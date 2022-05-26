Ford Vs. General Motors Stock: Which Is The Better Buy?

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images News

Auto manufacturers have had a great 2021, as margin increases made profits rise considerably. 2022 will likely be a strong year, although some headwinds might lead to downward revisions to earnings estimates.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) have both seen their shares pull back quite a lot in recent weeks. Today, both are inexpensive. Whether one prefers Ford or General Motors depends on what things one values most in an auto investment: Ford is more US-focused and has the better EV lineup, while GM is cheaper and has the better AV tech via Cruise. A case can thus be made for both, but at the same time, further downward pressure on the two companies' shares can't be ruled out.

Strong Profits, But Some Clouds On The Horizon

Both Ford Motors and General Motors had a successful 2021. That was possible despite supply chain issues and semiconductor shortages, which resulted in relatively weak production and sales numbers. But since automobile manufacturers focused on producing the most profitable models only with the chips they had, they were able to generate above-average margins. At the same time, consumers were in a strong spot, aided by massive stimulus payments over the last two years. This has resulted in strong demand for new vehicles, which allowed auto companies to demand high prices -- no discounts were needed to make consumers buy new cars and trucks.

Data by YCharts

In the above chart, we see that margins have been comparatively strong in recent quarters, particularly during 2021. This is why the two companies were pretty profitable in 2021. Ford generated an adjusted EBIT of $10 billion, which was 4x as much as during the previous year. The strong business momentum in North America was the biggest profit driver by far, adding close to $4 billion in surplus EBIT compared to 2020.

Likewise, General Motors had a strong 2021 as well. The company generated an adjusted EBIT of $14.3 billion during the year, which was even better than Ford's results, although one should note that GM also sells way more vehicles than Ford per year.

For the current year, expectations are high as well. GM has forecasted that it will earn $6.50 to $7.50 per share this year, or $7 at the midpoint of the guidance range. That's slightly more than the $6.70 the company earned last year and would be the strongest result relative to the last couple of years. Ford is forecasted to earn around $1.95 per share this year, which is a strong level of profitability as well, compared to the average over the last couple of years.

That being said, there are some clouds on the horizon. First, many commodity prices have been climbing over the last one to two years. High prices for all kinds of metals including copper and aluminum, and high electricity/energy prices will increase the input costs for automobile manufacturers. On top of that, supply chain issues due to the ongoing chip shortage, the war in Ukraine, and lockdowns in China will likely result in production headwinds for automobile companies around the globe -- particularly those that manufacture in China, such as Tesla (TSLA).

Inflation at a 40-year high that makes food, energy, gasoline, etc. more expensive for consumers could hurt demand for automobiles. Consumer sentiment has already worsened considerably in recent months:

Data by YCharts

This could hurt the sales outlook for automobiles, and will likely also mean that manufacturers can't pass on higher costs very easily. The strong pricing environment for new (and used) vehicles will likely not remain intact forever.

Overall, we can thus say that 2022 should still be a strong year for both GM and Ford, but with a recession becoming more likely due to several macro headwinds, it is doubtful whether 2023 will be equally strong or even stronger. The good thing is that a slowdown is already priced into Ford's and GM's stock, as both have tanked by around half from their 52-week highs already.

Ford Versus GM: EVs Versus AV Tech

Both companies see considerable value in new business models that they seek to grow into multi-billion dollar franchises over the coming years. Ford is particularly well-positioned in the electric vehicle space, where its Mustang EV and the F-150 Lightning will make it a serious contender. With Rivian (RIVN) underperforming versus initial expectations when it comes to production data, and with Tesla delaying the Cybertruck again and again, Ford is poised to do very well in the electric truck market.

Ford has received 200,000 preorders for the F-150 Lightning, before closing pre-orders. It is likely that actual demand is way higher than those 200,000, and that demand will grow over time, especially when more and more F-150 Lightnings are delivered and when consumers see and experience the vehicle in the real world. Reviews of the vehicle, such as this one by Top Gear, are generally quite positive, which indicates that Ford has done a good job here and that the project is not just a cheaply-done publicity stunt. Instead, to me, it looks like Ford has put a lot of effort and resources into this electric truck project, which should pay off handsomely as it gains a strong position in the electric truck market that it could hold for years. Ford's multi-decade leadership in the conventional truck market shows that customers can be very loyal when brand and product quality allow for it. With a similar position in the electric truck market, Ford could become a very important and quite profitable EV player over the coming years.

GM is ambitious in the EV space as well, as CEO Mary Barra has stated that GM could become a leading EV player a couple of years down the road. So far, GM's performance in the EV space is underwhelming, however. This holds true compared to Ford as well as compared to other global automobile companies, such as Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY). General Motors is very well positioned in a different important market, however, which is autonomous driving. Cruise, which was acquired by General Motors in 2016, has become one of the leading players in the autonomous vehicle space. In fact, Cruise is one of the first companies in the world to offer autonomous taxi services. That's not yet possible everywhere, but the service has been launched in San Francisco a couple of months ago and over time, more and more markets will follow. Tesla has been hyped by many for its robo-taxi ambitions, but it looks like GM-controlled Cruise is beating Tesla in that regard -- at least for now. So while GM is not doing a particularly good job when it comes to electric vehicle launches so far, the company seems to be a highly capable player in the important AV market. Since GM is valued at just $52 billion today, one can argue that Cruise could make up a meaningful portion of that all by itself. Give Cruise a value of $10 billion, for example, and GM ex Cruise would be valued at just above $40 billion right now.

Which Stock Is The Better Value Today?

Looking at current earnings per share estimates for 2022, GM looks like the better value on an absolute basis:

Data by YCharts

Today, Ford trades at 6.5x net profits, while GM trades at an incredibly low multiple of just 5x net profits. For 2023, the difference is smaller -- Ford is forecasted to see its profits rise in 2023, while analysts are currently predicting a small earnings pullback for GM, which is why there is no large difference between the two companies' 2023 earnings multiples. That being said, I believe that we could see earnings per share estimates decline for both companies over the coming quarters, especially when consumer sentiment falls further and a recession becomes more likely. The current very low valuations should thus be taken with a grain of salt, although it is undeniable that both companies look inexpensive today, with GM being even cheaper than Ford.

When it comes to income generation, Ford is the better pick, as it yields 2.4% at current prices. That's more than the broad market's yield, and compares favorably to GM, which does not offer any dividends at all since it cut the payout to zero two years ago.

Takeaway

Both Ford and GM had a successful 2021, and both are forecasted to have a strong 2022 as well. There are some macro headwinds, however. If those grow, e.g. when further inflationary pressures hurt consumer sentiment even more over the coming quarters, the outlook for GM and F would deteriorate to some degree. At the current valuations, that already seems priced in, though.

Whether one prefers Ford or GM depends on how much value one places on a very promising EV franchise, I believe. Ford looks better in that regard, and it also offers a dividend, unlike GM. GM, on the other hand, is trading at an even lower valuation than Ford, and its AV business Cruise is an argument for an investment in General Motors. A case can thus be made for both companies. But it should also be noted that both companies' shares could fall further in a bear market where consumer discretionary stocks are being sold even when they trade at low valuations. Further downside potential in the near term can thus not be ruled out.