I am struggling to come to terms with the possibility that Japan may economically be the "new normal." By "new normal" I mean a situation where the economy is in recession for prolonged periods of time, seeing only fleeting periods of growth. - Brendan Barrett

ETF characteristics

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) is one of the newer investment products tracking the Japanese markets; it was only set up in March-2019, and during this period it has managed to accumulate AUM (assets under management) of $93m. As the name implies, this ETF covers around 160 large-and-mid-cap Japanese stocks that exhibit value characteristics. Prospective Japanese stocks' value quotients are determined on the basis of three variables: a) Book value to price; b) 12-month forward earnings yield; and c) dividend yield.

There are a couple of other things that I like about this ETF. Firstly, quite unlike a lot of international-themed ETFs, EWJV is not heavily oriented towards one or two sectors. In fact, no single sector has a greater weight of 21%. In addition to that, this also does not appear to be a top-heavy ETF, as the top 10 stocks only account for a third of the total portfolio.

Secondly, this also comes across as a very cost-efficient way to play Japan. The expense ratio only works out to 0.15%, whereas something like your flagship - iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - is more than 3x pricier with an expense ratio of 0.5%.

Important themes that could impact EWJV

2022 has been quite an eventful year for market participants. We've had some major issues surface this year, but one of the standout themes we've experienced is the performance of the Japanese Yen, which recently crossed the 130 mark, a level it hadn't breached for two decades!

As noted in The Lead-Lag Report, much of the weakness in the Yen has been driven by the conflicting nature of the respective monetary policies in Japan and the U.S.; this has basically resulted in a flight of capital away from Japan making dollar-denominated assets more attractive. The Japanese central bank is determined to ensure a prolonged period of powerful monetary easing by capping yields at lowly levels, as it feels that inflationary conditions are not strong enough to warrant tightening. Granted, some may point to the fact that inflation in Japan recently crossed the BOJ's desired level of 2%, but I certainly don't believe the central bank thinks this is sustainable, and hence don't expect a pivot from their existing policies any time soon.

In fact, as pointed out in The Lead-Lag Report, inflation in Japan does not tend to linger. This is quite unlike other advanced economies where this is a more pervasive and permanent presence.

One also needs to understand that much of the inflation in Japan is currently being driven by fuel and energy costs. Conversely, something like sustained wage growth continues to largely elude the Japanese populace. That is why I feel that the easy money policy will continue to linger, to help abet Japanese households, even as the growth picture continues to remain unappealing. Recently, the economy shrunk by 1% in Q1.

If you've subscribed to The Lead-Lag Report, you'd note that I recently discussed all this and more, in a detailed breakdown of conditions in Japan; subscribe to find out more!

Ironically, if you want to look for silver linings, one can point to what a world of good the weak Yen could do for the competitive positioning of something like Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) in the auto market - which is, incidentally, the stock with the largest weight in this ETF. Earlier in the year, I had noted in The Lead-Lag Report that the company was on the cusp of overtaking General Motors (GM) as America's prominent automaker. Well, it's not just the U.S.; the company has enjoyed a stellar year and recently managed to sell 9.51m units all across the world, its second-highest annual figure ever (and above the company's target of 9.4m units)!

Speaking of other top stocks of EWJV, also consider that the likes of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) have recently been taking prudent decisions to wean themselves away from Russian exposure. Consequently, they expect to set aside lower loan-loss provisions this year (alongside Mizuho Financial (MFG), these banks had set aside over JPY300m of provisions linked to Russian businesses last year). You would imagine that a lower provisioning landscape could likely open up more room for these Japanese financials to increase distributions to their shareholders.

Speaking of distributions, also consider the prospect of SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) (which is also part of EWJV's top names); as mentioned in The Lead-Lag Report, these guys have decided to dial down the level of investments in the tech space; I think this may represent a good opportunity to bump up their dividends which have been stable for the last three years or so.

Conclusion

2022 has proven to be an increasingly volatile year and this hasn't been conducive for risk assets to flourish; however, it is worth noting that despite adverse circumstances this year, EWJV's level of drawdowns hasn't been anywhere close to the levels witnessed by the flagship iShares MSCI Japan ETF. Perhaps this speaks to the safe-haven qualities of Japanese value stocks during an era of heightened volatility. Also do consider that EWJV is not a prime target of short-sellers, something that can't be said of EWJ, which currently has a short interest of 5.23%.

If you're a subscriber of The Lead-Lag Report, you'll note that 3 out of my 4 inter-market risk signals continue to imply that volatile conditions will likely persist and thus if you want to stay exposed to Japan, EWJV may yet be the preferred bet. In addition to that, also do consider that EWJV currently only trades at a forward P/E of 9.9x, which represents a 22% discount to EWJ's corresponding multiple.