Alexandr Vorontsov/E+ via Getty Images

We analyzed PetMed's (NASDAQ:PETS) AutoShip & Save subscription program which allows customers to set up automatic recurring deliveries for their purchases of its pet medications and other health products. It was recently launched in July 2021 and the company highlighted its priority to focus on growing its subscription revenues going forward. In the past quarter, its AutoShip sales grew 64% offsetting the company's total sales decline of 7.9% YoY.

Stable and Recurring Sales

Through its AutoShip program, customers benefit from savings of 5% on future deliveries, program flexibility, and assurance of stock availability. This provides the customers with an incentive to make future purchases with the company. According to the company, it expects the program to "build deeper relationships with its existing customer base". Based on its earnings presentation, over 2 mln customers have purchased its products in the past 2 years and 37% of its customers enrolled in ordering through AutoShip, an increase from 25% in the previous quarter. This shows the growth of its recurring reorder customer base.

Sales Breakdown 2021 2022 Reorder Sales % of Revenue 90% 91% New Order Sales % of Revenue 10% 9%

Source: PetMed

Furthermore, based on its sales breakdown by reorder sales which are purchases by old customers and new order sales which are first time purchases, its reorder sales had increased in 2021 to 91% following the introduction of the AutoShip & Save program. Thus, we believe this indicates the benefit to the company with higher predictable and stable recurring revenue.

Moreover, according to the management, it expects the subscription program to increase its customer lifetime value (LTV) which is the total business or sales a customer is expected to bring for the company which is compared to the customer acquisition cost ('CAC') measuring the total cost incurred such as marketing and advertising to attract the customer. The company disclosed its LTV to CAC at 2.5x for its recent quarter. For comparison, Freshpet's (FRPT) LTV to CAC was higher than the company at 3.2x which believe indicates growth opportunities for PetMed as it was only recently introduced in 2021. This is echoed by the company's CEO from its latest earnings briefing.

We expect to see this LTV to CAC number grow as we migrate more of our returning customers to our AutoShip & Save subscription program and expand the basket size or average order value over the life of our customers. - Matthew Hulett, CEO, President & Director of PetMed

Sales Growth

PetMed Revenue ($ mln) Q2 FY2022A Q3 FY2022A Q4 FY2022A Q1 FY2023F Q2 FY2023F Q3 FY2023F AutoShip Sales 9 13.5 22.1 32.5 44.4 56.3 Growth 50% 64% 47% 37% 27% % of Sales 14% 23% 34% 46% 57% 66% Non-AutoShip Sales 55 45 43 37.9 33.5 29.6 Growth -18% -5% -12% -12% -12% % of Sales 86% 77% 66% 54% 43% 34% Total 64.3 58.7 65.0 70.3 77.9 85.9 Growth % -8.7% 10.7% 8.2% 10.7% 10.3%

Source: PetMed

We analyzed the company AutoShip and Non-AutoShip sales growth and % of sales. Over the past 3 quarters, AutoShip sales had achieved an average growth of 57% as compared to the non-AutoShip sales which had an average growth of -12%. Furthermore, following its launch in Q2 2022, the company had already achieved $9 mln or 14% of total sales from the subscription. Also, we believe its high customer loyalty could be an advantage and support its adoption with an NPS score of 83% which is higher than the average of 45%. Based on the higher growth rate for its AutoShip sales, we believe that the subscription program is beneficial for the company and could drive higher sales growth as it only represented 34% of total sales which indicates further room for growth and projected it to reach 66% of sales in Q3 FY2023 based on its average growth rate in the past 2 quarters tapered down by 10% as a conservative estimate.

PetMed

Subscription Comparison

We compared PetMed AutoShip with its competitors namely Chewy, Allivet and Petco to determine the competitive strengths of its subscription program based on its savings provided on first and future orders as well as subscription sales as a % of sales, 5-year sales growth, and market share.

Company Savings (First Order) Savings (Future orders) % of Sales 5-Years Revenue Growth Market Share PetMed 35% 5% 37% 1.87% 1.6% Chewy (CHWY) 30% 5% 71% 43.96% 51.1% Allivet up to 30% 5% - - 0.2% Petco (WOOF) 35% 5% 45% 5.3% 33.4%

Source: Cardify, Petco, IBIS World, Company Data, Khaveen Investments

As compared to its competitors, PetMed and Petco both have the highest first order savings of 35% which highlights their higher attractiveness to customers. Though, all companies offer the same product savings of 5% on future orders. Additionally, Chewy has the highest % of sales contributed from its AutoShip program with PetMed being the lowest but was only recently introduced. Also, Chewy had the highest 5-year revenue growth with the highest market share. Thus, although we see that PetMed's AutoShip program does not provide any additional value to customers as it is similar to competitors, we believe its growth opportunity is supported as seen by Chewy's high % of sales, sales growth and market share.

Risk: Competitive Threats

One of the risks is the competitive threats faced by the company with its subscription program. As subscribers are not contracted to the company, they can easily switch to competitors without penalty as switching costs are low. Hence, we believe this may affect PetMed's revenue growth from AutoShip sales.

Verdict

To conclude, although we believe its AutoShip program is not inherently better than competitors with the savings provided at a similar rate of 5% on future orders, we still expect it to benefit the company as it as it was recently launched in July 2021. AutoShip sales growth had an average growth rate of 57% in the past 2 quarters compared to its non-AutoShip sales which declined by 12% on average and recurring revenues as its reordering sales increased to 91% to 2022. Based on TipRanks, the analyst consensus price target is $22.00, which translates to a Hold rating.