Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

The Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) invests across a portfolio of companies that actively mine lithium or are involved in the production of batteries. The attraction of the segment is a strong outlook, with lithium batteries gaining importance in an ongoing global shift toward clean energy solutions. Lithium battery technology is critical to everything from electric vehicles to renewable energy storage, while also capturing themes like mobility with smartphone devices.

We last covered the LIT ETF with an article back in 2019. A lot has changed in the world over the period, particularly as a lithium supply glut that year, which was the basis for a hold rating on the fund, has evolved into a deficit pushing the commodity price higher. The story now is surging lithium demand as electric vehicle sales accelerate above previous forecasts while global mining production struggles to keep up.

Our follow-up coverage today considers the recent volatility and selloff in the ETF as a new buying opportunity. We like the fund because of its unique exposure that combines materials sector leaders along with innovative tech names. This is a group we expect will rebound, supported by several high-level thematic tailwinds. We are now bullish on LIT and see upside through the second half of the year from the current level.

Seeking Alpha

What is the LIT ETF?

The LIT ETF technically tracks the "Solactive Global Lithium Index". Companies are selected through several criteria among pure-play lithium miners and companies involved in the production of lithium batteries. A minimum market cap of $50 million is required for inclusion, while all holdings are weighted via a modified market cap methodology.

source: Global X

The current portfolio includes 40 stocks. By sector, Materials represent 49% of the fund, followed by technology names at 20%, consumer discretionary at 17%, and industrials at 14%. Another important aspect of LIT is its global reach, as just 23% of holdings are classified as U.S. companies. 77% of holdings are foreign companies. Among the foreign stocks, several holdings are either not publicly listed on a U.S. exchange or only thinly traded over-the-counter. In this regard, a strong point of the LIT ETF is exposure to these names that are not typically widely held and otherwise difficult to trade.

source: Global X

The largest current holding in the fund is Albemarle Corp. (ALB) with an 11.2% weighting. The U.S. company with global operations is recognized as one of the world's largest lithium mines. Other mining names among the top holdings include Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM), and China-based "Ganfeng Lithium Group".

The distinction in LIT comes down to its diversified exposure across the supply chain. "Yunnan Energy New Material Co Ltd", for example, is a leader in lithium battery isolation film manufacturing, which is a specialty material that bonds to the lithium metal in batteries. Companies that directly manufacture batteries are also well represented in the fund, including Panasonic Holdings Corp (OTCPK:OTCPK:PCRFY), LG Chemical Co Ltd (OTCPK:OTCPK:LGCLF), and "Samsung SDI Co., Ltd".

Among the group of electric vehicle makers that also develop and utilize lithium batteries include China's BYD Company Ltd (OTCPK:OTCPK:BYDDY) with a 5% weighting and Tesla Inc (TSLA) which currently comprises 3% of the fund.

source: Global X

LIT Performance

We mentioned the fund has been under pressure amid the broader market volatility and is currently down about 26% from its 2021 high. Still, LIT has been able to cling to a 10% return over the past year, which is an outperformance to both the S&P 500 (SPY) as well as the alternative Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT). ALB has supported gains as the stock is up over 100% in the last year, while miners have as a group benefited from higher lithium prices.

Data by YCharts

We bring up BATT because while the fund has a similar thematic focus, some key differences make LIT our choice between the two. First, BATT takes a broader approach to invest in the "lithium" and battery industry by not having the strict criteria of requiring companies to primarily mine lithium or produce lithium batteries. This means the BATT ETF includes some smaller peripheral holdings like EV charging station operators and some startup EV manufacturers that outsource battery supplies.

The result is a larger portfolio with more holdings but also more speculative in our opinion. With data since BATT's inception in 2018, the LIT ETF has outperformed generating a 123% return which compares to a 57% gain in the S&P 500 while BATT is a loser, down 24% over the period. It's possible BATT may lead higher over any particular timeframe, but our take is that LIT has the superior profile as more of a pure-play with higher-quality names.

Data by YCharts

LIT Analysis

The bullish case for the LIT ETF considers that the demand growth momentum is still in the early stages. Beyond the EV-focused startups, legacy auto manufacturers like General Motors (GM) and Ford Motor Co (F) effectively "all in" on lithium battery technology with plans to transition the bulk of production and investments towards EVs including hybrids over the next decade. The point here is that the companies within the LIT ETF are well-positioned to benefit from this tailwind supporting a positive long-term outlook.

source: Global X

From representing less than 1% of worldwide vehicle production in 2016, EV penetration climbed to 8.3% in 2021 and is expected to cross 22% by 2025 and approach 40% by 2030. According to Albemarle, lithium carbonate demand can approach 3.2 million metric tons by 2030, nearly 6x the 2021 level.

source: company IR

The environment has already been very bullish for lithium prices, nearly doubling year to date and multiple times higher than levels in 2020. As it relates to Albemarle, the largest holding in LIT, the company has issued a string of positive guidance with revisions higher to full-year sales and earnings estimates.

The sentiment is echoed by Chile-based SQM, which sees lithium demand growth of 30% in 2022, based on trends in EV sales globally. The company noted that EV sales in China were up 125% in Q1 over the period last year, which has supported lithium demand and prices. That said, it's worth mentioning that into Q2 lithium prices have at least stabilized since peaking in March. The COVID wave in China and government-imposed restrictions forced a temporary automobile production shutdown in the country that is expected to normalize going forward.

source: company IR

Final Thoughts

Putting it all together, we see the fundamentals for lithium as positive, which should work as a long-term tailwind for LIT. This is a well-constructed and high-quality ETF that offers targeted exposure to a high growth and attractive market segment. Getting past the current period of stock market volatility, we expect LIT to lead higher and ultimately reclaim its all-time highs.

Seeking Alpha

We are bullish on LIT and see the current level as a good sport to start a position. Tight supply conditions while lithium demand continues climbing can send shares higher. The fund appears to have rallied off a low in early May at around $62.50 representing an important area of technical support going back to 2021. As long as it holds that level, a breakout above ~$75.00 would add more positive momentum with the bulls back in control.

The main risk to consider would be a further deterioration of the macro outlook. Weaker than expected global growth data would likely pressure both EV sales as a headwind for the LIT ETF. Lithium prices including supply and demand conditions are a key monitoring point.