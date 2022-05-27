The Market Is Down, My Income Is Up

wilpunt/E+ via Getty Images

The market has been a real downer for many. It seems to be all investors and retirees can focus on. Well, that and the higher cost of gasoline. Oh, and don't forget the higher cost of groceries.

Ironically, all these higher prices are also boosting tax revenue for the government. If the same purchase is now more expensive, Uncle Sam gets more money from you, too.

So there's a lot of being down about in 2022. I remember a friend telling me they dreaded saying 2021 because it sounded like you were saying "2020 won." I wonder what that friend is thinking of 2022. "2020 two" sounds like a sequel to 2020, and for many investors, it might feel like a sequel to a movie where the original wasn't all that great.

So what can you do on a down day, or down year? Don't lose hope. Focus on the good things in life.

I spent the morning writing this article and spending time with my family. We enjoyed the warm sun, played in the grass with our Bernese Mountain Dog, and listened to our chickens sing their egg songs.

Perhaps that's not your lifestyle, and that's okay!

I also am enjoying watching my annual dividend income grow in my portfolio - between dividend increases, reinvesting dividends into the best opportunities available, and depressed share prices making yields elevated, I am seeing my army of dollar bills being even more effective than last month.

When investors in the market are despairing over falling share prices, I embrace the drop in price as a means to see my income grow even more rapidly. To that end, High Dividend Opportunities members are seeing their income grow, and even more rapidly than before.

That's a key part of our Income Method. Take the income you need, and reinvest the rest for future growth. With a well-constructed portfolio, you should never need to sell a share. Instead, you will always be a buyer, using the excess dividends to buy more shares and own more assets. Lower prices are always a positive for the buyer.

Let's look at two opportunities to help your income grow rapidly.

Pick #1: OXLC - Yield 13.9%

Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) invests in CLOs (collateralized loan obligations). A CLO invests in "leveraged loans," senior secured loans that are floating rate, and usually issued to companies with a B/B+ credit rating. The CLO then sells "tranches" of debt to institutional investors.

When the underlying borrower pays their principal and interest, the funds are then distributed among the tranches of the CLO based on seniority. The A-tranches get paid first, then once they are fully paid, the B-tranches are paid, and so on down the line. Conservative institutions like insurance companies and banks will pay hefty premiums to be first in line.

OXLC runs to the other end of the line, it invests in the "equity" tranche. While the senior debt and junior debt tranches all receive a predetermined interest rate, the equity tranche gets whatever is left over. Which, in the current environment of very low defaults and low equity prices, is a lot.

CLOs spent the past two years selling the debt tranches at massive premiums. The lower the interest rate going to the debt tranches, the more there is left over for the equity tranches!

Below is a look at OXLC's current yield on cost. (Source: Investor Presentation Quarter Ended March 31, 2022)

You will note two yields: "Effective yield" and "cash distribution yield". Effective yield is what OXLC reports for GAAP earnings, this takes into account the reality that some borrowers will default on their obligation. When they do, OXLC is in a first loss position, so any defaults immediately reduce OXLCs return. Effective yield uses historical default rates and assumes that the future will be similar.

Cash yield is the amount of cash that is actually being distributed to OXLC right now. The environment is extremely friendly, with defaults being rarer than hen's teeth.

TCW

These are historic lows, so when looking at OXLC's expected returns, we probably shouldn't count on a 29% yield on their investments, even though that's what they are getting right now. The "effective yield" at 16.1% is reflected in OXLC's GAAP net income, which was $1.02/share for the trailing 12-months. Comfortably covering the $0.90 dividend.

In other words, even if defaults spike to historical averages, which would be a massive jump up from here, OXLC's dividend is still covered. If defaults remain extremely low, then OXLC will continue covering the dividend by +190%. Reality will likely be somewhere in the middle.

OXLC is easily covering its dividend now, and will easily cover it under a wide range of future conditions, and that is even before we factor in growth. What has OXLC been doing with all this extra cash? It has been buying new CLOs.

When CLOs are new, they don't pay immediately, it takes some time before distributions start being made to the equity positions. Just like when you buy a dividend stock, you might have to wait 2-3 months before you receive your first dividend. In June, over $400 million of investments will be making their first distribution to OXLC.

This is $400 million in capital that OXLC is already paying the interest on the debt, but it has not yet started receiving payments. The $456.9 million that hasn't been paid yet represents approximately 1/3rd of OXLCs entire portfolio. Cash flow is high now, once these positions start paying it will be even higher!

OXLC is raking in cash hand over fist. With default rates likely to remain well below average for the foreseeable future, that trend is likely to accelerate. OXLC's share price has sold off year-to-date as investors worry over book value and prices of debt investments decline. We're happy to wake up and smell the cash flow and collect a huge dividend.

Pick #2: RQI - Yield 6.9%

When the market decides to crash during earnings season, it can create some special opportunities. With the indexes swinging 3%+ in a day, the selling becomes indiscriminate. Everything sells off, even companies that reported very strong earnings.

One sector that crushed Q1 earnings and has extremely favorable outlooks for 2022? REITs. American Tower Corporation (AMT) had an earnings beat and raised its dividend, Prologis, Inc. (PLD) hiked guidance thanks to same-store NOI (Net Operating Income) expected to rise 7.25-8% due to historic rent increases, and Public Storage (PSA) announced a deal to sell PS Business Parks to Blackstone for a gain of $2.3 billion that will be distributed to shareholders as a special dividend, and the list goes on.

REITs are having a good year, with inflation driving up rents and real estate values. Meanwhile, REITs have very little exposure to inflation-sensitive expenses. There are a lot of great buying opportunities. While not all of them fit my income goals, fortunately, there is a solution.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) includes all the REITs discussed above in their top 10 positions. It provides immediate exposure and diversification to the REIT sector. The best part is, that the market oversold it. CEFs (closed-end funds) trade on the open market, so the price can, and often does, separate from NAV (net asset value). In other words, the price of RQI is different than the price of buying the same stocks.

RQI is now trading at a 7% discount to NAV.

Data by YCharts

This means that we have three ways to gain from RQI. We'll gain all along through a high dividend, providing us with recurring cash flow. We are getting paid to wait for REITs to recover.

We will benefit when REIT prices rally, as they should consider how strong earnings were and the very positive outlook that most REITs have. When the market recovers, REITs should be one of the sectors leading the way.

Finally, when REITs rally, sentiment towards RQI will turn around and the discount will close. The market is likely to overshoot on the way up as well, which could result in RQI trading at a premium to NAV.

This is why I love investing in CEFs when the market gets especially volatile. The market almost always overshoots, being too pessimistic on the way down, and overly optimistic on the way up. When you identify a sector that is likely to outperform, investing in a CEF that specializes in that sector on a downswing is an excellent strategy.

Cohen & Steers has been one of the best CEF managers in the REIT sector, and RQI is on sale!

Conclusion

When the market is selling, it is important to evaluate your choices and ensure there is not a weakening fundamental reason for the price to be falling. The tide going out will lower all ships. The key is to ensure your ship doesn't run aground and get stuck.

Once you've ensured there are no fundamental risks growing, it's time to get your dollars earning you even higher yields than before. Warren Buffett famously said that the stock market is a means by which the wealth of the impatient is transferred to the patient, and I happen to agree. I am not selling in worry or fear of any of my holdings that have no significant elevated risks.

I am a patient and well-financed income investor. My portfolio continues to pour more and more income into my coffers, so I can reinvest cash and buy up what others are selling in fear and worry.

You can join me. Your retirement will thank you for it. You will earn the right to claim credit for your success.

Let's do it together!