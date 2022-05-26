Ronald Martinez/Getty Images News

Introduction

AT&T (NYSE:T), the largest wireless carrier in the USA, recently closed on its divestiture of WarnerMedia to Warner Bros Discovery (WBD). After the sale of WarnerMedia and DirecTV, the new AT&T is a slimmer company, but it's still a company that is plagued by a high debt load and a fundamentally low growth business model.

After years of declining share price and destroying shareholder value, can the leaner, meaner, AT&T finally turn the ship around?

Data by YCharts

Within this article I’ll examine:

How AT&T compares against its peers Verizon (VZ) and T-Mobile (TMUS)

Why I believe an investment in AT&T is like an investment in a junk bond

Provide a fair value estimate share based on a discounted cash flow analysis and peer comps

Business Update

Following their ill-timed and overpriced acquisitions of DirecTV and WarnerMedia, AT&T is attempting to return to its roots. Management hopes that by selling off non-core operations AT&T will excel at a new narrow focus, simply providing cell and land-line connections.

WarnerMedia is AT&T's largest divestment to date. They sold the company to Discovery in exchange for $43 Billion in Cash, Debt, and Debt transfers to the new entity along with equity in the new combined business.

Keep in mind, they sold this business after just few years earlier acquiring it for $85.4 billion.

Luckily, the spinoff of the equity to AT&T shareholders was structured using the tax-free, Reverse Morris Trust method. Opting to spin off a stake in the new business, Warner Bros Discovery, to shareholders gave each investor the choice of whether to stay with the business or realize the tax consequences of selling.

Now that activist investors, notably Elliott, have successfully pushed AT&T to become a slimmer company, how does the rest of AT&T's business look on a go-forward basis? Are AT&T's shares worth holding on to?

On the one hand

The divestment of WarnerMedia and DirecTV helped AT&T dramatically simplify their business. Instead of leading a vast media conglomerate, AT&T is now, once again, a basic communications company. In addition to the simplification, the sale of Warner yielded another benefit:

Significant deleveraging

AT&T Q1 Earnings Presentation

That $40 billion will go a long way in helping AT&T improve its balance sheet, which, after years of overspending, is looking a bit stretched compared to their peers.

Data by YCharts

Note: The chart above is current just as of AT&T's last earnings report. The new figure might now be closer to $268B in total debt after the $40B from Warner is incorporated (excl. any other changes).

On the other hand...

Even after the simplification, the business that AT&T is left with, in my opinion, is quite weak. Going forward, the company’s revenue will be split with roughly two-thirds coming from wireless plans and the other third being coming from landline.

Around two-thirds of their land-line business will come from business accounts which are declining in the mid-single digits. The other third of their land-line revenue will come from traditional consumers which have also been on the decline.

Macrotrends

Since landline (one-third of AT&T's business) continues its long-term secular decline, all the pressure for future growth is placed on wireless. Unfortunately for shareholders, the wireless segment has its own challenges.

After AT&T spent years alongside billions of shareholder dollars pursuing conglomeration adding companies like Warner and DirecTV, the remaining business is heavily indebted, forced onto its back-foot. AT&T must now play catchup by investing in its wireless offering just to reach parity with their peers.

T-Mobile

Let's contrast AT&T's woes with T-Mobile.

After AT&T failed to buy T-Mobile, T-Mobile went back to the drawing board and re-strategized. They invested billions into their network, generated fans for their "un-carrier" movement, and snatched market share, all while offering lower prices for their customers.

And then, the pièce de résistance, T-Mobile merged with Sprint.

In doing so T-Mobile realized major cost synergies, snatched up tons of lucrative 5G wavelength, and millions of new customers. That merger transformed T-Mobile into one of, if not the, strongest network in the US.

In addition to the benefits of a stronger network, T-Mobile financed the merger with equity, issuing shares to Sprint shareholders in lieu of cash. Financing with equity allowed T-Mobile to minimize its debt load.

AT&T: Catch-22

OpenSignal

At this point, T-Mobile impressively has the most widespread coverage of 5G in the nation with the least amount of debt on its balance sheet (compared to Verizon and AT&T).

AT&T (Estimate) Verizon T-Mobile Total long-term Liabilities (MRQ): $268B $234B $119B

Source: YCharts, Authors Calculation for AT&T

AT&T's inferior network and higher interest expense leave it with few good options.

To compete with T-Mobile, AT&T will need to upgrade their network. Upgrading their network through additional spectrum purchases is becoming more costly as spectrum prices reach record levels. And buying that spectrum necessitates cash, which must come from equity or debt.

Luckily for AT&T the sale to Discovery and the formation of Warner Bros Discovery gave them the perfect scapegoat for a dividend cut. But, even when you factor in the decreased earnings base caused by the spin-off, the dividend cut looks aggressive, it took the payout to nearly 50% of its prior value, from 52 cents to around 28 cents per share per quarter.

In a sense, AT&T shareholders were forced to pay for the mistakes of management, vis-a-vis their reduced dividend.

Junk Bond

Data by YCharts

Apart from acquisition-driven bumps, AT&T's revenue growth appears to have stalled out.

Growth has become so stagnant, that I would argue that post-spin-off, the new AT&T is close to “zombie” status. Their remaining business is low-growth and most of their operating cash flow is diverted to debt repayment.

In my view, paying down the debt and giving up on growth, is the least bad option they have left.

At a fundamental level, a Junk Bond (JNK) and AT&T are quite similar. A junk bond is valued by the sum of its discounted coupon payments, adjusted by the risk of default. I argue that AT&T's dividend payments should be treated similarly to the bonds' coupons given the lack of growth at AT&T, a trend I expect to continue.

Valuation

Let's move forward and look at a few different results to assess the valuation of AT&T. Starting with the most simplistic method I'll be employing today, let's compare dividend yields for a ballpark estimate.

Dividend Yield Comparative Valuation

Yield AT&T Target Price AT&T (Base Case) 5.44% $20.40 Verizon (Bull Case) 5.17% $21.47 Junk Bond ETF (Bear Case) 6.30% $17.62

Source: Google Finance and Author’s Calculations

The results of the dividend yield assessment are not great. Verizon, a less indebted business, trades for just a slim premium (comparing their dividend yields). Looking at the SPDR Junk bond ETF, with its higher dividend yield, suggests the downside risk could be 13% lower.

Forward Price to Earnings Comparative Valuation

Company EPS 2023 Estimates T 2.55 VZ 5.56 TMUS 6.19

Company 2023 P/E T 8.0 VZ 8.9 TMUS 20.4

Avg P/E Excl. T 14.6 Implied Stock Price 37.3

Source: Yahoo Finance and Author’s Calculations

With how consolidated the US wireless market has become, there are only a couple of comparable companies, Verizon and T-Mobile. Such a small sample size allows one data point to skew the results of comparative analyses like these. In this case, valuing based on forward PE's, T-Mobile’s massive premium has been extrapolated onto, AT&T, which I don’t believe is appropriate.

Given the lack of comparables, lets switch gears to focus on the discounted cash flow analysis.

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis:

Assumptions: Growth Rate through 2029 (excl. 2022 & 2023) 0.5% Terminal Growth Rate -3.0% Discount Rate 10.0% Shareholder Dilution 0.0%

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Revenue $121,880 $122,489 $123,102 $123,717 $124,336 Net Income $18,255 $17,670 $17,759 $17,848 $17,937 Cash Flow $18,017 $18,107 $18,198 $18,289 $18,380

Intrinsic Value per Share $ 21.4

Source: Yahoo Finance and Author’s Calculations

Running my discounted cash flow analysis, I come to a $21.4 per share estimate. Based on the DCF shares don’t appear to be overvalued, but they also are clearly not as much of a value as the 8x forward PE might seem to suggest.

Upside Risks

Seeing as I've already outlined a number of problems AT&T is facing, for balance, let's talk about what could go right for AT&T that might jeopardize my thesis. In my view, 2 large catalysts could spark a move to the upside:

Decreased inflation and lower interest rates The secular shift towards mobile data consumption

If, as I argue, AT&T ought to trade similarly to a bond then, if we see lower interest rates, AT&T's price should appreciate bringing down its dividend yield closer to bond yields. But then again, I believe that an environment with lower interest would cause the market to favor growth stocks once again, thus hurting AT&T. So, the outcome of lower interest rates remains purely speculative at this time.

One catalyst, with potentially greater implications for the longer-term fundamentals of AT&T's business, would be the increased demand and use of mobile data. The internet of things might spark such a shift and greatly benefit AT&T.

As cars gather more and more data and offer more in-car entertainment AT&T, and other MVNOs, could stand to benefit. More occasions for consumption of mobile could lead to spending more on data plans across new devices. One risk to this upside catalyst might be the shift to satellite internet, like that offered by Starlink.

Conclusion

In short, I believe that AT&T’s best days are likely behind them, they operate in a mature industry, with relatively few outlets for growth. With its low growth profile, I feel that an investment into AT&T is like investing in a junk bond, but without the legal protections offered by a bond.

AT&T shares are cheap for a reason, it's a company on the decline, and I would argue that it's a bond proxy in a rising rate environment. You can find better investment opportunities elsewhere.

I rate AT&T a sell with an $18 price target.

Thank You

As always, thank you for reading! I try my best to respond to all comments.