Investment Thesis

Although J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) has increased dividends for 18 consecutive years, it is trading at 35x PE with a 2% dividend yield. With the US10Y at 2.75%, the returns expected from JJSF are just not that attractive. In addition, over the past 5 years, revenues have remained pretty flat and margins are continually under pressure. Insiders have also been continuously selling since November 2020 (with no insider buys).

Background

Founded in 1971, JJSF is a $2.5 billion consumer staples company that is the market leader in soft pretzels. It manufactures snack foods and distributes frozen beverages nationally to the food service and retail supermarkets industries.

The main product lines are:

Soft Pretzels: only national distributor of soft pretzels; sold under brand names such as Superpretzel, Brauhaus, Auntie Anne's and Bavarian Bakery; sales were 20%, 20% and 21% (2021, 2020, 2019)

only national distributor of soft pretzels; sold under brand names such as Superpretzel, Brauhaus, Auntie Anne's and Bavarian Bakery; sales were 20%, 20% and 21% (2021, 2020, 2019) Bakery Products : sold under Mrs. Goodcookie, Readi-Bake, Country Home, Mary B's, Daddy Ray's and Hill & Valley; sales were 32%, 35%, and 32%

: sold under Mrs. Goodcookie, Readi-Bake, Country Home, Mary B's, Daddy Ray's and Hill & Valley; sales were 32%, 35%, and 32% Frozen Novelties : sold under Luigi's, Whole Fruit, Philly Swirl, Sour Patch, Icee and Minute Maid; sales were 13%, 12% and 10%

: sold under Luigi's, Whole Fruit, Philly Swirl, Sour Patch, Icee and Minute Maid; sales were 13%, 12% and 10% Frozen Beverages : sold under brand names such as Icee, Slush Puppie, Parrot Ice; sales were 11%, 10% and 15%

: sold under brand names such as Icee, Slush Puppie, Parrot Ice; sales were 11%, 10% and 15% Handheld Products : sold under the Supreme Stuffers and Sweet Stuffers brands; sales were 7%, 5%, and 4%

: sold under the Supreme Stuffers and Sweet Stuffers brands; sales were 7%, 5%, and 4% Churros : sold under the Tio Pepe's and California Churro brands; sales were 6%, 5% and 6%

: sold under the Tio Pepe's and California Churro brands; sales were 6%, 5% and 6% Other: includes funnel cakes sold under the Funnel Cake Factory brand

The company sells primarily to two principal channels: food service and retail supermarkets. Their top 10 customers account for ~43% of sales (largest accounted for 11% of sales). Five of the ten are food distributors that sell the company's products to many end-users, and they typically don't enter long-term contracts.

The company also has numerous trademarks (many listed above already).

With ~19 million diluted shares and currently trading at $129, the company's market cap is ~$2.45 billion.

Insiders own ~20% (the founder Gerald B. Shreiber owns ~19%).

Valuation

Given its long track record and relatively stable cash flows, it makes sense to value JJSF on its earnings power and dividend (rather than on a NAV or liquidation basis).

QuickFS (JJSF)

EPS: Using the data from QuickFS above (and double-checking with the official filings), the average diluted EPS over the last 5 years was $3.71, which is in line with the 10-year average EPS of $3.65. At current prices, JJSF is trading at a PE of ~35x.

Dividend: The dividend ($2.532 annually) is well covered and has been raised for 18 consecutive years. At current prices, the dividend yield is ~2%.

Revenue: Revenue hasn't really grown in the last 10 years (~$1 billion annually).

Margins: Margins have come down and seem to be under pressure. Operating margins have fallen from ~10-11% down to ~6% and gross margins have fallen slowly from 30% to ~25%.

Balance Sheet: JJSF's balance sheet is strong: based on its latest 10-K, it had ~$600m in current assets ($1.2b in total assets) and just ~$110m of total liabilities (virtually no debt)

All in all, JJSF is not a cheap stock. Trading at 35x PE, investors are paying for a 2.8% earnings yield (1/35x) when the US10Y is currently at 2.75%. Revenues haven't really gone anywhere for a decade and margins are under pressure and slowly being eroded away.

Why pay for JJSF with a 2.8% earnings yield and take on the stagnating revenue + decreasing margin risks when you can buy a risk-free Treasury that yields roughly the same?

In short, JJSF is not a buy in my book.

Bullish Catalysts

With $283m in cash on hand, there is the possibility of JJSF growing inorganically through acquisitions (in 2019 and 2020, JJSF acquired assets related to Icee for ~$57m). The key question and main risk is whether or not JJSF can make accretive acquisitions and put the cash to good use. The CEO has said:

We will not do acquisitions that are not accretive to our business, overpay for assets, or buy something outside of our area of expertise. We have a long and successful track record on the acquisition front, and we intend for that to continue to be the case.

That remains to be determined in the future.

Risks

Continued Inflation : the company is feeling inflationary pressures from rising input costs, labor, and freight rates; if inflation persists, the company may not be able to increase its prices faster than inflation, which leads to…

: the company is feeling inflationary pressures from rising input costs, labor, and freight rates; if inflation persists, the company may not be able to increase its prices faster than inflation, which leads to… Continued Margin Pressures : JJSF has been slowly seeing declining margins and stagnating revenues; if continued over time, JJSF may not be able to maintain its increasing dividend

: JJSF has been slowly seeing declining margins and stagnating revenues; if continued over time, JJSF may not be able to maintain its increasing dividend Change of Consumer Preferences : if consumers slowly (or suddenly) decide to consume less of the products JJSF is offering, it would be devastating to the company (e.g., less sugary drinks or baked goods)

: if consumers slowly (or suddenly) decide to consume less of the products JJSF is offering, it would be devastating to the company (e.g., less sugary drinks or baked goods) Insiders Selling: insiders have been selling for the past 2 years in the $150/sh range (~$30m in total) with 1 insider buy from the former CEO and founder in August 2020 (~$130/sh)

Takeaway

JJSF is a decent company with a pristine balance sheet but frankly priced too high. With a 35x PE and a 2% yield (and with the US10Y is at 2.75%), JJSF is not a buy and seems overpriced. The forward returns just don't seem attractive.

In addition, with such a high multiple, I would expect some exciting growth, but revenues have remained pretty flat for the past 5 years and margins are under pressure; if this trend continues, I would expect multiple compression down to a more reasonable number (maybe ~15x, the average S&P500 multiple). Insiders have also been continuously selling since November 2020 (with no insider buys).

Based on the analysis above, I do not recommend a long position in JJSF (for public short/sell recommendations, like Edwin Dorsey at Bear Cave, I do not hold positions in the stocks I mention and have no intention to initiate a position).