis has been fixated on valuation and their two most important value drivers, Libervant and AQST-109. This thesis was bolstered in Q1 with an earnings report that ended up with a beat on EPS and revenue thanks to a 21% in net revenue from their products and a 41% rise in manufacture and supply revenue. What is more, Aquestive had some significant catalysts in the quarter including receiving fast track designation for AQST-109 and they reported positive top-line data from Part 2 of AQST-109’s EPIPHAST study. Furthermore, Aquestive continues to communicate with the FDA concerning Libervant’s NDA and orphan drug review. For me, it appears the company is performing well as it can under the circumstances and they are making progress towards their goals. However, AQST’s share price has fallen roughly 50% over the past month and its market cap is only ~$44M. As a result, I am switching up my trading tactics to take advantage of the sell-off and discounted share price.

I intend to review the company’s Q1 earnings and pipeline progress. In addition, I take a look at the company’s valuation and will defend my bullish thesis. Finally, I reveal my new tactics for my AQST position.

Q1 Overview

Aquestive’s total revenues in Q1 were $12.3M, matched to $11.1M in Q1 of last year. Aquestive continues to see a strong performance from their legacy product, Suboxone, which is still a critical aspect of the company’s near-term revenue outlook. In fact, Suboxone's revenue surpassed the company’s expectations with a 41% year-over-year rise in revenue.

SYMPAZAN is still reporting growth and has reported quarterly revenue growth for 13 straight quarters. What is more, SYMPAZAN is experiencing growth in new and repeat prescribers and is expected to report growth for the rest of 2022.

Despite the improvements, the company still reported a $13.2M net loss for the quarter, however, it was a slight drop from the $14.7M in Q1 of last year. The company finished Q1 with $14.7M in cash and cash equivalents.

Libervant Updates

Regarding Libervant, Aquestive continues to discuss their NDA submission and orphan drug review with the FDA, which is now 5 months late from the original PDUFA date of December 23rd of 2021. The FDA has yet to offer an estimation of the timing of the anticipated action. Back in April, Aquestive received communication from the office of orphan product development, that revealed that the:

"...[it] is actively working on the orphan-drug exclusivity issues related to your NDA. OOPD is also diligently coordinating with the relevant FDA stakeholders in considering each of the arguments raised in your communications. [The Agency] assure[s] you that these issues are top-of-mind and have not fallen off the Agency’s radar. Although [we] cannot commit to a precise date for providing a response, [we] can answer that we are making all efforts to respond in a reasonable timeframe."

So, it appears as if the FDA is attempting to figure out what they are going to do about the Orphan Drug Designation. The FDA approved Voltoco in 2020 for acute treatment of seizure activity and was granted seven years of Orphan Drug Exclusivity, so Aquestive must prove that Libervant has “clinical superiority” to receive approval. The company continues to believe that Libervant is an approvable product and that they have “made a compelling case that Libervant represents a clinically superior product to the previous rectal and nasal products.” The question is… Does the FDA see it that way?

If approved, Aquestive is prepared to launch Libervant with their salesforce that has already been establishing relationships with target prescribers through SYMPAZAN commercialization.

AQST-109 Updates

Aquestive is progressing AQST-109 along its regulatory path for the treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. AQST-109 is the first and only oral epinephrine candidate to establish grades comparable to epinephrine auto-injectors. In February, the FDA provided the go-ahead for Aquestive's IND with a 505-b2 regulatory path. Moreover, the FDA approved the fast track designation in March of this year.

Now, the company can conduct Part 3 of the EPIPHAST study after part two presented rapid absorption and conversion to epinephrine in subjects with a Tmax of 15 minutes shows the speed necessary for a rescue product of this kind. Aquestive initiated Part 3 in April, which will continue to study the administration of the film under an assortment of circumstances. Aquestive expects to conclude their Part 3 this quarter.

The company will also conduct an additional study that is intended to match AQST-109 to EpiPen. Aquestive anticipates reporting top-line data during Q3 of this year. Aquestive plans to integrate the data from this study into the FDA data package for their end of Phase II meeting later this year. Subsequent to that meeting, Aquestive expects to start the pivotal study before year-end.

Sticking To The Thesis

My thesis has been centered on the company’s valuation and the prospects from Libervant and AQST-109. I believe my thesis is still intact, and in some way has been bolstered. In terms of valuation, the ticker is now trading at a significant discount for its past and projected sales.

AQST Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

For 2022, the Street expects Aquestive to pull in $46.46M in 2022, which is less than 1x price-to-sales. This is significant because the company could record more revenue than its current market cap. Considering the industry’s average price-to-sales is 5x, we can say AQST is undervalued for its projected 2022 performance. What is more, the company is expected to report strong double-digit growth in the coming years, which will only exasperate the disparity in the valuation.

Indeed, we cannot say with certainty that the company will hit these estimates because we don’t know if or when Libervant and AQST-109 will be approved. However, it is possible that the company’s current revenue streams could facilitate growth… even without Libervant and/or AQST-109. Suboxone continues to hold up against generics and SYMPAZAN continues to report growth. What is more, Aquestive expects their license royalty streams to contribute in the coming years.

Aquestive Pipeline (Aquestive Therapeutics)

Obviously, the company would experience a strong growth inflection if Libervant and/or AQST-109 are approved in the future. As I mentioned above, Aquestive is prepared to launch immediately if granted U.S. market access and enter a huge market opportunity and synergy with SYMPAZAN.

Libervant Opportunity (Aquestive Therapeutics)

AQST-109 has advanced into Part 3 of the EPIPHAST study and is expected to commence a pivotal trial before the end of the year. Anaphylaxis is a massive market both in the U.S. and around the globe, which makes AQST-109 a potential blockbuster candidate.

AQST-109 Opportunity (Aquestive Therapeutics)

In addition to growth and opportunities, the company has bolstered their finances with a new equity facility for up to $40M. Furthermore, the company could have access to up to $30M if Libervant is approved in the United States. Moreover, the company has an ATM for up to $36M and an available shelf registration.

Aquestive Capital Adequacy (Aquestive Therapeutics)

These capital options will help fund the company’s ongoing operations and could allow the company to unlock several inflection points in 2022.

Aquestive 2022 Inflection Points (Aquestive Therapeutics)

If all goes well, Aquestive could experience substantial revenue growth in the coming years and possibly hit breakeven in a couple of years.

AQST EPS Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Even if things don’t go as planned, Aquestive still has their current products and royalty streams to help fund the company until they are able to get Libervant and/or AQST-109 across the finish line.

To reiterate, AQST is trading for a discount for their current revenue and could be trading an absurd discount if Libervant or AQST-109 are approved.

Downside Risks

Although AQST has considerable upside potential, the fact remains that the company is most likely going to report losses for 2022. The company’s 2022 guidance for non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss of $51M to $58M. Aquestive only had $14.7M in cash at the end of Q1, so they are going to rely on the financing options discussed above. Some of those options will involve dilution, so investors need to accept that they are going to be diluted and this could have a negative impact on the share price.

Another downside risk comes from the possibility the FDA does not see Libervant as a superior product and the company is not able to launch the product for several more years. Personally, I am prepared for the FDA to cop out on declaring Libervant to be superior. If the FDA does fail to provide Libervant with approval and orphan drug designation, I suspect the market will punish AQST on the headline and the share price will most likely remain under selling pressure for an extended period of time.

One more downside risk comes from the expected decrease in revenue from Suboxone. It is possible generics could erode Suboxone’s revenue at a higher rate than expected, which could exasperate the company’s cash burn. Thus, increasing the likelihood of additional financing and potential dilution.

All in all, AQST is still a speculative ticker at this point in time. As a result, AQST will remain in the Compounding Healthcare “Bio Boom” Portfolio until the company is able to report a positive EPS.

A Change In Tactics

In my previous AQST article, I discussed how I was going to wait for Libervant's approval before getting aggressive with my position. Now, I am willing to get aggressive with my sizing despite the lingering fears and cash burn. Previously, I was making periodic investments that were similar to a dollar-cost-average approach. Now, I am looking to employ a cost average strategy where I will accumulate under a buy threshold of $2 per share and will up my sizing if the shares drop below $1.05 per share.

Indeed, I am not looking to make AQST a major component of the Bio Boom portfolio at this time due to some of its risks. In fact, I attend to book profits on AQST at our Sell Targets in order to get my position to a “House Money” state. However, I will look to reapply those profits under the Buy Threshold and stick with a cost average strategy until we have a decision on Libervant and a clear timeline for AQST-109.

Long term, I am committed to maintaining an AQST position for at least five more years in anticipation the company will maximize their PharmFilm technology and/or be acquired for an acceptable price.