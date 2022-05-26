CHENG FENG CHIANG/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When we last covered TransAlta (NYSE:TAC), we emphasized that the stock was a better prospect than its daughter company, TransAlta Renewables (OTCPK:TRSWF). We highlighted the difference in valuations and focused on the non-TRSWF value embedded in TAC. Specifically we said,

As the capex roster clears up we see the odds of a big buyback increasing. The probability is also very high that TAC agrees to go for a sale and would likely fetch at least a 50% premium. This is not rocket science. BEP trades at close to 19X EV to EBITDA while TRSWF is at 11X (both 2023 multiples). The ex-TRSWF stake is trading at 5.0X EV to EBITDA.

A few days later, we actually purchased shares in TAC. The stock performance has been quite exemplary since then, and TAC has beaten the S&P 500 (SPY) index by 20%.

While that deserves a mention, a good deal of the outperformance can be explained by TAC's sector, the utilities index, which has also done quite well. We look at where things stand today and whether TAC can continue to beat TRSWF.

TAC Q1-2022

There was definitely a disappointment in the Q1-2022 numbers as TAC delivered $266 million of EBITDA, well below what analysts were expecting ($270-$310 million). Key reasons for the miss came from hydro generation, which was about 10% below expectations. Wind and solar were also down double digits. While that may get investors down, the company did reiterate its guidance for the full year. The main reason behind this reiteration was that Alberta power prices are now well above $100/MWh.

TAC Presentation

So TAC should really benefit on its unhedged power portion. That unhedged portion is about 25% based on disclosed numbers in the Q1-2022 results. The company is exposed to Natural Gas prices in a negative way as it has 25% exposure there as well. Based on current power prices, though, AECO natural gas prices would have to more than double to really hurt TAC.

Outlook

For the full year 2023, TAC has locked in some extremely low natural gas prices on a higher portion of its planned usage than it did for 2022.

TAC Presentation

At the same time, power prices are locked on a smaller portion of its planned generation. TAC remains uniquely positioned to benefit from higher power prices.

The company landed the contract for the remaining 30 MW of its 130 MW Garden Plain wind project during the quarter. TAC also finalized plans for its 200 MW Horizon Hill wind project and was in the news recently when it disclosed that the 300 MW White Rock Wind project was being developed for Amazon (AMZN). All in all, we see over $600 million of capex deployment in 2022 and based on power prices, we expect to see free cash flow surprising on the upside in 2023.

TRSWF

The story for TRSWF was a bit different. While some of TAC's Q1-2022 miss obviously came from TRSWF missing its own numbers due to lower renewable generation, there were other issues there as well. Most notable for TRSWF was the increase to the repair estimates for Kent Hills.

The estimated rehabilitation cost has increased in excess of our previous range and is now estimated at $120 million, including contingency and the net impact of replacing the failed turbine. The increase is due to a more robust foundation design, inflationary cost pressures and an acceleration of the schedule. We will provide a further update on expected expenditure, commercial terms and construction time lines as terms are finalized.

This perhaps is not a surprise to investors attuned to the inflation levels in the news, but nonetheless detracts from what is an otherwise attractive total return story. TRSWF remains the top-yielder in the renewable group, mainly because its valuation refuses to move up to the rest.

TRSWF also gets the best rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins "Danger Zone" Scale.

Trapping Value

Verdict

TAC remains the free cash flow powerhouse and can continue to develop the projects in house. That free cash flow comes from the dividends distributed to TRSWF shareholders, of which TAC is of course the largest by far. While TAC could retain all of these projects being developed, a drop-down to TRSWF is a logical alternative. This allows TAC to then buy back its heavily discounted shares in the market. Despite the outperformance relative to TRSWF, the ex-TRSWF portion still trades at less than 5.5X EV to EBITDA. TAC is deploying cash towards buybacks, but so far it has been painfully slow.

As TRSWF can leverage up on a project level, a drop-down makes the best sense for both companies. We are maintaining our buy rating on TAC and upgrading TRSWF to a buy as well. The rationale for the latter stems from all the bad news from Kent Hills being priced in and the anticipation that the valuation discount versus peers will close in 2023.

Before we close off here, we want to add that while we like TAC and TRSWF, our outlook on utilities sector in general is quite negative. We wrote about that here, and we are short Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU). As froth comes out of that sector, it is possible that investors get a chance to pick up TAC and TRSWF at lower prices.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.