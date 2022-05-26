asbe/iStock via Getty Images

Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE:TGLS) recently increased its outlook for the year 2022, and noted significant demand from the U.S. residential market. In my view, if management continues to look for opportunities outside Florida and in the international markets, net revenue will likely grow more than expected. Inflation risks do seem very relevant for Tecnoglass, however, I believe that the company does seem quite undervalued at its current price mark. My DCF models indicate significant upside potential in the stock valuation.

Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass manufactures, sells, and installs architectural glass, windows, and other aluminum for the residential construction markets.

Management appears to be running global operations, but right now around 93% of the total amount of sales come from the United States. We are talking about one of the largest glass fabricator in the United States:

We were ranked as the second largest glass fabricator as well as the second largest metal company serving the United States in 2021 by Glass Magazine. Source: 10-Q

With significant know-how accumulated in the U.S. and Latin America, I see significant opportunities as soon as management decides to tap the European and Asian markets.

IR Presentation

Management clearly noted that it is seeking to expand its presence in the United States outside Florida, where there is a certain concentration of clients. Tecnoglass is a vertically integrated business, which will likely help it compete with other peers in the United States:

In particular, we are actively seeking to expand our presence in the United States outside of Florida. Since 2017, we have been expanding our presence in U.S. residential markets. We believe that the quality of our products, coupled with our ability to price competitively given our structural advantages on cost and our efficient lead times given our vertical integration, will allow us to generate further growth in the future. Source: 10-Q

Cash In Hand And Healthy Balance Sheet

With $84 million in cash and an asset/liability ratio close to 2x, I believe that the company's balance sheet is well prepared to finance further international expansion.

10-Q

It is also quite beneficial that long-term debt did decrease as compared to the debt reported in December 2021. More deleveraging may lead to less cost of equity.

10-Q

Further Expansion Through Inorganic Or Organic Growth Is Likely

Under normal circumstances, I believe that the recent demand for Tecnoglass' products will lead to organic revenue generation. Let's note that management was quite optimistic about new expansion in the United States:

We have received a great interest for the new products to date and positive reactions from our customers. Currently, residential sales represent a considerable portion of our total revenues and we believe we will continue growing into this end market in the U.S through share gains, new products and a solid execution. We had a significant demand in the U.S. residential market, representing 35.7% of our total sales for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to less than 5% for the year ended December 31, 2017. Source: 10-Q

I am quite optimistic not only about potential organic growth but also about inorganic growth opportunities. Tecnoglass has already proved that it can integrate companies operating in the United States with the acquisitions of ESW and GM&P. If management becomes a bit more ambitious, I would be expecting sales growth in the coming years.

In 2016, we completed the acquisition of ESW, which gave us control over the distribution of products into the United States from our manufacturing facilities in Colombia. In March 2017, we completed the acquisition of GM&P, a consulting and glazing installation business that was previously our largest installation customer. Source: 10-Q

I believe that sales growth of 22% and operating margin of around 22% appear reasonable. In my view, my figures are pretty much aligned with the double-digit growth outlook reported by management:

IR Presentation IR Presentation

Also, note that from 2019 to 2021, the operating margin ranged from 14% to 24%. If we also include changes in working capital/sales of 1.7% and capex/sales of 5%, the free cash flow could grow from $107 million in 2022 to $176 million in 2028. Finally, the sum of free cash flows from 2022 to 2028 with a discount of 7% would be $679 million.

Author's DCF Model

According to Seeking Alpha, Tecnoglass trades at less than 8x EBIT, but the sector reports a median of 14.4x. With this in mind, I believe that using an exit multiple of 8x is reasonable.

SA

I also used long-term debt of $183 million, cash of $84 million, and an implied net debt of $99 million. The numbers were obtained from the quarterly report for the period ended March 31, 2022.

IR Presentation

Finally, my results would include a terminal value of $2.2 billion in 2028 and a total implied equity of $1.8 billion. The fair price would be equal to $39 per share, and the internal rate of return would stand at 14%.

Author's DCF Model

Increase In Salary And The Cost Of Raw Materials Along With Other Risks Could Lead To A Valuation Of $15

Close to 28% of the total general and administrative expenses are related to personnel. In my view, if inflation continues to trend higher, salaries will likely increase, which may lower Tecnoglass' future free cash flow.

10-K

I also believe that an increase in the cost of raw materials could have a material impact on both net revenue and free cash flow margins. If management has to increase the price of its products, in my view, clients may try other construction materials different from that of Tecnoglass:

The cost of raw materials included in our products, including aluminum extrusion and polyvinyl butyral, are subject to significant fluctuations derived from changes in price or volume. A variety of factors over which we have no control, including global demand for aluminum, fluctuations in oil prices, speculation in commodities futures and the creation of new laminates or other products based on new technologies, impact the cost of raw materials which we purchase for the manufacture of our products. Source: 10-K

Tecnoglass was incorporated in the Cayman Islands, where the securities law is significantly different from that in the United States. Shareholders are not as protected in the Cayman Islands as in the United States, which may affect the cost of equity. If shareholders worry about the jurisdiction where Tecnoglass was incorporated, the cost of equity may increase. As a result, we may see a decline in the Tecnoglass' fair valuation:

Because we are incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands, you may face difficulties in protecting your interests, and your ability to protect your rights through the U.S. Federal courts may be limited. Source: 10-K

Some expenses like shipping rates may have a detrimental impact on Tecnoglass' free cash flow. Notice that management already reported a shipping expense increase in the last quarterly report. In my view, if oil price continues to trend higher, Tecnoglass may report even larger expenses:

Shipping expense increased $1.9 million, or 38.1%, as a result of a higher sales volume and higher shipping rates with a higher mix of sales going into the US market. Source: 10-K

If we turn to a more pessimistic case scenario, I believe that sales growth of 5% and operating margin of 15% seem quite dramatic. I also included a discount of 12.5%, which would imply a discounted sum of free cash flow of $434 million.

Author's DCF Model

Also, with net debt around $100 million and an exit multiple of 8x EBIT, the implied equity valuation should stay close to $705 million. Finally, the equity per share could stand at around $15 with an IRR of -4%.

Author's DCF Model

Conclusion

Tecnoglass increased its outlook for the year 2022. Management identified significant demand in the U.S. residential market, which will most likely push net revenue up in the coming years. I also believe that as soon as management makes relevant efforts to expand more outside Florida, the number of organic opportunities in the United States will multiply. I obviously see risks from an increase in salary and the cost of raw materials. Besides, detrimental reports about the company could damage Tecnoglass' reputation. With all that being said, in my opinion, Tecnoglass remains an undervalued pick.