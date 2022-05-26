MF3d/E+ via Getty Images

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) is facing challenges on several fronts. The stock has fallen. Sales and profits have gone down, as was the case again in Q1 FY2022. However, while nothing is definitive, the prospect of a possible buyout has infused new life into the stock. Moreover, even if the proposed deal does not go through, long OIIM is still worth it with valuations where they are. Why will be covered next.

The Stock Could Certainly Use A Catalyst

The chart below shows why the stock could use a hand in order to shake things up. The stock is in a slump going back many months. The prevailing trend does not inspire confidence if you are a bull and if you need to decide if you should be placing bets on OIIM. Note how the lows and the highs can be connected by the trendlines to form a descending channel. The stock has trended in a specific direction, and it is clearly down. If the trend holds, long becomes a losing proposition.

Source: finviz.com

However, while the channel boundaries have remained intact, they did get a challenge on March 18 when the stock jumped by 34%, stopping short of the resistance imposed by the upper trendline. This did not happen for no reason. OIIM acknowledged on March 18 that it had received a preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the stock for $5.50 per ADS.

Unfortunately, there was not much of a follow-up. The stock proceeded to give back all the gains and then some in the following weeks and months, which suggests there is some skepticism that related parties will come to an actual agreement. The stock went nowhere in particular until May 20 when OIIM announced it had received an updated proposal. As before, OIIM has yet to give an opinion on the proposal, except to state that it has formed an independent committee to evaluate the proposed transaction.

It’s also worth noting that the stock has spent the better part of May hovering around $3 or so. It’s also where the stock bounced back in March after a long decline. Going back further in time shows that the stock spent about three months in the second half of 2020 in the region surrounding $3. While it is not impossible for the stock to go lower, the price action does suggest that the stock has found support in the region surrounding $3. Bulls should take note of this. A reversal is possible if support is in place.

What Could Happen If There Is No Deal

At this point, there is no way of knowing if there will or will not be an acquisition of OIIM. The proposed deal could go either way. It’s not clear which outcome is the more likely one. What is clear is that the stock could come under renewed pressure if the deal does not go through due to the current state OIIM finds itself in. Sales and profits at OIIM are declining and that was true once again in the most recent quarterly report.

Q1 FY2022 revenue declined by 7% YoY to $21.6M. In contrast, GAAP operating expenses rose by over 9% YoY. The combination of lower sales and higher expenses drove down earnings. Operating margin declined by 630 basis points YoY to 3.9%, resulting in operating income barely staying above water at $0.8M. As a result, earnings per ADS declined by 62.5% YoY to $0.03 in terms of GAAP, and they declined by 44.4% YoY to $0.05 in terms of non-GAAP. The table below shows the numbers for Q1 FY2022.

(GAAP) Q1 FY2022 Q4 FY2021 Q1 FY2021 QoQ YoY Revenue $21.625M $24.385M $23.236M (11.32%) (6.93%) Gross margin 52.6% 54.3% 51.6% (170bps) 100bps Operating margin 3.9% 10.6% 10.2% (670bps) (630bps) Operating expenses $10.535M $10.645M $9.622M (1.03%) 9.49% Income from operations $0.833M $2.594M $2.368M (67.89%) (64.82%) Net income (loss) $0.915M $2.793M $2.482M (67.24%) (63.13%) EPADS $0.03 $0.09 $0.08 (66.67%) (62.50%) (Non-GAAP) Net income $1.6M $3.4M $2.9M (52.94%) (45.83%) EPADS $0.05 $0.11 $0.09 (54.55%) (44.44%)

Source: OIIM Form 6-K

Guidance calls for Q2 FY2022 revenue of $20.5-22.7M, a decline of 17.6% YoY at the midpoint.

Q2 FY2022 (guidance) Q2 FY2021 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $20.5-22.7M $26.2M (17.56%) Gross margin 51-53% 51.5% 50bps

The decline in the top and the bottom line did not happen for no reason. OIIM is dealing with several headwinds. From the Q1 earnings call:

“Both our Q1 2022 revenue of $21.6 million and projected revenue of Q2 reflect ongoing supply chain issues that affect all phases of our business, including wafer supply, assembly and test as well as customer demand for our products. Previously existing supply chain issues were further complicated by the well-publicized lockdowns in China, which not only impact our deliveries from key China suppliers but also impact our customers' ability to project their business needs for building end products. Additionally, the lockdown reduced customer demand in the internal China market.”

A transcript of the Q1 FY2022 earnings call can be found here.

Some customers are sitting on too much inventory, especially in the battery management segment. On the other hand, the intelligent lighting segment is faced with not enough supplies due to wafer supply constraints. Recent lockdowns in China due to COVID-19 have exacerbated the situation.

“Well, we certainly believe that once we're through the wafer constraints in the Q3 time frame on lighting, the lighting revenues will increase. And once we're through the inventory issues this quarter in battery management, battery management will increase. So our current projections are for good increases in revenue in both product areas as we move into the second half of next year. Obviously, we'll continue to watch market situations as everyone is well aware, there's a lot of concern over some of the market situation. But right now, we are forecasting growth in both areas as we move into the second half of the year.”

OIIM does seem to think the situation will get better, probably starting in the second half of the year and heading into next year. At the same time, it is possible OIIM may be confronted by unexpected events like COVID-19 lockdowns in China that could have an adverse impact on quarterly results.

Why Long OIIM Could Still Be Worth It Even If There Is No Deal

There is a chance a deal for OIIM will fall through. But even if that were to happen, long OIIM still makes sense due to current valuations. Keep in mind that OIIM has no debt and $48.2M in cash and short-term investments. In comparison, OIIM has a market cap of just $86M, which is less than annual sales of $100M.

OIIM has an enterprise value of $40.7M after adjusting for the cash balance, which is equal to 3.2 times EBITDA on a trailing basis and 2.25 times EBITDA on a forward basis. OIIM also has the distinction of trading below book value with a price-to-book value of 0.85, which may be appealing to those who believe that stocks trading below book value are undervalued.

OIIM Market cap $85.66M Enterprise value $40.71M Revenue ("ttm") $99.5M EBITDA $12.7M Trailing P/E 7.98 Forward P/E 12.25 PEG ratio 0.93 P/S 0.85 P/B 0.85 EV/sales 0.41 Trailing EV/EBITDA 3.22 Forward EV/EBITDA 2.25

Source: SeekingAlpha

Investor Takeaways

OIIM is still trading way below the proposed acquisition price of $5.50. Granted, the deal could still fall through. The proposal may get rejected if it does become definitive. Anyone buying the stock should realize that there is a risk no deal for OIIM is forthcoming. If there is no deal, longs could find themselves in a position of owning the stock of a company that is admittedly dealing with some pretty stubborn headwinds.

Sales and profits are shrinking due to a host of reasons. Excess inventory, soft demand, supply chain constraints and COVID-19 lockdowns are some of the culprits. On the other hand, there is reason to believe some of the headwinds may recede in the second half of 2022, allowing for a rebound in sales and earnings growth. At the same time, there is a degree of uncertainty associated with the outlook. For instance, COVID-19 can still pop up, leading to lockdowns, which could affect quarterly results more than expected.

The stock itself is in the midst of a long decline. The stock seems to be moving lower within a descending channel. The lows and the highs are both heading down. The trend is subject to change, but those who intend to bet on the stock appreciating have to accept that they are going against the prevailing trend.

OIIM is not perfect, but I am nonetheless bullish on OIIM as mentioned before in a previous article. True, revenue and earnings are currently under pressure. Still, valuations are such that long OIIM is what makes the most sense. OIIM has an enterprise value of $41M. At that valuation, OIIM is likely to remain a buyout target even if the latest proposal does not go through. If it fails, another one is likely, potentially with an even better offer. Valuations are that low.

Long OIIM is worth it, with or without a deal. If there is a deal and with the stock still trading way below the proposed acquisition price of $5.50, bulls can expect to receive a significant premium. If there is no deal for whatever reason, long OIIM is still worth betting on with multiples where they are and with a possible rebound in growth in the second half of 2022. Bottom line, OIIM trades at multiples that are unlikely to last. Whether through a buyout or not, they have to go up. Long OIIM is the way to go.